Expand Energy Provides 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call Information

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) announced today that it will release its 2025 fourth quarter and full year operational and financial results after market close on February 17, 2026. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for February 18, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants can view the live webcast here. Participants who would like to ask a question, can register here, and will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call. Links to the conference call will be provided on Expand Energy’s website. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) is North America’s largest natural gas producer, powered by dedicated and innovative employees focused on expanding the value of natural gas by connecting global scale to growing markets. Expand Energy’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its advantaged portfolio, financial strength and operational excellence. Expand Energy is committed to expanding America’s energy reach to fuel a more affordable, reliable, lower carbon future.

INVESTOR CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Brittany Raiford

(405) 935-8870

ir@expandenergy.com Brooke Coe

(405) 935-8878

media@expandenergy.com



