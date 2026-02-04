Insurance Expert Glenda Martinez of Silver Spring, MD Explains Homeowners Insurance Declarations Page for HelloNation

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the homeowners' insurance declarations page, and why should policyholders actually read it? A HelloNation article provides the answer by outlining exactly what this document contains and how it can help homeowners make informed decisions about their coverage.

The article focuses on the often-overlooked details on the homeowners' insurance declarations page and how they serve as a clear summary of the entire homeowners' insurance policy. While many homeowners glance at their annual renewal statement and move on, the article explains that the first page of the policy outlines key information, including coverage limits, insurance deductibles, and critical insurance endorsements.

The article notes that understanding this document can prevent confusion during the claims process. It explains that the declarations page lists specific limits for different types of coverage, such as the dwelling, other structures, personal property, and loss of use. According to the article, these coverage limits indicate how much the insurer will pay for a covered loss in each category.

As the article highlights, coverage A—commonly referred to as dwelling coverage—should be based on the cost to rebuild the home, not its market value. The homeowners' insurance declarations page makes this number easy to identify. It also details Coverage B for detached structures and Coverage C for personal belongings. Understanding these designations helps homeowners know exactly what their policy will protect.

In addition to coverage amounts, the article explains the importance of knowing one's insurance deductible. The declarations page specifies these amounts and may include different deductibles for wind, hail, or hurricane-related claims. This information allows homeowners to anticipate their out-of-pocket costs before insurance coverage applies.

The article also emphasizes the importance of insurance endorsements—modifications that change the standard policy. The homeowners' insurance declarations page lists all active endorsements, including protections such as water backup, identity theft, and equipment breakdown coverage. If an endorsement isn’t listed on this page, the article explains, it likely isn’t part of the homeowners' insurance policy.

Two often-missed but vital endorsements, according to the article, are ordinance or law coverage and replacement cost coverage. Ordinance or law coverage helps cover the costs of bringing a damaged home into compliance with current building codes, which can add significant expenses during repairs. Replacement cost coverage ensures claims are settled based on current repair or replacement prices without deductions for age or depreciation.

By encouraging homeowners to review their declarations page annually, the article suggests that individuals can identify any gaps or changes in coverage before a loss occurs. It advises that this review is also a good time to adjust coverage limits or request additional endorsements.

The homeowners insurance declarations page is more than just a summary—it’s a roadmap to understanding the full scope of the homeowners insurance policy. By explaining terms such as insurance deductible and clarifying the roles of coverage limits and insurance endorsements, the article helps readers gain confidence in their coverage choices.

