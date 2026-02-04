In HelloNation, Pest Control Expert Clay Morgan Identifies Seasonal Pest Activity in Accomack County

CAPE CHARLES, Va., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What pests should homeowners in coastal Virginia expect throughout the year? That’s the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Pest Control Expert Clay Morgan of Charles E Morgan & Sons Inc in Accomack County. The piece provides a month-by-month overview of the most common household pests on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, helping residents better understand how to stay ahead of infestations.

The article explains how the region’s unique geography, a mix of farmland, wetlands, and wooded areas, shapes pest behavior year-round. According to HelloNation, seasonal pest activity follows clear patterns in Accomack County, particularly in communities near towns such as Onancock, where homes often border fields or forests. This local environment supports an active pest cycle, requiring ongoing attention and year-round pest control.

Spring marks the return of many common household pests. Ants are among the earliest pests, drawn indoors by moisture and food. In the sandy soils of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, pests like ants thrive, especially after rain. During the same season, termite activity in Virginia picks up speed as subterranean termites begin to swarm. Homes with poor drainage or aging structures are especially at risk.

As summer arrives, mosquito problems on the Eastern Shore become the leading concern. Standing water in ditches, marshes, or even birdbaths creates perfect breeding sites. The humid climate also supports biting flies and gnats, making outdoor living uncomfortable. HelloNation notes that year-round pest control is essential for managing the impact of seasonal surges, especially in climates where insects don’t always remain dormant for long.

Summer also brings stinging pests like wasps and hornets. These insects often build nests in hard-to-see places, such as under decks or in sheds. Residents are encouraged to monitor for signs early in the season to avoid more aggressive encounters as colonies grow larger.

In the fall, seasonal pest activity shifts indoors. Spiders, stink bugs, and other pests begin seeking warmth and shelter. While spiders are usually harmless, their presence often means other bugs are nearby. Stink bugs, meanwhile, can enter homes in large numbers. These fall intrusions are common for residents of Accomack County and can be reduced by sealing entry points and monitoring windows and utility lines.

By winter, rodent infestations become the leading issue. Mice and rats are drawn to warm interiors, particularly in rural areas where homes may sit near barns or wooded edges. Once inside, rodents can damage insulation and wiring. The article emphasizes the importance of year-round pest control to address these risks before structural problems or health concerns arise.

Even during the coldest months, pest activity doesn’t stop. Cockroaches remain active in heated areas like basements and kitchens. That’s why HelloNation underscores the importance of consistent inspection and moisture control year-round, not just during visible outbreaks.

With each season presenting different threats, the article highlights that pest control on the Eastern Shore of Virginia must be proactive rather than reactive. Residents who understand the region’s climate and habitat are better equipped to manage common household pests, from spring ants to winter rodents. Working with professionals who specialize in Accomack County pest control makes this process more effective and less disruptive over time.

