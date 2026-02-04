Four Tatari clients to Air Commercials During NBC’s Super Bowl LX Broadcast, Underscoring Its Role as the Go-To Partner for TV Advertising at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tatari , the leading convergent TV advertising platform, today announced that four of its clients, Ro , Manscaped , Tecovas , and Life360 , will advertise during Super Bowl LX. Bringing four advertisers to the Super Bowl in a single year marks a new high for Tatari and reflects its growing role as the partner brands turn to when TV becomes central to their growth strategy.

The Super Bowl represents the most premium, complex, and closely held inventory in television. For brands, it is not simply a media buy but a strategic moment that requires scale, access, and deep coordination across multiple partners.

Increasingly, brands rely on Tatari to help them scale their TV campaigns, guiding them through a disciplined, data-driven path into TV and live sports. Rather than jumping straight into marquee moments, advertisers test into sports in smaller doses, measure performance at the spot level, and refine creative based on outcomes like cost per site visit and cost per acquisition. As campaigns prove effective, brands build confidence and impact over time. The Super Bowl represents the culmination of that process, not a departure from it.

“This didn’t happen overnight,” said Andy Schonfeld, Chief Revenue Officer of Tatari. “Ro, Manscaped, Tecovas, and Life360 didn’t wake up one day and decide to buy a Super Bowl ad. They built on TV over time, testing, learning, and scaling with intention. The Super Bowl is a natural outcome of that process, and bringing four advertisers this year reflects how often Tatari now plays that role for brands.”

NBC offers a limited number of streaming-only Super Bowl placements through Peacock, two of which were secured by Tatari clients this year . That inventory is transacted directly with the network and is not available through programmatic exchanges, leaving self-serve DSPs and programmatic CTV ad platforms on the sidelines. Tatari works directly with broadcasters like NBC to secure and manage these placements, leveraging long-standing relationships to help brands access premium inventory and unique sponsorships and integrations into TV show content.

The four Tatari Super Bowl advertisers span categories including healthcare, CPG, apparel, and technology, demonstrating Tatari’s ability to support a wide range of business models and marketing objectives. Whether brands are focused on accelerating growth, expanding awareness, or reinforcing category leadership, Tatari provides a unified platform and strategic partnership to help them scale on TV.

Historically, Tatari has supported one or two Super Bowl advertisers each year, including TickPick, which ran its first-ever Super Bowl ad last year as part of a streaming-first strategy. Super Bowl 59 drew 14.5 million streaming viewers across Tubi and NFL digital properties, with Tubi alone delivering 13.6 million viewers, a new record that far exceeded projections. The results underscored the strength of the streaming commitment that Tatari helped secure: within seconds of airing, TickPick saw a sharp surge in demand, driving more than 700 website visits and 1,800 app installs in a single minute and ultimately driving close to 12,000 installs and over 8,000 website visits over the next 28 days . Bringing Ro , Manscaped, Tecovas , and Life360 to this year’s Super Bowl reflects Tatari’s continued growth , expanding publisher relationships, and increasing presence at the highest levels of television advertising. Looking ahead, Super Bowl 60 has the potential to continue the trend of record-setting viewership , creating even greater opportunities for this year’s advertisers.

And for Tatari clients, the momentum doesn’t stop after the game. Leveraging its TV technology and post-game strategy, Tatari helps advertisers sustain momentum well beyond the final whistle. Through retargeting, brands can re-engage viewers who saw their Super Bowl ad with follow-up TV ads designed to drive consideration and conversion. For Fiverr, this approach allowed Tatari to build on their initial Super Bowl spot , efficiently retargeting exposed audiences with additional creative to move them further down the funnel and optimize performance in the weeks that followed. And the impact doesn’t stop there. TV creates a powerful halo effect that amplifies other channels. In fact, more than half of Tatari’s clients see that their TV ads boost purchase conversion rates of other marketing channels by more than 50%.

Tatari’s platform enables advertisers to plan, execute, and measure campaigns across linear and streaming TV from a single system, combining software with hands-on expertise. The result is a repeatable path for brands, from first TV test to the most-watched broadcast in the world.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Tatari announcing?

Tatari is announcing that four of its clients—Ro, Manscaped, Tecovas, and Life360—will advertise during Super Bowl LX. This marks a new high for the company, underscoring its growing role as the go-to partner for TV advertising at scale.

Why is this announcement significant?

This marks a democratization of Super Bowl advertising. Traditionally, only large corporations with multi-million dollar budgets could afford Super Bowl ads. Streaming-only inventory allows smaller, performance-focused brands to access the same cultural moment while competing on equal footing with legacy advertisers.

What types of brands are advertising through Tatari in the Super Bowl?

The four brands are Manscaped (direct-to-consumer personal care), Tecovas (apparel), Life360 (family safety and location app), and Ro (healthcare).

What is Tatari's core offering and service?

Tatari is a TV advertising platform that makes it easy for brands of any size to plan, buy, measure, and optimize TV campaigns across CTV and linear channels. The platform provides real-time attribution technology and transparent buying from a single interface. Tatari provides both self-serve and managed service offerings, allowing the choice for an advertiser to manage and optimize campaigns on their own or with the help of a dedicated account team that includes deeply experienced media buyers, data scientists, and strategists.

What measurement capabilities does Tatari provide?

Tatari's platform includes real-time attribution technology that tracks performance across all publishers, giving advertisers the same accountability they expect from digital campaigns.

