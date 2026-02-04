Zeptive Unveils 'Settlement-to-Safety' Program to Maximize Juul and Altria Settlement Funds for Schools by 2026

Andover, MA, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeptive, a leader in smart sensor technology, has announced the launch of its new “Settlement-to-Safety” program. The program is designed to help schools effectively deploy Juul and Altria settlement funds to strengthen vaping-prevention measures by 2026. With a focus on maximizing the impact of these funds, Zeptive delivers a clear, results-driven framework for improving safety and air quality monitoring in educational institutions.

Zeptive Settlement To Safety Program

The program comes in response to settlements involving Juul and Altria that require substantial funding to be directed toward mitigating youth vaping and its impacts in schools. With deep expertise in air monitoring technology, Zeptive is positioned to help educational institutions put these resources to work effectively and in alignment with their intended purpose: strengthening vaping prevention, detection, and overall indoor air quality. By providing advanced sensor technology and deployment guidance, Zeptive supports schools in turning mandated settlement funds into tangible safety improvements.

Zeptive's vape detectors are renowned for their accuracy and efficiency, offering real-time detection capabilities that extend beyond visible threats. To ensure these solutions provide lasting value, the program includes comprehensive deployment assistance, an Extended Warranty, and Priority Access to Zeptive’s Dedicated Support Team. Furthermore, Zeptive is offering a 10% discount on top of normal volume-based pricing, ensuring that schools can maximize the reach of their settlement dollars.

“Schools are being asked to solve a complex problem on a fixed timeline,” said Steve Milt, Zeptive’s Chief Growth Officer. “Our Settlement-to-Safety program gives them a clear and practical way to deploy settlement funds effectively while strengthening prevention efforts and improving the environments where students and staff spend their time every day.”

Zeptive’s Settlement-to-Safety program is built to scale, supporting everything from single-school deployments to district-wide implementations. Schools can work directly with Zeptive or tap into its national partner network to execute larger rollouts, with end-to-end support that moves seamlessly from initial assessments to the full-scale deployment of advanced monitoring systems, followed by ongoing service and technical support.

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and operational excellence, Zeptive continues to advance smart sensor technology that addresses real-world challenges in schools. The Settlement-to-Safety program reflects the company’s focus on delivering practical, scalable solutions that help improve safety and air quality for students and staff today, and in the years ahead.

Zeptive vape detectors are used by 1000s of schools to drastically reduce student vaping

About Zeptive

Zeptive is a smart sensor company that is revolutionizing air monitoring technology. Our cutting-edge sensors ensure healthier and safer environments by providing real-time detection beyond where the eye can see. We develop innovative detectors that are highly accurate and power-efficient, such as vape detectors, air quality monitors, and other safety sensing devices. Zeptive sensors are enhancing vigilance and protection globally in schools, workplaces, hotels and resorts, libraries, or other public spaces. As industry leaders, we are dedicated to creating safer communities by offering advanced technology that promotes a healthier world. Our commitment to excellence and innovation drives us to continually push the boundaries of what's possible in smart sensor technology and air quality monitoring, ensuring safety and reassurance for everyone.

Press Inquiries

Steve Milt

updates [at] zeptive.com

https://www.zeptive.com/

(617) 468-1500

100 Brickstone Square #208, Andover, MA 01810