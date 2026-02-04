Citizens Business Bank Recognized by Forbes as a Best Bank in America for 2026

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF), the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), has been recognized by Forbes in the publication’s seventeenth annual America’s Best Banks list. This recognition represents the ninth time in the past decade that the Bank has been included on Forbes’ list of the best banks in the nation.

“We are grateful to be recognized once again for our strong financial performance,” said David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVB Financial Corp. and Citizens Business Bank. “Our inclusion on the Forbes list reflects our long-term commitment to supporting the communities we serve.”

As one of the top performing financial services companies in the nation, CVB Financial Corp. and Citizens Business Bank continue to be recognized for financial strength and community engagement. In 2025, CVB Financial Corp. was ranked by S&P Global Market Intelligence as one of the Top 50 Public Banks and one of the Top Three Large U.S. Banks by Deposit Franchise. The Bank maintained its Five-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial and its designation as a “Super Premier” Performing Bank by The Findley Reports. CVB Financial Corp. also retained its BBB+ rating from Fitch Ratings. The Bank previously received top honors from Forbes as the overall number one Best Bank in America for four of the past ten years, specifically in 2023, 2021, 2020 and 2016.

In establishing its rankings, Forbes looked at ten metrics related to credit quality, growth, and profitability for the 200 largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts by asset size in the nation.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, National Association. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with more than $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Contact: David A. Brager

President and Chief

Executive Officer

(909) 980-4030