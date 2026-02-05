Canon's PowerShot Compact Digital Camera Turns 30

Melville, NY, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc. celebrates that 2026 marks the 30 year anniversary of Canon's PowerShot compact digital camera. To commemorate this anniversary, a limited edition PowerShot G7 X Mark III camera with a limited color body design and 30 year anniversary logo is currently scheduled to be released in April 2026.

Since the launch of the original PowerShot 600 in July 1996, PowerShot has expanded its lineup to meet the diverse needs of its users. The PowerShot line, which was developed with the aim of making it easy for users to enjoy high-quality still images and video, is popular among a wide range of users, from camera beginners to amateurs, and as of February 20261 over 200 PowerShot cameras in the Americas have been released.

Currently, Canon offers a wide range of products tailored to each user's lifestyle, including the G Series, which combines a compact, lightweight body with high image quality and multiple functions, the V Series, which allows users to enjoy full-fledged video recording with ease, and the SX Series, which offers high-magnification zoom.

Canon will continue to contribute to the further development of photographic and imaging culture by pursuing advanced technologies and high expressivity in response to user needs within the PowerShot line.

PowerShot 30 Anniversary Edition Available

To celebrate 30 years of PowerShot cameras, a limited edition version of the PowerShot G7 X Mark III camera is scheduled to be available later this year. The 1.0 inch PowerShot G7 X Mark III is a compact digital camera featuring a stacked CMOS sensor with approximately 20.1 million effective pixels2 and a large aperture and bright 4.2 x optical zoom lens for versatile video expression. In addition to still image capture, the "Video Blog" mode, which is specialized for Vlog shooting, enables comfortable video capture. This limited edition model uses a unique color "graphite" for the camera body and the front ring has a diamond knurling to create a design that combines luxury and quality. In addition, the 30 year anniversary logo is printed on the body to create a special feeling suitable for limited edition models.

Availability

The PowerShot G7 X Mark III Graphite Kit - PowerShot 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Camera, which will be available with a Limited Edition Peak Design Cuff Wrist Strap and a 32GB SD card, is currently scheduled to be available in April 2026 for an estimated retail price of $1,299.003. For more information about Canon's latest innovations and products, please visit www.usa.canon.com

Select Key Models in PowerShot History

Product name Launched PowerShot 600 July 1996 PowerShot A5 April 1998 PowerShot Pro70 November 1998 PowerShot S10 October 1999 PowerShot G1 October 2000 PowerShot S100 DIGITAL ELPH May 2000 PowerShot SD100 May 2003 PowerShot TX1 March 2007 PowerShot SX100 IS October 2007 PowerShot E1 September 2008 PowerShot D10 May 2009 PowerShot N April 2013 PowerShot V10 June 2023

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 overall in U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years4. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

1 Number of models in the United States of America.

2 The total number of pixels is approximately 20.9 million.

3Pricing, specifications and availability are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

4 Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Attachment