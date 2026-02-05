WISeKey, WISeSat and Latitude Join Forces to Prepare a Future Secure IoT Satellite Constellation

Geneva, Switzerland / Reims, February 5, 2026 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, its subsidiary WISeSat.Space AG (“WISeSat”) which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and Latitude, a French aerospace company designing, manufacturing and operating an orbital launch vehicle, today announced the signing of a commercial agreement to assess the orbital launch of WISeSat’s planned secure IoT satellite constellation. This agreement represents another step forward in WISeSat’s strategy which aims at deploying 100 satellites by 2029, creating a global constellation dedicated to secure IoT connectivity, environmental monitoring, and critical infrastructure management for commercial and institutional customers. It also comes at a moment when demand for low-latency and highly secure space-based connectivity is accelerating worldwide.

Secure IoT enters a new era: space as digital infrastructure

Global demand for IoT connectivity, whether for environmental monitoring, critical infrastructure oversight, risk prevention, or industrial processes, is growing exponentially. To address this need, WISeSat, is developing an IoT satellite constellation designed to deliver global, cost-efficient, and highly secure connectivity.

These satellites will embed several of WISeKey’s core cybersecurity technologies, including:

quantum-resistant security protocols,

strong authentication mechanisms for IoT devices, and

end-to-end protected data transmission between space and ground.

WISeSat’s plan to deploy approximately 100 satellites by 2029, aims to build a resilient and sovereign data infrastructure able to support environmental, industrial, and governmental applications.

WISeSat selects Latitude to enable a fast and controlled constellation deployment

To build this orbital architecture, WISeSat relies on partners capable of providing dedicated, flexible launch services compatible with a wide range of orbital parameters. In this context, WISeSat has chosen to work with Latitude in developing Zephyr Launcher, a small orbital rocket that meets the deployment needs of modern constellations.

With a payload capacity of up to 200 kg to SSO orbit, Zephyr Launcher offers satellites’ operators a responsive, flexible, and dedicated access-to-orbit solution, launching from multiple spaceports with high-cadence capability.

This agreement marks the initiation of a joint collaboration to secure a fast, controlled, and mission-compliant deployment aligned with the stringent security requirements of critical IoT applications.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey noted, “This strategic collaboration represents a major leap toward global connectivity that’s both intelligent and secure. By deploying 100 satellites by 2029 in cooperation with Latitude, we ain to create a resilient and sovereign data infrastructure to support environmental, industrial, and governmental applications. Our constellation will enable secure IoT connectivity, advanced environmental monitoring, and critical infrastructure management, empowering organizations worldwide to operate more sustainably, efficiently, and independently. Together, we’re building the digital backbone of a smarter and more resilient planet.”

A structuring partnership for the future of secure IoT

Beyond its technical dimensions, this agreement reflects a broader shift: the rise of a new generation of digital infrastructure operating at the converge of space, cybersecurity, and IoT.

Backed by WISeKey, WISeSat aims to build an orbital architecture capable of securing IoT communications worldwide, at a time when data protection is becoming critical for both enterprises and governments. Latitude, in parallel, is developing a launch service designed to provide constellation operators with the responsiveness, flexibility, and mission control required for rapid service deployment.

By combining these complementary capabilities, WISeSat and Latitude are paving the way for an unprecedented convergence between terrestrial and space-based infrastructure, a key enabler for the expansion of secure IoT services. Their partnership will support the development of essential applications, from environmental monitoring to industrial network protection, while offering a sovereign, sustainable, and scalable response to the world’s rising connectivity needs.

Together, the two companies are laying the foundations for a new generation of digital infrastructure: more resilient, more secure, and capable of evolving with the major technological challenges of the coming decade.

Adeline Pitrois Chief Commercial Officer of Latitude noted, “This agreement with WISeSat confirms Latitude’s ability to support constellation operators with a reliable, flexible, and dedicated launch service. Zephyr Launcher is designed to meet the operational and security requirements of modern IoT missions, enabling controlled and efficient deployment. We are pleased to support WISeSat in this important phase of its constellation program.”

About Latitude

Founded in 2019, Latitude is a French aerospace company pioneering the design and development of space launchers. Its 20-meter-tall Zephyr Launcher is dedicated to deploying small satellites into space, with a payload capacity of up to 200 kg. With a team of 180 employees, Latitude focuses on providing a reliable and affordable dedicated launcher to meet the needs of SmallSat operators. Its clients include the French government and space agency (CNES). Zephyr Launcher first’s launch is scheduled for 2027.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat’s IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

