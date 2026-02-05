2025 12 months and IV quarter consolidated unaudited interim report

COMMENTARY FROM MANAGEMENT

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Merko Ehitus generated revenue of EUR 69 million and net profit of EUR 3.2 million; for the full year, revenue was EUR 311 million and net profit EUR 39.9 million. In coordination with the supervisory board, the management board of Merko Ehitus proposes paying a dividend of 1.25 euros per share.

According to the management of Merko Ehitus, the results in 2024 were remarkably strong in terms of both turnover and profit, as contracts signed a few years ago in turbulent market conditions reached completion and various large-scale projects were delivered. In 2025, more typical volumes and revenue structure returned, with real estate development playing a larger role in results. The group’s financial position remains solid and net debt is negative.

In 2025, Merko completed construction of two of the largest projects in history: the Arter Quarter in Tallinn and the Pabradė defence campus in Lithuania. Gradually improving consumer confidence and economic growth recorded for several consecutive quarters are reflected above all in increasing demand in the real estate market. Private-sector clients remain cautious in ordering construction services, while tenders are dominated by large public-sector defence infrastructure projects. As the market is extremely concentrated, competition in tenders is strong and margins have been driven down to very low levels.

In 2025, Merko signed new construction contracts worth EUR 363 million, the largest of which were agreements for the Rail Baltica Ülemiste passenger terminal and the Tallinn–Pärnu main line, a hotel and event centre in Pärnu, the Viktor Masing office building in Tallinn, and the construction of foundations for the Augstkalni wind farm in Latvia. The balance of secured order-book work for external clients stood at EUR 467 million at the end of 2025. In 2025, group companies signed new construction contracts in a slightly higher volume than in 2024. As a result of the long-term and thorough preparatory work of our Lithuanian colleagues, Merko concluded largest contracts in the first days of 2026 for the construction of two stages of the Rūdninkai defence force campus, which has by now raised portfolio of unfinished work for external clients to a historically highest level of more than 800 million euros.

Companies operating under the Connecto brand, in which Merko holds a financial investment, also made a strong contribution to the group’s 2025 results. Connecto’s workload has been high over the past couple of years, but the outlook is notably more modest due to the completion of many large-scale projects in 2025 and gradually declining investments in energy infrastructure.

The residential real estate market has taken an upward turn across all our home markets. Compared to 2024, in 2025 Merko handed over more apartments to buyers, signed significantly more pre-sale agreements in Its developments under construction, and launched construction of over three times more apartments, the majority of them in Vilnius, which remains the most active market. In 2025, Merko delivered 358 apartments and 3 commercial units to buyers in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and started the construction and sale of 894 apartments and 21 commercial premises, of which 26% are covered by pre-sale agreements. Larger development projects underway in 2025 included Uus-Veerenni, Noblessner and Lahekalda in Tallinn, Õielehe in the settlement of Jüri, and Erminurme and Leedri in Tartu; Lucavsala, Arena Garden Towers and Mežpilsēta in Riga; and Vilnelės Skverai and Šnipiškių Urban in Vilnius.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the larger construction projects in progress included the Tallinn Kullo Hobby Centre and the City Plaza 2 office building in Tallinn, the National Defence Building in Tartu, and the hotel and event centre in Pärnu, as well as the Rail Baltica Ülemiste passenger terminal and the fourth stage of the Rail Baltica mainline in Harju County and the Tallinn-Pärnu section. In Lithuania, the largest construction projects were wind farm infrastructure in the Pagėgiai, Telšiai and Pasvalys districts, as well as various national defence buildings and infrastructure. In Latvia, a student hotel was under construction in Riga and infrastructure facilities at the Augstkalni wind farm.

OVERVIEW OF THE IV QUARTER AND 12 MONTHS RESULTS

PROFITABILITY

2025 12 months’ pre-tax profit was EUR 44.8 million and Q4 2025 was EUR 4.6 million (12M 2024: EUR 76.4 million and Q4 2024 was EUR 26.8 million), which brought the pre-tax profit margin to 14.4% (12M 2024: 14.2%).

Net profit attributable to shareholders for 12 months 2025 was EUR 39.9 million (12M 2024: EUR 64.7 million) and for Q4 2025 net profit attributable to shareholders was EUR 3.2 million (Q4 2024: EUR 19.9 million). 12 months net profit margin was 12.8% (12M 2024: 12.0%).

REVENUE

Q4 2025 revenue was EUR 69.1 million (Q4 2024: EUR 160.4 million) and 12 months’ revenue was EUR 310.9 million (12M 2024: EUR 539.0 million). 12 months’ revenue decreased by 42.3% compared to same period last year. The share of revenue earned outside Estonia in 12 months 2025 was 45.1% (12M 2024: 58.3%).

SECURED ORDER BOOK

As of 31 December 2025, the group’s secured order book was EUR 466.9 million (31 December 2024: EUR 340.6 million). In 12 months 2025, group companies signed contracts in the amount of EUR 362.8 million (12M 2024: EUR 338.0 million). In Q4 2025, new contracts were signed in the amount of EUR 40.1 million (Q4 2024: EUR 45.9 million).

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

In 12 months 2025, the group sold a total of 358 apartments; in 12 months 2024, the group sold 323 apartments. The group earned a revenue of EUR 67.8 million from sale of own developed apartments in 12 months 2025 and EUR 58.9 million in 12 months 2024. In Q4 of 2025 a total of 43 apartments were sold, compared to 129 apartments in Q4 2024, and earned a revenue of EUR 8.1 million from sale of own developed apartments (Q4 2024: EUR 22.9 million).

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the group had EUR 41.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity of EUR 260.6 million (62.8% of total assets). Comparable figures as of 31 December 2024 were EUR 91.9 million and EUR 254.3 million (56.9% of total assets), respectively. As of 31 December 2025, the group’s net debt was negative EUR 8.3 million (31 December 2024: negative EUR 58.5 million).

PROPOSAL FOR DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS

The Management Board proposes to the Supervisory Board to distribute to shareholders EUR 22.1 million in dividends (1.25 euros per share) from retained earnings in 2026. This is equivalent to a 55% dividend rate for 2025.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

unaudited

in thousand euros

2025

12 months 2024

12 months 2025

IV quarter 2024

IV quarter Revenue 310,941 539,049 69,142 160,373 Cost of goods sold (255,081) (443,162) (60,332) (127,565) Gross profit 55,860 95,887 8,810 32,808 Marketing expenses (5,823) (5,030) (2,070) (1,664) General and administrative expenses (17,478) (21,908) (4,480) (6,793) Other operating income 2,285 5,724 688 759 Other operating expenses (501) (2,190) (230) 322 Operating profit 34,343 72,483 2,718 25,432 Finance income/costs 10,425 3,931 1,894 1,407 incl. finance income/costs from investments in subsidiaries - (5,087) - (1,968) finance income/costs from joint ventures 10,381 9,951 1,895 3,317 interest expense (836) (1,823) (225) (354) foreign exchange gain (loss) (18) (948) (37) (17) other financial income (expenses) 898 1,838 261 429 Profit before tax 44,768 76,414 4,612 26,839 Corporate income tax expense (4,850) (11,820) (1,378) (6,953) Net profit for financial year 39,918 64,594 3,234 19,886 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 39,918 64,668 3,234 19,887 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest - (74) - (1) Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement Currency translation differences of foreign entities 20 105 31 (24) Comprehensive income for the period 39,938 64,699 3,265 19,862 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 39,938 64,764 3,265 19,862 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest - (65) - - Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR) 2.26 3.65 0.18 1.12

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

unaudited

in thousand euros

31.12.2025 31.12.2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 41,424 91,879 Short-term deposits 18,000 10,000 Trade and other receivables 43,658 51,419 Prepaid corporate income tax 1,347 270 Inventories 219,812 196,521 324,241 350,089 Non-current assets Investments in joint ventures 31,957 21,571 Other shares and securities 80 80 Other long-term loans and receivables 20,658 40,196 Deferred income tax assets 2,874 5,056 Investment property 12,395 12,606 Property, plant and equipment 22,117 17,147 Intangible assets 714 350 90,795 97,006 TOTAL ASSETS 415,036 447,095 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 3,079 21,303 Payables and prepayments 95,920 129,786 Income tax liability 510 7,101 Deferred income from government grant 2 - Short-term provisions 10,426 7,678 109,937 165,868 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 30,012 12,102 Deferred income tax liability 7,448 6,148 Other long-term payables 7,073 8,719 44,533 26,969 TOTAL LIABILITIES 154,470 192,837 EQUITY Non-controlling interests - - Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 7,929 7,929 Statutory reserve capital 793 793 Currency translation differences (21) (41) Retained earnings 251,865 245,577 260,566 254,258 TOTAL EQUITY 260,566 254,258 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 415,036 447,095

