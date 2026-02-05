Directorate change

OSB GROUP PLC

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

5 February 2026

Directorate changes

OSB GROUP PLC (“OSBG” or the “Group”) today announces the appointment of Robin Bulloch to the OSB Group Board as a Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 April 2026. Robin will join the Group Audit Committee and the Group Risk Committee.

Robin is a senior British banking executive with a forty-year career in retail banking. He has held senior leadership roles across many UK banks, including Lloyds Bank, Bank of Scotland, RBS/NatWest Group, and Tesco Personal Finance (Tesco Bank), where he served as Chief Executive Officer. He joined TSB in 2019 as Chief Customer Officer, leading customer experience transformation, developing the bank’s proposition and distribution strategy, supporting business customers, and overseeing the TSB brand relaunch in 2020. He was appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer in December 2021 and became the permanent CEO in April 2022. In 2025, he announced his executive retirement after 45 years in banking. Robin is a Fellow of the Chartered Banker Institute and previously served on its board.

Robin Bulloch said, “I am delighted to be joining the board of OSBG at such an exciting time. The Group has built a strong strategy and clear growth ambitions, and I look forward to working with the Board and management team to support the delivery of the strategic priorities, help drive its future growth and build on its outstanding achievements.”

The Group further announces that Noel Harwerth will be stepping down from the Board at the Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 7 May 2026, having reached the end of her nine-year tenure.

David Weymouth, Chair, said: “We are delighted to welcome Robin to the Board. His extensive experience in retail banking will be an invaluable addition to the board as the Group continues to successfully execute its strategy. We look forward to his insights and contributions as we drive the business forward.

At the same time, the Board would like to thank Noel for her significant contribution during her tenure, particularly throughout the merger between Charter Court and OneSavings Bank. Her insight and stewardship will be greatly missed”.

For the purposes of Listing Rule 6.4.8R, Robin Bulloch confirms that there are no other directorships or matters requiring disclosure. There are no further matters to be disclosed in relation to Robin Bulloch under paragraph 6.4.8R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Note

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of OSBG is Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary. All enquiries should be directed to Investor Relations or Brunswick Group, contact details below.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Investor relations

Alexander Holcroft t: 01634 838 973

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk

Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

