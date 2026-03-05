OSB GROUP PLC - Share Repurchase Programme

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

Date: 5 March 2026

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company or the Group)

Share repurchase programme

The Group announces that, as outlined in the announcement of its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2025 on 5 March 2026, it intends to commence on 6 March 2026, a share repurchase programme to return up to £100 million to shareholders (the Share Repurchase Programme). The Share Repurchase Programme aligns with the Group’s stated commitment to return excess capital to its shareholders.

The Company has entered into a non-discretionary agreement (the Agreement) with Jefferies International Limited (Jefferies) to undertake the Share Repurchase Programme on its behalf by making market purchases, as riskless principal, of the Company’s ordinary shares of one pence each (the Ordinary Shares) on the London Stock Exchange or another recognised investment exchange1. Jefferies shall make trading decisions under the Share Repurchase Programme independently of the Company, subject to certain parameters agreed between Jefferies and the Company prior to the commencement of the Share Repurchase Programme and to the Company’s right to terminate the Agreement in certain limited circumstances. Jefferies will continue to operate the Share Repurchase Programme during any closed period.

Ordinary Shares acquired by Jefferies under the Agreement will be sold on to the Company. It is the Company’s present intention for such repurchased Ordinary Shares to be cancelled. The purpose of the Share Repurchase Programme is therefore to reduce the Company’s share capital. The maximum number of Ordinary Shares to be acquired under the Share Repurchase Programme is 37,035,134 (being the number of Ordinary Shares the Company is authorised to repurchase under the Company’s general authority to repurchase Ordinary Shares granted by its shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025 (the 2025 Authority).

The Share Repurchase Programme is expected to complete no later than 6 March 2027.

Any purchase of Ordinary Shares contemplated by this announcement will be executed in accordance with the 2025 Authority, the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (both as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), and Chapter 9 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Any repurchase of Ordinary Shares will be announced no later than 7.30 a.m. on the business day following the calendar day on which the repurchase occurred.

1CBOE BXE, CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange.

Notes to Editors



About OSB GROUP PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

OneSavings Bank (OSB)

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Rely, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England’s lending facilities.

Charter Court Financial Services Group (CCFS)

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and retail savings products. It operates through its brands: Precise Mortgages and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England’s lending facilities.