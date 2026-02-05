Coinstore and CoinLander Partner to Bridge RWA Yield with $13.5 Trillion Mortgage Market





Source: Coinstore Medium

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinLander has officially announced a strategic partnership with the global crypto trading platform Coinstore . The collaboration enables Coinstore users to stake and earn stable, mortgage-backed yield in CoinLander directly through the Coinstore Web3 Wallet . Featured prominently at the top of the wallet's "Earn" section, this integration arrives as CoinLander reached a new operational milestone of over $1.4 million in accumulated market size earlier in January.

Increased Market Demand for Real-World Utility





Source: RWA.xyz

The partnership between Coinstore and CoinLander comes at a moment when capital is aggressively rotating toward assets grounded in tangible economic activity. As of January 26, 2026, the RWA sector's market capitalization stands at $23.23 billion , reflecting a massive 237.14% surge throughout 2025. Within the same period, the number of unique RWA asset holders grew sevenfold last year, rising from roughly 84,000 to nearly 588,000.

By integrating CoinLander, Coinstore addresses this surging demand, allowing its user base to access secured, mortgage-backed on-chain yield without leaving their Web3 wallets.

Streamlining Access to Tokenized Mortgage for 10 Million Users

Through this partnership , CoinLander's offerings become instantly accessible in Coinstore's ecosystem of over 10 million users worldwide. To date, CoinLander currently hosts 24 mortgage projects with a 100% fulfillment rate, delivering a yield of up to 12% APR to investors.

Integrating these pools within Coinstore Web3 Wallet's "Earn" interface, Coinstore removes the technical friction for its users. This streamlined approach bridges the gap for traditional investors while providing crypto natives with a simple solution to earn effortless passive income derived directly from real-world borrowers' monthly mortgage payments, rather than inflationary tokenomics.

Tokenizing Debt, Not Equity





Source: Coinstore Medium

A distinct feature of CoinLander's model is its focus on tokenizing debt rather than property equity. This structure allows investors to step into the role of the bank in the $13.5 trillion US mortgage market , which represents 44% of the country's GDP. Unlike real estate crowdfunding, which often locks capital away for years while waiting for property appreciation, mortgage tokenization offers a different value proposition. It provides liquidity and a predictable cash flow generated by debt servicing. This creates a significantly lower barrier to entry for retail investors looking to tap into institutional-grade credit markets.

"Our partnership with Coinstore validates the growing appetite for stability in the digital asset market," said RΞN, Founder and CEO of CoinLander. "Integrating our tokenized mortgage pools directly into the Coinstore Web3 Wallet represents a significant step in bridging the trust gap between traditional finance and the RWA sector. It proves that both retail and sophisticated investors are looking for sustainable yields backed by secured assets."





Source: Coinstore Medium

CoinLander's recent growth to over $1.4 million in accumulated market size serves as a proof of concept for this model. Investors can view the latest available mortgage pools directly through the CoinLander website or the Coinstore App.

For more details about the partnership or further information on current mortgage pools, visit the CoinLander website

About CoinLander

CoinLander is a pioneering Real World Asset (RWA) platform that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. It tokenizes high-quality, real-life mortgage debt, allowing users to earn predictable monthly interest backed by tangible property assets. The platform, which officially rolled out on October 20, 2025, transforms illiquid real estate debt into accessible digital investments, offering a stable alternative to the volatility of traditional crypto markets. In less than four weeks after its launch, CoinLander's Total Value Locked (TVL) surged past the $600K mark and climbed to nearly $1.5 million by January 26, 2026, signaling strong investor demand for stable, mortgage-backed yield in the crypto market.

Media Contact:

Team CoinLander

partner@coinlander.com

