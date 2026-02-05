Teads Partners with Google TV™ to Expand CTV HomeScreen Availability Globally

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads, the omnichannel outcomes platform, has partnered with Google TV to expand its connected TV (CTV) HomeScreen ad inventory significantly. This strategic partnership gives brands access to one of the most prominent, high-attention placements on connected television, appearing as the first visual impression on Google TV devices across major global markets, including the US and UK.

With Google TV Masthead, advertisers get access to a large, engaged audience in a premium viewing environment. Google TV brings together 400,000+ movies, shows, and more from across 10,000+ apps, so they’re in one place; and with personalized profiles and recommendations, everyone’s experience is customized for them. These innovations make content discovery more intuitive and conversational, creating an even more valuable moment for HomeScreen placements to capture attention.

"Our partnership with Google TV is designed first and foremost to drive impact for our clients,” said Simon Klein, SVP Commercial Strategy CTV at Teads. “Google TV offers exceptional reach and premium supply, and by pairing that with Teads’ creative and omnichannel capabilities, we’re able to bring brands a unique entry point that doesn’t just reach viewers - it commands attention and delivers premium quality."

To help brands get the most value from premium placements, Teads pairs its media with the creative innovation of Teads Studio, our in-house team focused on optimizing storytelling across screens. As pioneers of 3D creative formats on the CTV HomeScreen, Teads Studio turns standard video assets into dynamic, interactive experiences that boost attention and recall. One example is our work with Michelin on the “Motion for Life” campaign . BETC (Michelin’s creative agency), guided by Teads Studio, leveraged the HomeScreen’s high-impact canvas to build a 3D creative execution. The results were strong, delivering +7 percent brand favorability, +8 percent perception of safety, and +6 percent brand consideration, proving that pairing high-quality creative with premium CTV environments delivers meaningful brand impact.

To date, Teads has had more than 4,000 CTV HomeScreen campaigns successfully activated since its launch in 2023. HomeScreen inventory reaches 500m+ unique devices, and campaigns have been run by premium brands globally, including Cartier, Nestlé, and Air France.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” "foresee,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the risk that we may be unable to maintain or expand our strategic partnership with Google TV or other CTV partners; technical challenges related to integrating our advertising demand with CTV operating systems; the risk that advertisers may not adopt CTV HomeScreen formats at the rates we anticipate; the highly competitive nature of the CTV and streaming advertising market; and the other important risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on our website at https://investors.teads.com/ and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is the omnichannel outcomes platform for the Open Internet, driving full-funnel results for marketers across premium media. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for branding and performance objectives, Teads drives value with every media dollar by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. One of the most scaled advertising platforms on the open internet, Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York with a global team of around 1700 people in 30+ countries.

For more information, visit www.teads.com .

Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.

Media Contact

press@teads.com

Investor Relations Contact

IR@teads.com