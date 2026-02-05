CCC Intelligent Solutions and CREF Share Findings from New Study on Future Collision Repair Workforce

New research shows emerging professionals view collision repair as a stable career path with high earning potential

Emerging professionals want to work with their hands and leverage advanced technology, including AI

CCC offers access to its CCC ONE Estimating software to any CREF member school



CHICAGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading cloud platform provider powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced key findings from its Future of Collision Repair Workforce Study, published in partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF). The study surveyed 475 high school and college students, technical/vocational students, and recent graduates considering careers in collision repair.

The study reveals a positive perception of the collision repair industry among the next generation of professionals. It also highlights their eagerness to pursue a career that combines hands-on work with advanced technology in a field they view as stable and rewarding.

“To build a strong future for the collision repair industry, we need to understand how the next generation views our field,” said Andreas Hecht, SVP, head of OEM partnerships for CCC Intelligent Solutions and member of the CREF board of trustees. “By raising awareness of collision repair as a dynamic career path and providing training on the cutting-edge technology used by professionals, we can build a steady influx of talent for years to come.”

Key findings from the Future of Collision Repair Workforce Study:

Career Stability and Longevity

95% of respondents are confident that collision repair is more stable than traditional college-degree jobs

74% believe a collision repair career offers higher earning potential than traditional college-degree jobs

31% are influenced by the promise of work-life balance and the flexibility and variety in tasks



Balance Between Hands-On Work and Technology

81% of respondents want a career where they can work with their hands

82% of respondents want a career where they can use technology

95% said knowing they would regularly use advanced software and AI tools would increase their interest in a collision repair career



Career Awareness and Misconceptions

69% of respondents thought collision repair work was mostly done with manual tools

30% have concerns over the high physical demands of collision repair

29% expressed concerns about social stigma of trade work



“It’s rewarding to see that incoming students view collision repair as a stable profession offering long-term career advancement opportunities,” shared Brandon Eckenrode, executive director, Collision Repair Education Foundation. “By continuing to collaborate across the industry, showcasing success stories, and providing scholarships, funding and technological training to students and schools, we can effectively raise awareness and create opportunities for students eager to join the profession. We appreciate CCC taking a lead role in conducting this research and taking action in response to the findings by providing expanded access to their technology for our member schools.”

Connecting the future workforce with today’s leading technology

Since 2011, in partnership with CREF, CCC has donated more than $75 million through in-kind donations of its CCC ONE® Estimating software to hundreds of schools, enabling students to gain real-world training on the type of technology they will utilize when they enter the workforce. Recognizing the appetite incoming professionals have for using advanced technology, CCC has announced it will provide access to CCC ONE to every CREF member school – both current and future.

Added Mark Fincher, vice president, product management for CCC, “Our collision repair customers tell us that when they hire students trained on the same technology used to run their shop, they ramp up more quickly. CCC is committed to helping our customers get the most from their investment with us, which means investing in their future workforce.”

Schools interested in joining CREF, receiving access to CCC software, or viewing the study findings, should visit: cccis.com/workforce .

CCC engaged Hanover Research, a leading provider of custom market research, to conduct this survey. Respondents were U.S. residents, 16 years old or older and included high school juniors and seniors, community college/two-year degree students, technical/vocational students and recent high school graduates currently in the workforce. All were open to considering a career in collision repair or already planning to apply to a collision repair program.

