CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (“CCC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCC), a leading SaaS platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.

“CCC closed out 2025 with solid financial performance, delivering 12% year‑over‑year revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 41% for full year 2025. We achieved these results while continuing to invest for long-term growth and innovation, as our customers rely on CCC to support mission-critical workflows and drive greater operating efficiency across the insurance economy,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

“Advances in AI are accelerating our customers’ digital transformation, and CCC’s differentiated combination of proprietary data, deeply embedded workflows, and connected network makes our platform increasingly critical as automation expands across claims and repairs,” continued Ramamurthy. “We are grateful for our multi-year relationships with customers and their partnership as we develop and deploy AI at scale to support their most pressing business challenges. We believe we are still in the early stages of adoption for these data-driven solutions and insights. As customers deepen their use of the CCC platform, it reinforces our confidence in the durability of our model and the long-term growth opportunity ahead.”

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $1.057 billion for the full year of 2025, an increase of 12% from $944.8 million for the full year of 2024.



Profitability

GAAP gross profit was $776.8 million, representing a gross margin of 73% for the full year of 2025, compared with $713.8 million, representing a gross margin of 76% for the full year of 2024. Adjusted gross profit was $805.9 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 76% for the full year of 2025, compared with $732.7 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78% for the full year of 2024.

GAAP operating income was $93.8 million for the full year of 2025, compared with GAAP operating income of 80.1 million for the full year of 2024. Adjusted operating income was $376.9 million for the full year of 2025, compared with adjusted operating income of $354.2 million for the full year of 2024.

GAAP net income was $1.7 million for the full year of 2025, compared with GAAP net income of $31.2 million for the full year of 2024. Adjusted net income was $238.0 million for the full year of 2025, compared with adjusted net income of $238.1 million for the full year of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $436.0 million for the full year of 2025, up 10% compared with adjusted EBITDA of $397.4 million for the full year of 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $277.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 13% from $246.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.



Profitability

GAAP gross profit was $204.8 million, representing a gross margin of 74%, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $185.2 million, representing a gross margin of 75%, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted gross profit was $211.4 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 76%, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $187.7 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 76%, for the fourth quarter of 2024.



GAAP operating income was $50.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with GAAP operating income of $21.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income was $104.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with adjusted operating income of $92.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

GAAP net income was $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with GAAP net income of $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income was $65.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with adjusted net income of $64.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $118.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up 12% compared with adjusted EBITDA of $106.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Liquidity

CCC had $111.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.291 billion of total debt on December 31, 2025. The Company generated $315.5 million in cash from operating activities and had free cash flow of $254.5 million for the full year of 2025, compared with $283.9 million in cash generated from operating activities and $230.9 million in free cash flow for the full year of 2024.

4th Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

AI solution adoption continued to scale across the CCC platform . Approximately 10% of CCC’s total revenue, or nearly $100 million, is now generated from AI‑based solutions spanning auto physical damage and bodily injury. Adoption has expanded to more than 125 insurers and over 15,000 collision repair facilities, with claim volume currently processed using AI models ranging from low single-digits to low double-digits of total claims, depending on the solution, underscoring the long runway for continued adoption as customers expand deployment of AI.





. Approximately 10% of CCC’s total revenue, or nearly $100 million, is now generated from AI‑based solutions spanning auto physical damage and bodily injury. Adoption has expanded to more than 125 insurers and over 15,000 collision repair facilities, with claim volume currently processed using AI models ranging from low single-digits to low double-digits of total claims, depending on the solution, underscoring the long runway for continued adoption as customers expand deployment of AI. EvolutionIQ continued to expand CCC’s growth opportunity beyond auto claims . During 2025, EvolutionIQ added two top‑15 disability insurers and now serves nine of the top‑15 disability insurers, as measured by direct written premiums. The business also launched multiple new workers’ compensation customers and established a partnership with the world’s largest third‑party administrator, opening access to large employers that self‑insure for disability and workers’ compensation and creating a new channel for growth over time.





. During 2025, EvolutionIQ added two top‑15 disability insurers and now serves nine of the top‑15 disability insurers, as measured by direct written premiums. The business also launched multiple new workers’ compensation customers and established a partnership with the world’s largest third‑party administrator, opening access to large employers that self‑insure for disability and workers’ compensation and creating a new channel for growth over time. CCC announced a new $500 million share repurchase authorization in December 2025, reinforcing its commitment to disciplined capital allocation. The program includes an accelerated share repurchase to repurchase $300 million of common stock, under which the company received an initial delivery of approximately 33.2 million shares, representing approximately 80% of the shares expected to be repurchased. The new authorization follows the full utilization of the $300 million repurchase program announced in December 2024.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, February 24, 2026, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Full Year Fiscal 2026 Revenue $273.5 million to $275.5 million

$1.147 billion to $1.157 billion

Adjusted EBITDA $113.0 million to $115.0 million

$477.0 million to $485.0 million



Conference Call Information

CCC will host a conference call today, February 24, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC), is a leading SaaS platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud™ platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future events, goals, plans and projections regarding the Company’s financial position, results of operations, market position, product development and business strategy. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our revenues, the concentration of our customers and the ability to retain our current customers; our ability to negotiate with our customers on favorable terms; our ability to maintain and grow our brand and reputation cost-effectively; the execution of our growth strategy; the impact of factors outside our control including public health outbreaks, natural catastrophes, war and terrorism; our projected financial information, growth rate and market opportunity; the health of our industry, claim volumes, and market conditions; changes in the insurance and automotive collision industries, including the adoption of new technologies; global economic conditions and geopolitical events; competition in our market and our ability to retain and grow market share; our ability to develop, introduce and market new enhanced versions of our solutions; our sales and implementation cycles; the ability of our research and development efforts to create significant new revenue streams; changes in applicable laws or regulations; changes in international economic, political, social and governmental conditions and policies, including corruption risks in China and other countries; our reliance on third-party data, technology and intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to keep our data and information systems secure from data security breaches; changes in our customers’ or the public’s perceptions regarding the use of artificial intelligence; our ability to acquire or invest in companies or pursue business partnerships; our ability to raise financing in the future and improve our capital structure; our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors; our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to expand or maintain our existing customer base; our ability to service our indebtedness; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”), including, but not limited to, “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted EBITDA margin,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” “adjusted operating expenses,” and “free cash flow” in each case presented on a non-GAAP basis, and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of these measures below to what the Company believes are the most directly comparable measures evaluated in accordance with GAAP.

This press release also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included and no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included for these projections.

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024 (In thousands, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,192 $ 398,983 Accounts receivable—Net of allowances of $3,773 and $4,692 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 137,056 106,578 Income taxes receivable 33,274 7,743 Deferred contract costs 24,923 22,373 Other current assets 28,653 28,973 Total current assets 335,098 564,650 SOFTWARE, EQUIPMENT, AND PROPERTY—Net 166,796 172,079 OPERATING LEASE ASSETS 36,047 29,762 INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net 1,010,658 934,278 GOODWILL 1,955,551 1,417,724 DEFERRED FINANCING FEES, REVOLVER—Net 1,368 1,743 DEFERRED CONTRACT COSTS 22,479 18,692 EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT 10,228 10,228 OTHER ASSETS 35,207 34,062 TOTAL $ 3,573,432 $ 3,183,218 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 30,954 $ 18,393 Accrued expenses 80,897 72,543 Income taxes payable — 80 Current portion of long-term debt 13,033 8,000 Current portion of long-term licensing agreement—Net 3,466 3,257 Operating lease liabilities 7,785 7,658 Deferred revenue 72,793 44,915 Note payable to minority investor 25,197 — Total current liabilities 234,125 154,846 LONG-TERM DEBT—Net 1,264,941 761,053 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES—Net 199,311 164,844 LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT—Net 20,968 24,435 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 51,467 47,235 OTHER LIABILITIES 15,610 11,303 Total liabilities 1,786,422 1,163,716 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 23 and 24) MEZZANINE EQUITY: Redeemable non-controlling interest — 21,679 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock—$0.0001 par; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock—$0.0001 par; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 605,449,050 and 629,207,115 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 60 63 Additional paid-in capital 3,483,031 3,094,182 Accumulated deficit (1,695,057 ) (1,095,227 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,024 ) (1,195 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,787,010 1,997,823 TOTAL $ 3,573,432 $ 3,183,218





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

REVENUES $ 277,865 $ 246,464 $ 1,057,001 $ 944,800 COST OF REVENUES Cost of revenues, exclusive of amortization and impairment of acquired technologies 68,670 61,068 262,720 221,997 Amortization of acquired technologies 4,368 172 17,473 9,000 Total cost of revenues (1) 73,038 61,240 280,193 230,997 GROSS PROFIT 204,827 185,224 776,808 713,803 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development (1) 52,857 53,238 227,496 201,493 Selling and marketing (1) 38,806 35,963 174,786 142,217 General and administrative (1) 44,557 56,973 206,637 218,220 Amortization of intangible assets 18,511 17,942 74,047 71,768 Total operating expenses 154,731 164,116 682,966 633,698 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 50,096 21,108 93,842 80,105 INTEREST EXPENSE (18,141 ) (15,174 ) (71,007 ) (64,608 ) INTEREST INCOME 649 3,768 4,882 12,203 CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF WARRANT LIABILITIES — — — 14,378 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME —Net 500 630 (6,188 ) 2,236 PRETAX INCOME (LOSS) 33,104 10,332 21,529 44,314 INCOME TAX PROVISION (24,984 ) (4,072 ) (19,841 ) (13,074 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 8,120 6,260 1,688 31,240 LESS: ACCRETION OF REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST — (1,412 ) (1,276 ) (5,095 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC.'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS 8,120 4,848 412 26,145 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.04 Diluted (2) $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.04 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 614,223,438 618,767,992 629,960,378 610,761,424 Diluted 639,758,778 648,544,705 659,585,375 641,875,525 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 8,120 6,260 1,688 31,240 Other comprehensive income (loss)—Foreign currency translation adjustment 50 (148 ) 171 (122 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 8,170 6,112 1,859 31,118 Less: accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest — (1,412 ) (1,276 ) (5,095 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 8,170 $ 4,700 $ 583 $ 26,023 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands): Three months ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Cost of revenues $ 2,190 $ 2,291 $ 11,109 $ 9,342 Research and development 11,229 12,441 57,099 47,191 Sales and marketing 7,650 8,933 44,218 28,083 General and administrative 8,109 20,152 62,968 86,422 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 29,178 $ 43,817 $ 175,394 $ 171,038 $ 29,178 $ 43,817 $ 175,394 $ 171,038 (2) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the numerator and denominator used to compute diluted earnings per share of common stock (in thousands, except for share data): Three months ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Numerator Net income (loss) $ 8,120 $ 6,260 $ 1,688 $ 31,240 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest — (1,412 ) (1,276 ) (5,095 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 8,120 $ 4,848 $ 412 $ 26,145 Denominator Weighted average shares of common stock - basic 614,223,438 618,767,992 629,960,378 610,761,424 Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 25,535,340 29,776,713 29,624,997 31,114,101 Weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 639,758,778 648,544,705 659,585,375 641,875,525





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024 (In thousands) Year ended

December 31, 2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 1,688 $ 31,240 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment, and property 58,760 42,908 Amortization of intangible assets 91,520 80,768 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — — Deferred income taxes 18,497 (30,521 ) Stock-based compensation 175,394 171,038 Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,887 1,871 Amortization of discount on debt 153 261 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 8,386 5,233 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — (14,378 ) Change in fair value of estimated contingent consideration — (100 ) Non-cash lease expense — — Loss on disposal of software, equipment and property 2 302 Noncash interest expense 2,242 — Other — 221 Changes in: Accounts receivable—Net (30,119 ) (4,196 ) Deferred contract costs (2,550 ) (4,473 ) Other current assets (28 ) 4,319 Deferred contract costs—Non-current (3,787 ) 3,610 Other assets (1,146 ) 2,771 Operating lease assets 2,556 2,301 Income taxes (25,944 ) (7,147 ) Accounts payable 12,133 2,070 Accrued expenses 8,067 797 Operating lease liabilities (4,482 ) (4,298 ) Deferred revenues 6,418 1,355 Other liabilities (4,168 ) (2,066 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 315,479 283,886 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of software, equipment, and property (60,971 ) (53,012 ) Acquisition of EvolutionIQ, Inc., net of cash acquired (410,412 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (471,383 ) (53,012 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,703 33,506 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 5,044 5,745 Principal payments on long-term debt (10,010 ) (8,000 ) Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of equity awards (48,549 ) (57,826 ) Payment of fees associated with the debt and revolver debt modification (7,734 ) (719 ) Repurchase of common stock (600,567 ) — Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 525,000 — Net cash used in financing activities (132,113 ) (27,294 ) NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 226 (169 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (287,791 ) 203,411 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Beginning of period 398,983 195,572 End of period $ 111,192 $ 398,983 NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Noncash purchases of software, equipment, and property $ 79 $ 7,154 Fair value of redeemed private warrants $ — $ 37,122 Stock issued related to the acquisition of EvolutionIQ, Inc $ 250,441 $ — Issuance of promissory note to minority investor of redeemable preferred shares $ 22,955 $ — Excise tax accrued on repurchase of common stock $ 958 $ — SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 66,704 $ 62,898 Cash paid for income taxes—Net $ 28,595 $ 50,742





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT

(In thousands, except profit margin percentage data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Gross Profit $ 204,827 $ 185,224 $ 776,808 $ 713,803 Amortization of acquired technologies 4,368 172 17,473 9,000 Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax 2,204 2,326 11,599 9,943 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 211,399 $ 187,722 $ 805,880 $ 732,746 Gross Profit Margin 74 % 75 % 73 % 76 % Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 76 % 76 % 76 % 78 %





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating expenses $ 154,731 $ 164,116 $ 682,966 $ 633,698 Amortization of intangible assets (18,511 ) (17,942 ) (74,047 ) (71,768 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax (27,124 ) (42,038 ) (169,686 ) (167,865 ) M&A and integration costs (631 ) (7,317 ) (8,831 ) (9,193 ) Litigation proceeds (costs), net — (642 ) 3,665 (4,455 ) Equity transaction costs, including secondary offerings (95 ) (1,461 ) (724 ) (1,938 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 100 — 100 Debt refinancing costs (1,240 ) — (4,359 ) — Adjusted operating expenses $ 107,130 $ 94,816 $ 428,984 $ 378,579





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating income (loss) $ 50,096 $ 21,108 $ 93,842 $ 80,105 Amortization of intangible assets 18,511 17,942 74,047 71,768 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 4,368 172 17,473 9,000 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 29,328 44,364 181,285 177,808 M&A and integration costs 631 8,716 8,831 9,193 Litigation (proceeds) costs, net — 642 (3,665 ) 4,455 Equity transaction costs, including secondary offerings 95 62 724 1,938 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (100 ) — (100 ) Debt refinancing costs 1,240 — 4,359 — Adjusted operating income $ 104,269 $ 92,906 $ 376,896 $ 354,167





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, except for EBITDA margin percentage data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income (loss) $ 8,120 $ 6,260 $ 1,688 $ 31,240 Interest expense 18,141 15,174 71,007 64,608 Interest income (649 ) (3,768 ) (4,882 ) (12,203 ) Income tax provision 24,984 4,072 19,841 13,074 Amortization of intangible assets 18,511 17,942 74,047 71,768 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 4,368 172 17,473 9,000 Depreciation and amortization related to software, equipment and property 2,052 2,319 8,727 8,774 Depreciation and amortization related to software, equipment and property—Cost of revenue 12,332 11,069 50,033 34,134 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 29,328 44,364 181,285 177,808 M&A and integration costs 631 8,716 8,831 9,193 Litigation (proceeds) costs, net — 642 (3,665 ) 4,455 Equity transaction costs, including secondary offering costs 95 62 724 1,938 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (100 ) — (100 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — — — (14,378 ) Change in fair value of derivative instruments (55 ) 458 8,386 5,233 Income from derivative instruments (369 ) (1,073 ) (1,811 ) (7,167 ) Debt refinancing costs 1,240 — 4,359 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 118,729 $ 106,309 $ 436,043 $ 397,377 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 43 % 43 % 41 % 42 %





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income (loss) $ 8,120 $ 6,260 $ 1,688 $ 31,240 Amortization of intangible assets 18,511 17,942 74,047 71,768 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 4,368 172 17,473 9,000 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 29,328 44,364 181,285 177,808 M&A and integration costs 631 8,716 8,831 9,193 Litigation (proceeds) costs, net — 642 (3,665 ) 4,455 Equity transaction costs, including secondary offering costs 95 62 724 1,938 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (100 ) — (100 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — — — (14,378 ) Change in fair value of derivative instruments (55 ) 458 8,386 5,233 Debt refinancing costs 1,240 — 4,359 — Tax effect of adjustments 3,019 (14,002 ) (55,105 ) (58,086 ) Adjusted net income $ 65,257 $ 64,514 $ 238,023 $ 238,071 Adjusted net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.38 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.36 $ 0.37 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 614,223,438 618,767,992 629,960,378 610,761,424 Diluted 639,758,778 648,544,705 659,585,375 641,875,525



