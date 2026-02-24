CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (“CCC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCC), a leading SaaS platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.

“CCC closed out 2025 with solid financial performance, delivering 12% year‑over‑year revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 41% for full year 2025. We achieved these results while continuing to invest for long-term growth and innovation, as our customers rely on CCC to support mission-critical workflows and drive greater operating efficiency across the insurance economy,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

“Advances in AI are accelerating our customers’ digital transformation, and CCC’s differentiated combination of proprietary data, deeply embedded workflows, and connected network makes our platform increasingly critical as automation expands across claims and repairs,” continued Ramamurthy. “We are grateful for our multi-year relationships with customers and their partnership as we develop and deploy AI at scale to support their most pressing business challenges. We believe we are still in the early stages of adoption for these data-driven solutions and insights. As customers deepen their use of the CCC platform, it reinforces our confidence in the durability of our model and the long-term growth opportunity ahead.”

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue

  • Total revenue was $1.057 billion for the full year of 2025, an increase of 12% from $944.8 million for the full year of 2024.

Profitability

  • GAAP gross profit was $776.8 million, representing a gross margin of 73% for the full year of 2025, compared with $713.8 million, representing a gross margin of 76% for the full year of 2024. Adjusted gross profit was $805.9 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 76% for the full year of 2025, compared with $732.7 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78% for the full year of 2024.
  • GAAP operating income was $93.8 million for the full year of 2025, compared with GAAP operating income of 80.1 million for the full year of 2024. Adjusted operating income was $376.9 million for the full year of 2025, compared with adjusted operating income of $354.2 million for the full year of 2024.
  • GAAP net income was $1.7 million for the full year of 2025, compared with GAAP net income of $31.2 million for the full year of 2024. Adjusted net income was $238.0 million for the full year of 2025, compared with adjusted net income of $238.1 million for the full year of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $436.0 million for the full year of 2025, up 10% compared with adjusted EBITDA of $397.4 million for the full year of 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue

  • Total revenue was $277.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 13% from $246.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Profitability

  • GAAP gross profit was $204.8 million, representing a gross margin of 74%, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $185.2 million, representing a gross margin of 75%, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted gross profit was $211.4 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 76%, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $187.7 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 76%, for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • GAAP operating income was $50.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with GAAP operating income of $21.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income was $104.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with adjusted operating income of $92.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • GAAP net income was $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with GAAP net income of $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income was $65.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with adjusted net income of $64.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $118.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up 12% compared with adjusted EBITDA of $106.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Liquidity

  • CCC had $111.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.291 billion of total debt on December 31, 2025. The Company generated $315.5 million in cash from operating activities and had free cash flow of $254.5 million for the full year of 2025, compared with $283.9 million in cash generated from operating activities and $230.9 million in free cash flow for the full year of 2024.

4th Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

  • AI solution adoption continued to scale across the CCC platform. Approximately 10% of CCC’s total revenue, or nearly $100 million, is now generated from AI‑based solutions spanning auto physical damage and bodily injury. Adoption has expanded to more than 125 insurers and over 15,000 collision repair facilities, with claim volume currently processed using AI models ranging from low single-digits to low double-digits of total claims, depending on the solution, underscoring the long runway for continued adoption as customers expand deployment of AI.     

  • EvolutionIQ continued to expand CCC’s growth opportunity beyond auto claims. During 2025, EvolutionIQ added two top‑15 disability insurers and now serves nine of the top‑15 disability insurers, as measured by direct written premiums. The business also launched multiple new workers’ compensation customers and established a partnership with the world’s largest third‑party administrator, opening access to large employers that self‑insure for disability and workers’ compensation and creating a new channel for growth over time.  

  • CCC announced a new $500 million share repurchase authorization in December 2025, reinforcing its commitment to disciplined capital allocation. The program includes an accelerated share repurchase to repurchase $300 million of common stock, under which the company received an initial delivery of approximately 33.2 million shares, representing approximately 80% of the shares expected to be repurchased. The new authorization follows the full utilization of the $300 million repurchase program announced in December 2024.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, February 24, 2026, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:

    
 First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Full Year Fiscal 2026
Revenue$273.5 million to $275.5 million
 $1.147 billion to $1.157 billion
Adjusted EBITDA$113.0 million to $115.0 million
 $477.0 million to $485.0 million

Conference Call Information

CCC will host a conference call today, February 24, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC), is a leading SaaS platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud™ platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future events, goals, plans and projections regarding the Company’s financial position, results of operations, market position, product development and business strategy. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our revenues, the concentration of our customers and the ability to retain our current customers; our ability to negotiate with our customers on favorable terms; our ability to maintain and grow our brand and reputation cost-effectively; the execution of our growth strategy; the impact of factors outside our control including public health outbreaks, natural catastrophes, war and terrorism; our projected financial information, growth rate and market opportunity; the health of our industry, claim volumes, and market conditions; changes in the insurance and automotive collision industries, including the adoption of new technologies; global economic conditions and geopolitical events; competition in our market and our ability to retain and grow market share; our ability to develop, introduce and market new enhanced versions of our solutions; our sales and implementation cycles; the ability of our research and development efforts to create significant new revenue streams; changes in applicable laws or regulations; changes in international economic, political, social and governmental conditions and policies, including corruption risks in China and other countries; our reliance on third-party data, technology and intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to keep our data and information systems secure from data security breaches; changes in our customers’ or the public’s perceptions regarding the use of artificial intelligence; our ability to acquire or invest in companies or pursue business partnerships; our ability to raise financing in the future and improve our capital structure; our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors; our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to expand or maintain our existing customer base; our ability to service our indebtedness; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”), including, but not limited to, “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted EBITDA margin,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” “adjusted operating expenses,” and “free cash flow” in each case presented on a non-GAAP basis, and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of these measures below to what the Company believes are the most directly comparable measures evaluated in accordance with GAAP.

This press release also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included and no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included for these projections.

Investor Contact:
Bill Warmington
VP, Investor Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.
312-229-2355
IR@cccis.com

Media Contact:
Michelle Hellyar
Senior Director, Public Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.
mhellyar@cccis.com

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(In thousands, except share data)
 
    
 December 31, December 31,
 2025
 2024
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS:   
Cash and cash equivalents$111,192  $398,983 
Accounts receivable—Net of allowances of $3,773 and $4,692 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 137,056   106,578 
Income taxes receivable 33,274   7,743 
Deferred contract costs 24,923   22,373 
Other current assets 28,653   28,973 
Total current assets 335,098   564,650 
SOFTWARE, EQUIPMENT, AND PROPERTY—Net 166,796   172,079 
OPERATING LEASE ASSETS 36,047   29,762 
INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net 1,010,658   934,278 
GOODWILL 1,955,551   1,417,724 
DEFERRED FINANCING FEES, REVOLVER—Net 1,368   1,743 
DEFERRED CONTRACT COSTS 22,479   18,692 
EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT 10,228   10,228 
OTHER ASSETS 35,207   34,062 
TOTAL$3,573,432  $3,183,218 
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Accounts payable$30,954  $18,393 
Accrued expenses 80,897   72,543 
Income taxes payable    80 
Current portion of long-term debt 13,033   8,000 
Current portion of long-term licensing agreement—Net 3,466   3,257 
Operating lease liabilities 7,785   7,658 
Deferred revenue 72,793   44,915 
Note payable to minority investor 25,197    
Total current liabilities 234,125   154,846 
LONG-TERM DEBT—Net 1,264,941   761,053 
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES—Net 199,311   164,844 
LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT—Net 20,968   24,435 
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 51,467   47,235 
OTHER LIABILITIES 15,610   11,303 
Total liabilities 1,786,422   1,163,716 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 23 and 24)   
MEZZANINE EQUITY:   
Redeemable non-controlling interest    21,679 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:   
Preferred stock—$0.0001 par; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding     
Common stock—$0.0001 par; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 605,449,050 and 629,207,115 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 60   63 
Additional paid-in capital 3,483,031   3,094,182 
Accumulated deficit (1,695,057)  (1,095,227)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,024)  (1,195)
Total stockholders’ equity 1,787,010   1,997,823 
TOTAL$3,573,432  $3,183,218 
    


CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 
 Three months ended
December 31,		 Year ended
December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
REVENUES$277,865  $246,464  $1,057,001  $944,800 
COST OF REVENUES       
Cost of revenues, exclusive of amortization and impairment of acquired technologies 68,670   61,068   262,720   221,997 
Amortization of acquired technologies 4,368   172   17,473   9,000 
Total cost of revenues (1) 73,038   61,240   280,193   230,997 
GROSS PROFIT 204,827   185,224   776,808   713,803 
OPERATING EXPENSES:       
Research and development (1) 52,857   53,238   227,496   201,493 
Selling and marketing (1) 38,806   35,963   174,786   142,217 
General and administrative (1) 44,557   56,973   206,637   218,220 
Amortization of intangible assets 18,511   17,942   74,047   71,768 
Total operating expenses 154,731   164,116   682,966   633,698 
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 50,096   21,108   93,842   80,105 
INTEREST EXPENSE (18,141)  (15,174)  (71,007)  (64,608)
INTEREST INCOME 649   3,768   4,882   12,203 
CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF WARRANT LIABILITIES          14,378 
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME —Net 500   630   (6,188)  2,236 
PRETAX INCOME (LOSS) 33,104   10,332   21,529   44,314 
INCOME TAX PROVISION (24,984)  (4,072)  (19,841)  (13,074)
NET INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 8,120   6,260   1,688   31,240 
LESS: ACCRETION OF REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST    (1,412)  (1,276)  (5,095)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC.'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS 8,120   4,848   412   26,145 
        
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:       
Basic$0.01  $0.01  $0.00  $0.04 
Diluted (2)$0.01  $0.01  $0.00  $0.04 
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:       
Basic 614,223,438   618,767,992   629,960,378   610,761,424 
Diluted 639,758,778   648,544,705   659,585,375   641,875,525 
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):       
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 8,120   6,260   1,688   31,240 
Other comprehensive income (loss)—Foreign currency translation adjustment 50   (148)  171   (122)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 8,170   6,112   1,859   31,118 
Less: accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest    (1,412)  (1,276)  (5,095)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$8,170  $4,700  $583  $26,023 
        
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):       
        
 Three months ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Cost of revenues$2,190  $2,291  $11,109  $9,342 
Research and development 11,229   12,441   57,099   47,191 
Sales and marketing 7,650   8,933   44,218   28,083 
General and administrative 8,109   20,152   62,968   86,422 
Total stock-based compensation expense$29,178  $43,817  $175,394  $171,038 
        
 $29,178  $43,817  $175,394   $171,038 
   
(2) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the numerator and denominator used to compute diluted earnings per share of common stock (in thousands, except for share data):  
   
 Three months ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Numerator       
Net income (loss)$8,120  $6,260  $1,688  $31,240 
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest    (1,412)  (1,276)  (5,095)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders$8,120  $4,848  $412  $26,145 
        
Denominator       
Weighted average shares of common stock - basic 614,223,438   618,767,992   629,960,378   610,761,424 
Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 25,535,340   29,776,713   29,624,997   31,114,101 
Weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 639,758,778   648,544,705   659,585,375   641,875,525 
        


CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(In thousands)
 Year ended
December 31,
 2025
 2024
    
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net income (loss)$1,688  $31,240 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment, and property 58,760   42,908 
Amortization of intangible assets 91,520   80,768 
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets     
Deferred income taxes 18,497   (30,521)
Stock-based compensation 175,394   171,038 
Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,887   1,871 
Amortization of discount on debt 153   261 
Change in fair value of derivative instruments 8,386   5,233 
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities    (14,378)
Change in fair value of estimated contingent consideration    (100)
Non-cash lease expense     
Loss on disposal of software, equipment and property 2   302 
Noncash interest expense 2,242    
Other    221 
Changes in:   
Accounts receivable—Net (30,119)  (4,196)
Deferred contract costs (2,550)  (4,473)
Other current assets (28)  4,319 
Deferred contract costs—Non-current (3,787)  3,610 
Other assets (1,146)  2,771 
Operating lease assets 2,556   2,301 
Income taxes (25,944)  (7,147)
Accounts payable 12,133   2,070 
Accrued expenses 8,067   797 
Operating lease liabilities (4,482)  (4,298)
Deferred revenues 6,418   1,355 
Other liabilities (4,168)  (2,066)
Net cash provided by operating activities 315,479   283,886 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Purchases of software, equipment, and property (60,971)  (53,012)
Acquisition of EvolutionIQ, Inc., net of cash acquired (410,412)   
Net cash used in investing activities (471,383)  (53,012)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,703   33,506 
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 5,044   5,745 
Principal payments on long-term debt (10,010)  (8,000)
Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of equity awards (48,549)  (57,826)
Payment of fees associated with the debt and revolver debt modification (7,734)  (719)
Repurchase of common stock (600,567)   
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 525,000    
Net cash used in financing activities (132,113)  (27,294)
NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 226   (169)
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (287,791)  203,411 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:   
Beginning of period 398,983   195,572 
End of period$111,192  $398,983 
NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Noncash purchases of software, equipment, and property$79  $7,154 
Fair value of redeemed private warrants$  $37,122 
Stock issued related to the acquisition of EvolutionIQ, Inc$250,441  $ 
Issuance of promissory note to minority investor of redeemable preferred shares$22,955  $ 
Excise tax accrued on repurchase of common stock$958  $ 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:   
Cash paid for interest$66,704  $62,898 
Cash paid for income taxes—Net$28,595  $50,742 
    


CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
(In thousands, except profit margin percentage data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three months ended
December 31,		 Year ended
December 31,
(dollar amounts in thousands) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Gross Profit $204,827  $185,224  $776,808  $713,803 
Amortization of acquired technologies  4,368   172   17,473   9,000 
Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax  2,204   2,326   11,599   9,943 
Adjusted Gross Profit $211,399  $187,722  $805,880  $732,746 
Gross Profit Margin  74%  75%  73%  76%
Adjusted Gross Profit Margin  76%  76%  76%  78%
         


CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three months ended
December 31,		 Year ended
December 31,
(dollar amounts in thousands) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Operating expenses $154,731  $164,116  $682,966  $633,698 
Amortization of intangible assets  (18,511)  (17,942)  (74,047)  (71,768)
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax  (27,124)  (42,038)  (169,686)  (167,865)
M&A and integration costs  (631)  (7,317)  (8,831)  (9,193)
Litigation proceeds (costs), net     (642)  3,665   (4,455)
Equity transaction costs, including secondary offerings  (95)  (1,461)  (724)  (1,938)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     100      100 
Debt refinancing costs  (1,240)     (4,359)   
Adjusted operating expenses $107,130  $94,816  $428,984  $378,579 
         


CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
     
  Three months ended
December 31,		 Year ended
December 31,
(dollar amounts in thousands) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Operating income (loss) $50,096 $21,108  $93,842  $80,105 
Amortization of intangible assets  18,511  17,942   74,047   71,768 
Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue  4,368  172   17,473   9,000 
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax  29,328  44,364   181,285   177,808 
M&A and integration costs  631  8,716   8,831   9,193 
Litigation (proceeds) costs, net    642   (3,665)  4,455 
Equity transaction costs, including secondary offerings  95  62   724   1,938 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration    (100)     (100)
Debt refinancing costs  1,240     4,359    
Adjusted operating income $104,269 $92,906  $376,896  $354,167 
         


CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands, except for EBITDA margin percentage data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three months ended
December 31,		 Year ended
December 31,
(dollar amounts in thousands) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net income (loss) $8,120  $6,260  $1,688  $31,240 
Interest expense  18,141   15,174   71,007   64,608 
Interest income  (649)  (3,768)  (4,882)  (12,203)
Income tax provision  24,984   4,072   19,841   13,074 
Amortization of intangible assets  18,511   17,942   74,047   71,768 
Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue  4,368   172   17,473   9,000 
Depreciation and amortization related to software, equipment and property  2,052   2,319   8,727   8,774 
Depreciation and amortization related to software, equipment and property—Cost of revenue  12,332   11,069   50,033   34,134 
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax  29,328   44,364   181,285   177,808 
M&A and integration costs  631   8,716   8,831   9,193 
Litigation (proceeds) costs, net     642   (3,665)  4,455 
Equity transaction costs, including secondary offering costs  95   62   724   1,938 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (100)     (100)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities           (14,378)
Change in fair value of derivative instruments  (55)  458   8,386   5,233 
Income from derivative instruments  (369)  (1,073)  (1,811)  (7,167)
Debt refinancing costs  1,240      4,359    
Adjusted EBITDA $118,729  $106,309  $436,043  $397,377 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin  43%  43%  41%  42%
         


CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three months ended
December 31,		 Year ended
December 31,
(dollar amounts in thousands) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net income (loss) $8,120  $6,260  $1,688  $31,240 
Amortization of intangible assets  18,511   17,942   74,047   71,768 
Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue  4,368   172   17,473   9,000 
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax  29,328   44,364   181,285   177,808 
M&A and integration costs  631   8,716   8,831   9,193 
Litigation (proceeds) costs, net     642   (3,665)  4,455 
Equity transaction costs, including secondary offering costs  95   62   724   1,938 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (100)     (100)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities           (14,378)
Change in fair value of derivative instruments  (55)  458   8,386   5,233 
Debt refinancing costs  1,240      4,359    
Tax effect of adjustments  3,019   (14,002)  (55,105)  (58,086)
Adjusted net income $65,257  $64,514  $238,023  $238,071 
         
Adjusted net income per share attributable to common stockholders:        
Basic $0.11  $0.10  $0.38  $0.39 
Diluted $0.10  $0.10  $0.36  $0.37 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic  614,223,438   618,767,992   629,960,378   610,761,424 
Diluted  639,758,778   648,544,705   659,585,375   641,875,525 
         


CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three months ended
December 31,		 Year ended
December 31,
(dollar amounts in thousands) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net cash provided by operating activities $119,164  $113,645  $315,479  $283,886 
Less: Purchases of software, equipment and property  (14,287)  (7,939)  (60,971)  (53,012)
Free Cash Flow $104,877  $105,706  $254,508  $230,874 
         

