Crash Champions Empowers Team Members with AI and Tools from CCC

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS and AI platform powering the insurance economy, today announced that Crash Champions, one of the nation’s largest founder-led collision repair operators, has renewed its relationship with CCC and expanded its adoption of Mobile Jumpstart 2.0, CCC’s next-generation estimating solution powered by AI. The expanded adoption reflects Crash Champions continued focus on equipping team members with technology that simplifies routine tasks, supports high-quality repairs, and helps deliver a better customer experience.

A long-time CCC customer, Crash Champions was the first multi-shop operator to adopt Mobile Jumpstart in 2025. Today, Crash Champions continues to leverage the solution across their network of state-of-the-art locations. Mobile Jumpstart, on average, captures 84% of the final total repair bill in 70 seconds, compared with a process that would typically take 15 to 30 minutes.

Mobile Jumpstart 2.0 uses AI and computer vision to autonomously guide photo capture and label images in real time. This helps repairers create estimates faster and more consistently, reducing administrative burden so they can spend more time on repair quality, customer communication, and the expertise that defines the repair experience.

“At Crash Champions, putting people first means investing in tools that help our team members do their best work for customers,” said Crash Champions Chief Information Officer Mark Miller. “Mobile Jumpstart 2.0 is a strong example of AI being used where it can make a practical difference - inside the workflow our teams already use. By helping automate routine estimating tasks, CCC’s technology gives our teams more time to focus on repair quality, customer care, and the expertise our customers count on.”

The expanded use of Mobile Jumpstart 2.0 builds on Crash Champions’ broader adoption of CCC solutions designed to support its People First operating model. With CCC’s Consumer Financing powered by Sunbit, Crash Champions can provide eligible customers access to flexible payment options through its Fix Now Pay Later service. With CCC Build Sheets, team members can access VIN-specific vehicle information, including installed options, trim packages, paint codes, and parts data, directly within CCC ONE to support more complete repair plans from the start.

"Crash Champions has long been a technology leader in the collision repair industry, and this renewal reflects a steadfast commitment to empowering people through innovation," said Mark Fincher, Vice President, Product Management at CCC. "From AI-powered estimating to solutions that simplify research and support customers throughout the repair journey, CCC's technology is designed to help repair professionals spend less time on administrative work and more time delivering exceptional outcomes. We're excited to continue supporting Crash Champions as they expand their use of AI and digital workflows across their business."

To learn more about CCC ONE and Mobile Jumpstart, please visit: https://www.cccis.com/estimating.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC), is a leading SaaS and AI platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud™ platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

About Crash Champions

As one of the fastest growing and most exciting brands in the industry, Crash Champions is one of the largest founder-led multi-shop operators (MSO) of high-quality collision repair service in the U.S., serving customers and business partners at more than 650 state-of-the-art repair centers across 38 states, including Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified repair centers. Founded in 1999 as a single Chicago repair center by industry veteran Matt Ebert, a 2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Midwest Award winner, the company has grown into a national leader while remaining rooted in its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer service. Crash Champions is Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, reflecting its dedication to People First culture. For more information, and to locate a local repair center, visit www.crashchampions.com. Industry professionals interested in career opportunities at Crash Champions are encouraged to visit careers.crashchampions.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC’s digital solutions. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in CCC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K filed February 24, 2026, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

CCC Media Contact: Michelle Hellyar

mhellyar@cccis.com | 773.791.3675