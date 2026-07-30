CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

CHICAGO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (“CCC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCC), a leading SaaS and AI platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

“CCC delivered another quarter of solid execution, with second quarter revenue growth of 10% and adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 40%. Our performance reinforces our vision for CCC to be the connective layer for the insurance economy – a network that helps every participant act, not just record,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

“We continue to see customers deploy AI operationally and at scale to solve real business problems. As adoption expands across our platform, it reinforces the value of our data, workflows, ecosystem connectivity, and guidance capabilities,” continued Ramamurthy. “As the insurance economy becomes increasingly complex, customers are turning to CCC to help connect participants, make better decisions, and improve outcomes across the claims lifecycle. This dynamic is strengthening customer relationships, expanding the role we play across the ecosystem, and increasing our confidence in the long-term growth opportunity.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $285.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 9.8% from $260.5 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Profitability

GAAP gross profit was $210.6 million, representing a gross margin of 74%, for the second quarter of 2026, compared with $194.0 million, representing a gross margin of 74%, for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted gross profit was $217.3 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 76%, for the second quarter of 2026, compared with $202.5 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78%, for the second quarter of 2025.

GAAP operating income was $47.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared with GAAP operating income of $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating income was $101.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared with adjusted operating income of $94.2 million for the second quarter of 2025.

GAAP net income was $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared with GAAP net income of $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income was $61.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared with $58.9 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $115.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, up 6.8% compared with adjusted EBITDA of $108.1 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Liquidity

CCC had $115.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.27 billion of total debt as of June 30, 2026. The Company generated $101.6 million in cash from operating activities and had free cash flow of $82.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared with $43.1 million in cash generated from operating activities and free cash flow of $27.4 million for the second quarter of 2025.

2nd Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Large insurers continue to operationalize AI-enabled workflows. During the quarter, two top-five insurers (based on 2025 direct premium written) expanded their adoption of CCC’s AI-based claims routing solution, underscoring growing demand for AI-powered claims routing and early total-loss identification capabilities. These wins provide further evidence of the meaningful operational and financial benefits the solution can deliver, helping insurers identify total losses sooner, improve repair facility capacity utilization, and accelerate resolution for policyholders.



During the quarter, two top-five insurers (based on 2025 direct premium written) expanded their adoption of CCC’s AI-based claims routing solution, underscoring growing demand for AI-powered claims routing and early total-loss identification capabilities. These wins provide further evidence of the meaningful operational and financial benefits the solution can deliver, helping insurers identify total losses sooner, improve repair facility capacity utilization, and accelerate resolution for policyholders. Leading insurer adopts AI-enabled subrogation solution. During the quarter, a top-five insurer (based on 2025 direct premium written) adopted CCC’s AI-based subrogation solution, becoming the largest carrier to do so to date and rapidly scaling deployment under a multi-year agreement. The win reflects growing demand for AI-enabled automation in complex, high-value claims workflows where accuracy and consistency are critical.



During the quarter, a top-five insurer (based on 2025 direct premium written) adopted CCC’s AI-based subrogation solution, becoming the largest carrier to do so to date and rapidly scaling deployment under a multi-year agreement. The win reflects growing demand for AI-enabled automation in complex, high-value claims workflows where accuracy and consistency are critical. Leading MSO contract renewal and expansion. One of the nation’s largest multi-store operators (MSOs) renewed and expanded its multi-year relationship with CCC during the second quarter. The customer is also a leading adopter of Mobile Jumpstart, CCC's AI-powered estimating solution for repair facilities, using the platform to initiate 98% of its repair estimates. Broader adoption of AI-enabled workflows across the repair industry was reflected in two additional large MSOs that expanded their use of Mobile Jumpstart, driving double-digit increases in both participating repair facilities and estimates initiated through the platform.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, July 30, 2026, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:

Third Quarter 2026 Full Year 2026 Revenue $289.5 million to $291.5 million

$1.158 billion to $1.164 billion

Adjusted EBITDA $118.0 million to $120.0 million

$485.0 million to $491.0 million



Conference Call Information

CCC will host a conference call today, July 30, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC), is a leading SaaS and AI platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud™ platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future events, goals, plans and projections regarding the Company’s financial position, results of operations, market position, product development and business strategy. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our revenues, the concentration of our customers and the ability to retain our current customers; our ability to negotiate with our customers on favorable terms; our ability to maintain and grow our brand and reputation cost-effectively; the execution of our growth strategy; the impact of factors outside our control including public health outbreaks, natural catastrophes, war and terrorism; our projected financial information, growth rate and market opportunity; the health of our industry, claim volumes, and market conditions; changes in the insurance and automotive collision industries, including the adoption of new technologies; global economic conditions and geopolitical events; competition in our market and our ability to retain and grow market share; our ability to develop, introduce and market new enhanced versions of our solutions; our sales and implementation cycles; the ability of our research and development efforts to create significant new revenue streams; changes in applicable laws or regulations; changes in international economic, political, social and governmental conditions and policies, including corruption risks in China and other countries; our reliance on third-party data, technology and intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to keep our data and information systems secure from data security breaches; changes in our customers’ or the public’s perceptions regarding the use of artificial intelligence; our ability to acquire or invest in companies or pursue business partnerships; our ability to raise financing in the future and improve our capital structure; our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors; our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to expand or maintain our existing customer base; our ability to service our indebtedness; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”), including, but not limited to, “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted EBITDA margin,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” “adjusted operating expenses,” and “free cash flow” in each case presented on a non-GAAP basis, and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of these measures below to what the Company believes are the most directly comparable measures evaluated in accordance with GAAP.

This press release also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included and no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included for these projections.

Investor Contact:

Bill Warmington

VP, Investor Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

312-229-2355

IR@cccis.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Hellyar

Senior Director, Public Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

mhellyar@cccis.com

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,857 $ 111,192 Accounts receivable—Net of allowances of $3,702 and $3,773 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 141,129 137,056 Income taxes receivable 17,134 33,274 Deferred contract costs 23,228 24,923 Other current assets 33,272 28,653 Total current assets 330,620 335,098 SOFTWARE, EQUIPMENT, AND PROPERTY—Net 171,905 166,796 OPERATING LEASE ASSETS 34,954 36,047 INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net 964,898 1,010,658 GOODWILL 1,955,551 1,955,551 DEFERRED FINANCING FEES, REVOLVER—Net 1,184 1,368 DEFERRED CONTRACT COSTS 22,998 22,479 EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT 10,228 10,228 OTHER ASSETS 39,590 35,207 TOTAL $ 3,531,928 $ 3,573,432 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 20,163 $ 30,954 Accrued expenses 75,304 80,897 Current portion of long-term debt 13,033 13,033 Current portion of long-term licensing agreement—Net 3,576 3,466 Operating lease liabilities 6,411 7,785 Deferred revenues 66,952 72,793 Note payable to minority investor 26,741 25,197 Total current liabilities 212,180 234,125 LONG-TERM DEBT—Net 1,259,345 1,264,941 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES—Net 206,775 199,311 LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT—Net 19,153 20,968 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 50,948 51,467 OTHER LIABILITIES 10,979 15,610 Total liabilities 1,759,380 1,786,422 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 19 and 20) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock—$0.0001 par; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock—$0.0001 par; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 587,843,605 and 605,449,050 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 58 60 Additional paid-in capital 3,532,901 3,483,031 Accumulated deficit (1,759,481 ) (1,695,057 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (930 ) (1,024 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,772,548 1,787,010 TOTAL $ 3,531,928 $ 3,573,432





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 REVENUES $ 285,931 $ 260,451 $ 567,205 $ 512,016 COST OF REVENUES Cost of revenues, exclusive of amortization of acquired technologies 70,925 62,067 138,952 124,271 Amortization of acquired technologies 4,368 4,368 8,737 8,737 Total cost of revenues 75,294 66,435 147,689 133,008 GROSS PROFIT 210,637 194,016 419,516 379,008 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 52,990 59,929 105,514 121,692 Selling and marketing 43,499 43,475 82,917 91,772 General and administrative 48,003 47,630 97,611 114,748 Amortization of intangible assets 18,512 18,512 37,024 37,024 Total operating expenses 163,004 169,546 323,066 365,236 OPERATING INCOME 47,633 24,470 96,450 13,772 INTEREST EXPENSE (20,359 ) (17,836 ) (40,659 ) (34,763 ) INTEREST INCOME 743 1,220 1,685 3,168 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)—NET 2,567 (2,057 ) 6,533 (7,154 ) PRETAX INCOME (LOSS) 30,584 5,797 64,009 (24,977 ) INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT (9,797 ) 7,163 (27,805 ) 20,516 NET INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 20,787 12,960 36,204 (4,461 ) LESS: ACCRETION OF REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST — — — (1,276 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 20,787 $ 12,960 $ 36,204 $ (5,737 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 573,413,846 637,578,033 580,442,460 637,207,185 Diluted 584,920,956 660,622,703 596,340,210 637,207,185 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 20,787 12,960 36,204 (4,461 ) Other comprehensive income—Foreign currency translation adjustment 52 53 94 38 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 20,839 13,013 36,298 (4,423 ) Less: accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest — — — (1,276 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 20,839 $ 13,013 $ 36,298 $ (5,699 )





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 36,204 $ (4,461 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment, and property 27,308 27,373 Amortization of intangible assets 45,761 45,761 Deferred income taxes 7,464 (20,516 ) Stock-based compensation 62,258 107,023 Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,032 935 Amortization of discount on debt 72 82 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (7,505 ) 8,381 Noncash interest expense 1,544 763 Changes in: Accounts receivable—Net (4,097 ) (25,488 ) Deferred contract costs 1,695 (785 ) Other current assets (4,197 ) 2,069 Deferred contract costs—Non-current (519 ) (1,589 ) Other assets (3,992 ) (1,078 ) Operating lease assets 1,093 1,328 Income taxes 18,516 (27,824 ) Accounts payable (10,790 ) (823 ) Accrued expenses (3,725 ) (9,231 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,893 ) (2,307 ) Deferred revenues (5,841 ) 4,838 Other liabilities (1,353 ) (2,903 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 159,035 101,548 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of software, equipment, and property (35,002 ) (30,549 ) Acquisition of EvolutionIQ, Inc., net of cash acquired — (415,133 ) Net cash used in investing activities (35,002 ) (445,682 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,868 1,934 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,284 1,650 Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of equity awards (17,961 ) (44,352 ) Repurchase of common stock (100,166 ) (172,495 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 225,000 Payments of fees associated with the debt modification — (6,565 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (6,517 ) (5,005 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (119,492 ) 167 NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 124 37 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 4,665 (343,930 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Beginning of period 111,192 398,983 End of period $ 115,857 $ 55,053 NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Noncash purchases of software, equipment, and property $ 2,633 $ — Stock issued related the acquisition of EvolutionIQ, Inc. $ — $ 250,441 Issuance of promissory note to minority investor of redeemable preferred securities $ — $ 22,955 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 38,080 $ 33,616 Cash paid for income taxes—Net $ 1,824 $ 26,628





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT

(In thousands, except profit margin percentage data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (amounts in thousands, except percentages) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Gross Profit $ 210,637 $ 194,016 $ 419,516 $ 379,008 Amortization of acquired technologies 4,368 4,368 8,737 8,737 Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax 2,267 4,137 4,649 7,238 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 217,272 $ 202,521 $ 432,902 $ 394,983 Gross Profit Margin 74 % 74 % 74 % 74 % Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 76 % 78 % 76 % 77 %





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating expenses $ 163,004 $ 169,546 $ 323,066 $ 365,236 Amortization of intangible assets (18,512 ) (18,512 ) (37,024 ) (37,024 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax (28,268 ) (42,121 ) (60,954 ) (104,939 ) M&A and integration costs (507 ) (348 ) (507 ) (7,967 ) Equity transaction costs, including secondary offerings — (165 ) — (452 ) Litigation proceeds, net — (125 ) — 3,665 Debt refinancing costs — — — (3,119 ) Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 115,717 $ 108,275 $ 224,581 $ 215,400





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating income $ 47,633 $ 24,470 $ 96,450 $ 13,772 Amortization of intangible assets 18,512 18,512 37,024 37,024 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 4,368 4,368 8,737 8,737 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 30,535 46,258 65,603 112,177 M&A and integration costs 507 348 507 7,967 Equity transaction costs, including secondary offerings — 165 — 452 Litigation proceeds, net — 125 — (3,665 ) Debt refinancing costs — — — 3,119 Adjusted Operating Income $ 101,555 $ 94,246 $ 208,321 $ 179,583





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, except for EBITDA margin percentage data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ 20,787 $ 12,960 $ 36,204 $ (4,461 ) Interest expense 20,359 17,836 40,659 34,763 Interest income (743 ) (1,220 ) (1,685 ) (3,168 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 9,797 (7,163 ) 27,805 (20,516 ) Amortization of intangible assets 18,512 18,512 37,024 37,024 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 4,368 4,368 8,737 8,737 Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment and property 2,001 2,231 4,020 4,495 Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment and property—Cost of revenue 11,913 11,548 23,288 22,878 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 30,535 46,258 65,603 112,177 M&A and integration costs 507 348 507 7,967 Litigation proceeds, net — 125 — (3,665 ) Debt refinancing costs — — — 3,119 Equity transaction costs, including secondary offerings — 165 — 452 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (3,110 ) 2,640 (7,505 ) 8,381 Expense (Income) from derivative instruments 552 (492 ) 1,021 (989 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 115,478 $ 108,116 $ 235,678 $ 207,194 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 40 % 42 % 42 % 40 %





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ 20,787 $ 12,960 $ 36,204 $ (4,461 ) Amortization of intangible assets 18,512 18,512 37,024 37,024 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 4,368 4,368 8,737 8,737 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 30,535 46,258 65,603 112,177 M&A and integration costs 507 348 507 7,967 Litigation proceeds, net — 125 — (3,665 ) Debt refinancing costs — — — 3,119 Equity transaction costs, including secondary offerings — 165 — 452 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (3,110 ) 2,640 (7,505 ) 8,381 Tax effect of adjustments (10,319 ) (26,521 ) (12,481 ) (56,394 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 61,280 $ 58,855 $ 128,089 $ 113,337 Adjusted Net Income Per Share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.22 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.21 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 573,413,846 637,578,033 580,442,460 637,207,185 Diluted 584,920,956 660,622,703 596,340,210 666,130,181





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 101,574 $ 43,056 $ 159,035 $ 101,548 Purchases of software, equipment, and property (19,126 ) (15,703 ) (35,002 ) (30,549 ) Free Cash Flow $ 82,448 $ 27,353 $ 124,033 $ 70,999



