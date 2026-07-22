CCC Intelligent Solutions Adds Autel to Diagnostics Network

CHICAGO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS and AI platform provider powering the insurance economy, today announced that Autel has been added as a provider within the CCC Diagnostics Network. Through the integration, collision repair facilities using Autel’s diagnostic services can automatically deliver scan documentation into CCC ONE® workfiles, helping reduce manual processes and support more complete repair records.

As vehicle technology continues to advance, shops are performing diagnostic scans more frequently throughout the repair process. The Autel integration offers repairers another option to enable scan reports to flow directly into the corresponding CCC ONE workfile, helping them streamline documentation while improving visibility into repair-related diagnostic activity.

“As diagnostics become an increasingly critical part of modern vehicle repair, shops need efficient ways to manage the documentation that supports those services,” said Dan Risley, Vice President, Market Solutions, Automotive Services Group at CCC. “Adding Autel to the CCC Diagnostics Network gives repairers another trusted option for capturing diagnostic information within the workflows they already use every day, helping reduce administrative effort while supporting more complete repair documentation.”

Autel provides advanced diagnostic and vehicle service technology used by collision repair facilities and automotive service professionals worldwide. The integration with CCC ONE helps bridge diagnostic activity and repair documentation, making it easier for shops to maintain digital records associated with vehicle repairs.

“Today's collision repair depends on accurate diagnostics, reliable documentation, and connected workflows,” said Chloe Hung, Chief Executive Officer of Autel U.S. “This integration reflects our commitment to giving repair professionals the tools they need to manage increasingly complex vehicle repairs while making diagnostic information easier to capture, share, and document within the systems they already use.”

Activation is available through the Diagnostic Connections area of CCC ONE, which is found within CCC ONE Settings, and allows Autel services to communicate directly with the platform. Once eligible Autel devices are enabled, diagnostic reports can automatically be associated with the appropriate repair file, reducing the need for manual uploads and document management.

Autel joins a growing open ecosystem of diagnostics and calibration providers available through the CCC Diagnostics Network. The network is designed to give repairers flexibility in choosing the providers and technologies that best fit their operations while supporting connected workflows and more complete repair documentation.

To learn more about CCC Diagnostics, visit CCC Diagnostics.

To learn more about Autel and devices eligible through the CCC integration, visit Autel.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC), is a leading SaaS and AI platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud™ platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep ​lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

About Autel U.S.

Autel U.S. is a provider of automotive diagnostic and ADAS calibration solutions in North America. The company develops tools designed to support technicians, collision repair facilities, and service providers in maintaining vehicle safety and performance. Autel ADAS calibration systems are used across a wide range of vehicle platforms and supported by ongoing engineering and field validation. Visit autel.us.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC’s digital solutions. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in CCC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K filed February 24, 2026, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

CCC Media Contact: Michelle Hellyar

mhellyar@cccis.com | 773.791.3675