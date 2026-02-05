Flow Network Surpasses 40 Million Users and 950 Million Transactions on Flow Blockchain, Demonstrating Unmatched Consumer Adoption and Network Resilience

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow, one of the fastest-growing layer-one networks in the world and home to NBA, NFL, Disney & Ticketmaster, today announced it has recently surpassed 40 million unique user accounts and 950 Million transactions processed. These milestones further solidify the position of Flow as a global leader in consumer-scale mainstream adoption.

As the industry continues to shift toward practical, everyday applications of blockchain technology, Flow infrastructure continues to be the primary destination for world-class brands and a rapidly expanding global community of collectors and developers. This has become even more prevalent with the recent addition of EVM equivalence.

Milestone User Growth and Ecosystem Stability The achievement of 40 million accounts underscores the success of Flow in removing the traditional barriers to blockchain entry. Key highlights of the network’s current momentum include:

Sustained Mainstream Traction: Flow remains the infrastructure of choice for iconic partnerships, including the NBA, NFL, Disney, and Ticketmaster, which have collectively introduced tens of millions of non-crypto native fans to digital ownership.

Rapid Account Creation: The network continues to see consistent growth in unique addresses, driven by "walletless onboarding" and seamless user experiences that prioritize accessibility.

Consumer DeFi Utility: MEV Resistance, Native VRF, Scheduled Transactions, and Actions provide developers the tools to build DeFi applications unlike anywhere else.

Leading the "Consumer-First" Era

"Surpassing 40 million users shows that the demand for high-quality, brand-driven digital experiences is higher than ever," said Dieter Shirley, Chief Architect at Flow Foundation. "Our focus has always been on building a resilient network that can scale to match the audience of the world’s largest companies. This is an important milestone for the Flow ecosystem, one of the most active and engaged communities in blockchain."

With the recent Forte upgrade providing advanced on-chain automation and enhanced developer tools, Flow is positioned to accelerate its growth throughout 2026, specifically expanding further into consumer finance.

About Flow Flow, one of the fastest-growing layer-one networks in the world, is a consumer-first blockchain designed for mainstream adoption, powering millions of users across sports, entertainment, and digital culture. Flow is the home of leading consumer platforms including NBA Top Shot, NFL ALL DAY, and Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs. Built for scale, usability, and reliability, Flow is expanding the types of consumer applications it supports, including new financial experiences designed for everyday users. With explosive traction and unmatched accessibility, Flow is setting the standard for what a consumer crypto network can and should be in today’s increasingly online world. For more info, visit Flow.com.