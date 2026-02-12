Flow and HTX Confirm Full Protection of User Assets, Restore Full FLOW Services Following Security Resolution

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow, a consumer-first blockchain, and HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, today confirmed the full restoration of FLOW trading, deposits, and withdrawals on HTX following the December 27, 2025 security incident on the Flow network.

Since the incident, Flow validators and core contributors executed a coordinated remediation process that contained the exploit, patched the vulnerability, and restored normal network operations, preserving the integrity of legitimate user balances at the network level.

Concurrently, HTX activated its internal risk management and asset verification procedures, maintaining close and continuous coordination with the Flow team to assess impact, reconcile asset status, and safeguard user interests. Through these joint efforts, both parties affirm that all FLOW assets held by users on HTX remain intact and fully validated.

Upon completing its internal reconciliation process, HTX resumed full FLOW services on its platform, confirming successful resolution of the incident and the continuation of standard listing status.

“The complete protection of user assets is non-negotiable for HTX. This outcome underscores our steadfast user-first philosophy and the value of constructive engagement across the blockchain ecosystem,” said Molly Fu, Spokesperson of HTX. “We appreciate the close collaboration with the Flow team throughout this process and remain committed to working with partners to strengthen security practices, governance coordination, and long-term ecosystem resilience.”

“HTX is a valued global partner for Flow, and we look forward to growing together," said Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs and Board Member at Flow Foundation. "Disney, the NBA, and the NFL chose Flow for a reason — and that reason hasn't changed. Flow is where the world's biggest brands meet the next generation of consumer products. And we're just getting started."

The restoration arrives on the heels of news that the Flow network recently surpassed 40 million unique user accounts and 950 million transactions processed. Flow remains the most widely adopted consumer blockchain, with leading applications in sports, entertainment, and digital finance.

As an important partner of the Flow ecosystem and leader in the blockchain industry, HTX will continue to uphold the highest standards of asset safety and disciplined risk management. Guided by a user-first approach, the platform is dedicated to reinforcing the trust, operational rigor, and resilience essential to sustainable growth in Web3.

About Flow

Flow is a consumer-first blockchain, trusted by today’s top global brands, powering 40 million accounts and 950 million transactions across sports, entertainment, and digital finance. Flow is the home of leading consumer platforms including NBA Top Shot, NFL ALL DAY, and Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs. Built for scale, usability, and reliability, Flow is expanding the types of consumer applications it supports, including new financial experiences designed for everyday users. For more info, visit Flow.com.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square, and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com.