Zscaler to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release second quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT Webcast: https://ir.zscaler.com Dial-in: To join by phone, register at the following link: Click Here . After

registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a personal

PIN that you will need to join the call.

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the “Events & Presentations” section and select “Q2 2026 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call” to participate.

