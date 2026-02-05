ABI Research Aligns Leadership Structure to Support Next Phase of Growth and Execution

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABI Research today announced a series of leadership updates across its research organization, aligning the firm’s expertise and execution to deliver more actionable, decision-ready technology intelligence that helps clients navigate market complexity, identify opportunities, and achieve measurable business outcomes across global markets.

As the firm expands its research coverage, product offerings, and client engagements, these leadership appointments within the research organization reflect a strategic alignment of responsibilities designed to better meet customer needs and deliver the tools, insights, and research clients rely on to achieve their objectives.

Stuart Carlaw has been appointed President and Managing Director, where he will lead the company’s global strategy, operations, and growth initiatives. Previously serving as Chief Research Officer, Carlaw has been instrumental in scaling the firm’s global footprint, aligning research more closely with customer needs, and developing industry-leading platforms such as Ask ABI and the Client Center. In his new role, he will focus on unifying research, product, and commercial execution to support long-term growth.

Malik Saadi has been appointed Chief Research Officer, overseeing the company’s global research agenda to ensure depth, market relevance, and alignment with client priorities across all coverage areas. Saadi has played a central role in expanding the breadth and impact of the firm’s research portfolio and strengthening its reputation for trusted, data-driven insight.

Dominic Bonte has been promoted to Vice President, Product and Client, where he will lead the evolution of the company’s product portfolio while strengthening the end-to-end client experience. Bonte has been instrumental in translating market intelligence into scalable products that better serve enterprise and strategic clients.

Michela Menting has been promoted to Vice President, People and Processes, where she will lead organizational development, operational alignment, and internal processes that support sustainable growth within the research organization. Menting has been a key driver of cross-functional coordination and has helped build the internal structures needed to scale the business effectively.

Jake Saunders has been promoted to Vice President, Core Forecasting, and will oversee the firm’s forecasting methodologies and quantitative models to ensure consistency, accuracy, and strategic relevance across all market outlooks. Saunders has been foundational in developing ABI Research’s forecasting frameworks and expanding their application across emerging technology sectors.

Dan Shey has been promoted to Vice President, Consulting, where he will lead the firm’s consulting practice and oversee custom research engagements that support strategic decision-making for clients. Shey brings deep experience delivering tailored market intelligence and has played a key role in expanding the scope and impact of the business.

“These leadership updates reflect the scale of execution required for our next phase of growth,” said Carlaw. “I am incredibly excited by the capabilities of our team, the opportunities we have and the headroom for growth we have. We are well placed to maximize on our potential in our next phase of development.”

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

