Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for February 10th – 12th

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 10th – 12th.
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
REGISTER HERE
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings Here
“We are delighted to host the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals virtual investor conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our Virtual Investor Conferences continue to provide an efficient platform and unique opportunity for these companies to engage to a broader investor base and communicate their strategies.”
Tuesday, February 10th
|Presentation Time (ET)
|Company
|Tickers
|10:00 AM ET
|Valkea Resources Corp.
|(OTCQB: OZBKF | TSXV: OZ)
|10:30 AM ET
|Cabral Gold, Inc.
|(OTCQX: CBGZF | TSXV: CBR)
|11:00 AM ET
|Anfield Energy Inc.
|(Nasdaq: AEC | TSXV: AEC)
|11:30 AM ET
|Dryden Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY)
|12:00 PM ET
|Highland Copper Company Inc.
|(OTCQB: HDRSF | TSXV: HI)
|12:30 PM ET
|Lake Resources N.L.
|(OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE)
|1:00 PM ET
|IBC Advanced Alloys Inc.
|(OTCQB: IAALF | TSXV: IB)
|1:30 PM ET
|Prince Silver Corp.
|(OTCQB: PRNCF | CSE: PRNC)
|2:00 PM ET
|Blackrock Silver Corp.
|(OTCQX: BKRRF | TSXV: BRC)
|2:30 PM ET
|Great Pacific Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: GPGCF | TSXV: GPAC)
|3:00 PM ET
|GR Silver Mining Ltd.
|(OTCQB: GRSLF| TSXV: GRSL)
|3:30 PM ET
|Silver Storm Mining Ltd.
|(OTCQX: SVRSF| TSXV: SVRS)
Wednesday, February 11th
|Presentation Time (ET)
|Company
|Tickers
|9:30 AM ET
|Adyton Resources Corporation
|(Pink: ADYRF | TSXV: ADY)
|10:00 AM ET
|Gold Terra Resource Corp.
|(OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT)
|10:30 AM ET
|DLP Resources Inc.
|(OTCQB: DLPRF | TSXV: DLP)
|11:00 AM ET
|Liberty Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)
|11:30 AM ET
|Arizona Metals Corp.
|(OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX:AMC )
|12:00 PM ET
|First Phosphate Corp.
|(OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)
|12:30 PM ET
|Aftermath Silver Ltd.
|(OTCQX: AAGFF | TSXV: AAG)
|1:00 PM ET
|Founders Metals Inc.
|(OTCQX: FDMIF | TSXV: FDR)
|1:30 PM ET
|Precipitate Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG)
|2:00 PM ET
|Galantas Gold Corp.
|(OTCID: GALKF | TSXV: GAL)
|2:30 PM ET
|International Battery Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQB: IBATF | TSXV: IBAT)
|3:00 PM ET
|Dolly Varden Silver Corporation
|(NYSE American: DVS | TSXV: DV)
|3:30 PM ET
|Roxmore Resources Inc.
|(OTCQX: GARLF | CSE: RM)
|4:00 PM ET
|North Bay Resources, Inc.
|(OTCID: NBRI)
Thursday, February 12th
|Presentation Time (ET)
|Company
|Tickers
|9:30 AM ET
|Frontier Lithium Inc.
|(OTCQB: LITOF | TSXV: FL)
|10:00 AM ET
|RPX Gold Inc.
|(OTCQB: RDEXF | TSXV: RPX)
|10:30 AM ET
|White Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO)
|11:00 AM ET
|STLLR Gold Inc.
|(OTCQX: STLRF | TSX: STLR)
|11:30 AM ET
|AbraSilver Resource Corp.
|(OTCQX: ABBRF| TSX: ABRA)
|12:00 PM ET
|West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.
|(OTCQX: WRLGF | TSXV: WRLG)
|12:30 PM ET
|Lion Copper & Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: LCGMF | CSE: LEO)
|1:00 PM ET
|Radisson Mining Resources Inc.
|(OTCQX: RMRDF | TSXV: RDS)
|1:30 PM ET
|District Metals Corp.
|(OTCQX: DMXCF | TSXV: DMX)
|2:00 PM ET
|1911 Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: AUMBF | TSXV: AUMB)
|2:30 PM ET
|Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd.
|(OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR)
|3:00 PM ET
|Q2 Metals Corp.
|(OTCQB: QUEXF | TSXV: QTWO)
|3:30 PM ET
|Ionic Rare Earth Ltd.
|(OTCQB: IXRRF | ASX: IXR)
|4:00 PM ET
|Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.
|(OTCQX: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.