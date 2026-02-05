Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for February 10th – 12th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

 | Source: Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 10th – 12th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are delighted to host the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals virtual investor conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our Virtual Investor Conferences continue to provide an efficient platform and unique opportunity for these companies to engage to a broader investor base and communicate their strategies.”

Tuesday, February 10th

Presentation Time (ET)CompanyTickers
10:00 AM ETValkea Resources Corp.(OTCQB: OZBKF | TSXV: OZ)
10:30 AM ETCabral Gold, Inc.(OTCQX: CBGZF | TSXV: CBR)
11:00 AM ETAnfield Energy Inc.(Nasdaq: AEC | TSXV: AEC)
11:30 AM ETDryden Gold Corp.(OTCQB: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY)
12:00 PM ETHighland Copper Company Inc.(OTCQB: HDRSF | TSXV: HI)
12:30 PM ETLake Resources N.L.(OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE)
1:00 PM ETIBC Advanced Alloys Inc.(OTCQB: IAALF | TSXV: IB)
1:30 PM ETPrince Silver Corp.(OTCQB: PRNCF | CSE: PRNC)
2:00 PM ETBlackrock Silver Corp.(OTCQX: BKRRF | TSXV: BRC)
2:30 PM ETGreat Pacific Gold Corp.(OTCQX: GPGCF | TSXV: GPAC)
3:00 PM ETGR Silver Mining Ltd.(OTCQB: GRSLF| TSXV: GRSL)
3:30 PM ETSilver Storm Mining Ltd.(OTCQX: SVRSF| TSXV: SVRS)


Wednesday, February 11th

Presentation Time (ET)CompanyTickers
9:30 AM ETAdyton Resources Corporation(Pink: ADYRF | TSXV: ADY)
10:00 AM ETGold Terra Resource Corp.(OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT)
10:30 AM ETDLP Resources Inc.(OTCQB: DLPRF | TSXV: DLP)
11:00 AM ETLiberty Gold Corp.(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)
11:30 AM ETArizona Metals Corp.(OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX:AMC )
12:00 PM ETFirst Phosphate Corp.(OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)
12:30 PM ETAftermath Silver Ltd.(OTCQX: AAGFF | TSXV: AAG)
1:00 PM ETFounders Metals Inc.(OTCQX: FDMIF | TSXV: FDR)
1:30 PM ETPrecipitate Gold Corp.(OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG)
2:00 PM ETGalantas Gold Corp.(OTCID: GALKF | TSXV: GAL)
2:30 PM ETInternational Battery Metals Ltd.(OTCQB: IBATF | TSXV: IBAT)
3:00 PM ETDolly Varden Silver Corporation(NYSE American: DVS | TSXV: DV)
3:30 PM ETRoxmore Resources Inc.(OTCQX: GARLF | CSE: RM)
4:00 PM ETNorth Bay Resources, Inc.(OTCID: NBRI)


Thursday, February 12th

Presentation Time (ET)CompanyTickers
9:30 AM ETFrontier Lithium Inc.(OTCQB: LITOF | TSXV: FL)
10:00 AM ETRPX Gold Inc.(OTCQB: RDEXF | TSXV: RPX)
10:30 AM ETWhite Gold Corp.(OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO)
11:00 AM ETSTLLR Gold Inc.(OTCQX: STLRF | TSX: STLR)
11:30 AM ETAbraSilver Resource Corp.(OTCQX: ABBRF| TSX: ABRA)
12:00 PM ETWest Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.(OTCQX: WRLGF | TSXV: WRLG)
12:30 PM ETLion Copper & Gold Corp.(OTCQB: LCGMF | CSE: LEO)
1:00 PM ETRadisson Mining Resources Inc.(OTCQX: RMRDF | TSXV: RDS)
1:30 PM ETDistrict Metals Corp.(OTCQX: DMXCF | TSXV: DMX)
2:00 PM ET1911 Gold Corp.(OTCQX: AUMBF | TSXV: AUMB)
2:30 PM ETGuanajuato Silver Co Ltd.(OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR)
3:00 PM ETQ2 Metals Corp.(OTCQB: QUEXF | TSXV: QTWO)
3:30 PM ETIonic Rare Earth Ltd.(OTCQB: IXRRF | ASX: IXR)
4:00 PM ETGraphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.(OTCQX: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

 

            











    

        

        
