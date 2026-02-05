Lion Copper and Gold Corp. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 12th

YARINGTON, Nev., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LCGMF), based in Yerington, Nevada focused on the Yerington Copper Project, today announced that John Banning, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 12th, 2026

DATE: February 12th

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

Recent Company Highlights

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Receives US$30.5M from Nuton to Advance Yerington Copper Project

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Secures US$31M Milestone Funding to Advance Feasibility Study and Mine Permitting for the Yerington Copper Project

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Pre-Feasibility Study Results for Brownfield Yerington Copper Project and Maiden Mineral Reserve





About Lion Copper and Gold Corp.

Lion CG is a junior mining company advancing its Yerington, MacArthur and Bear projects in Lyon County, Nevada through an earn-in agreement with Nuton. The Project focuses on accelerating production from its long-life, low-strip-ratio, brownfield-advantaged Yerington Copper Project utilizing modern processing technologies.

