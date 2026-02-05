Operant AI Launches Agent Protector: The First Real-Time Agentic Security Solution Enabling Safe AI Agent Innovation at Scale





SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operant AI today announced the launch of Agent Protector, a groundbreaking security solution purpose-built for the agentic AI era. As organizations rapidly adopt AI agents across cloud platforms, development environments, and enterprise workflows, Agent Protector addresses the critical security gap by providing comprehensive visibility, real-time protection, and governance for both managed and unmanaged agents.

Agent Protector is the first solution to combine shadow agent discovery, secure development enclaves, cloud-native observability, inline behavioral threat detection, and zero trust enforcement in a unified solution designed specifically for agentic security.

"Agentic AI is forcing financial services to redraw trust boundaries — perimeter-first security breaks down when autonomous agents can traverse apps, APIs, and data stores without a human in the loop. Operant’s real-time protection across the full agent toolchain — from MCP clients and endpoints to live, interactive agentic applications — lets technology leaders move fast without compromising customer privacy, making it a foundational control, rather than an afterthought," said Suhel Khan, industry veteran Head of Cybersecurity at Chargebee.

Addressing the Agentic Security Challenge

According to Gartner by the end of 2026, an estimated 40% of enterprise applications will integrate task-specific AI agents, up from less than 5% today. As these deployments scale, organizations need better security tools to maintain visibility and control over autonomous systems operating across their infrastructure.

The challenge for enterprises is to establish governance that reduces risk without limiting the productivity and transformation that AI enables, especially in regulated industries such as Fintech and Healthcare.

"AI agents are proliferating across enterprises faster than security teams can track them," said Vrajesh Bhavsar, co-founder and CEO of Operant AI. "From cloud-based agents to SaaS environments and custom implementations, organizations are facing an explosion of autonomous systems with access to sensitive data and critical tools. Agent Protector gives security teams real-time visibility and inline control they need to safely enable AI innovation."

Core Capabilities

Real-Time Rogue Agent Intent Detection with Inline Protection

Moving beyond simple tool call monitoring, Agent Protector identifies and blocks sophisticated threat patterns in real-time through agent supply chain risk analysis, trust scoring, and reputation assessment. The product detects and prevents anomalous behavior with tool sequence tracking, identifies and blocks inline privilege escalation attempts, and recognizes persistence and data exfiltration signals before they execute. Advanced inline detection capabilities flag and prevent over-permissioned and over-scoped agent activities that could enable lateral movement. Agent Protector also blocks zero-click attacks including shadow escape attempts, where agents attempt to break out of their designated security boundaries without user interaction.

Discovery of Shadow Agents & Identities

Agent Protector discovers the complete agentic landscape across an organization, including unmanaged agents running in cloud and SaaS environments, development tools, and previously invisible MCP servers, tools, and dependencies. The product creates comprehensive catalogs of user and service account agentic identities, providing security teams with complete visibility into their agent ecosystem across the entire cloud infrastructure.

Secure Enclaves for Private "In-House" Agents

Organizations building custom agents can leverage Agent Protector's low-code security framework, which integrates seamlessly with leading agent platforms including LangGraph, CrewAI, n8n, and ChatGPT Agents SDK. The product automatically discovers agents, tools, models, context usage, and memory patterns while providing runtime security scanning and embeddable security primitives that make agents secure by design.

Cloud-Native Agent Observability & Monitoring

Agent Protector delivers unprecedented real-time visibility into agent operations across cloud and hybrid environments through complete tracing from prompts to tools to memory stores. The product continuously analyzes agent intent and behavior, provides execution telemetry with detailed activity timelines, and generates tool activity graphs showing correlations and dependencies across the entire agent ecosystem. All observability data is captured and analyzed in real-time, enabling immediate threat detection and response.

Zero Trust Enforcement for Agents and Agentic Identities

Agent Protector implements real-time least-permissioned access controls tailored to each agent and identity, with continuous runtime re-authorization that captures the intent, behavior, and context of tool calls beyond static allow/deny policies. The product includes inline prompt security guardrails, real-time data loss prevention, and agent memory and context poisoning protection through sandboxing with immediate blocking capabilities. Intelligent rate-limiting stops rogue agents in their tracks, while inline enforcement prevents malicious actions before they impact the environment.

Availability

Agent Protector is available now. Organizations interested in securing their agentic AI infrastructure can request a demo at https://www.operant.ai/platform/agent-protector

About Operant AI

Operant AI is an emerging leader that delivers comprehensive, real-time protection for Agentic AI from agents to AI applications to MCP. Operant’s AI Gatekeeper and MCP Gateway solutions provide real-time discovery, detection, and defense capabilities with in-line auto-redaction of sensitive data and private mode operation, ensuring data privacy standards do not stand in the way of AI innovation, while actively protecting against the most critical AI attacks including prompt injection, data exfiltration, tool poisoning, rogue agents, 0-click attacks, and zero-day vulnerabilities. Operant’s new Agent Protector revolutionizes real-time security for AI Agents across the entire Agentic Ecosystem.

Operant AI is the only vendor featured across six of Gartner’s critical AI security reports in the last year: AI TRiSM Market Guide (Trust, Risk, and Security Management), API Protection Market Guide, MCP Gateways Innovation Insight, Securing the Risks of MCP, How to Secure Custom-Built AI Agents, and LLM Supply Chain Security. Based in San Francisco, California, and founded by a team from Apple, VMware, and Google, Operant AI is backed by Felicis and SineWave Ventures.

For more information, visit https://www.operant.ai/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

