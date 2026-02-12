Operant AI Launches Comprehensive Channel Partner Program to Lead AI and Agentic Security Revolution in 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operant AI, the leader in AI and Agentic security solutions, today announced the launch of its new Channel Partner Program, a strategic initiative designed to empower resellers to bring their customers to the forefront of AI, Agentic, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) security in 2026. The program represents a comprehensive go-to-market strategy that equips partners with the tools, knowledge, and support needed to help their customers achieve innovation goals while maintaining safe and responsible AI operations.

The Operant AI Channel Partner Program offers resellers unparalleled access to comprehensive enablement resources from the team leading AI security innovation. Partners will benefit from dedicated education modules covering everything security teams need to know about AI, Agentic, and MCP security in 2026, ensuring they can confidently guide customers through the rapidly evolving threat landscape. The program includes special incentives designed to drive partner profitability, along with 24/7 support through Operant AI's newly launched partner portal, providing round-the-clock access to technical resources, sales tools, and dedicated partner success managers.

Leading the program is industry veteran Kat Mills, whose unique perspective combines years of in-house experience as a cybersecurity reseller with extensive expertise in partner development and growth. Mills' dual background provides her with an unmatched understanding of reseller challenges and opportunities, having personally navigated the complexities of the channel before transitioning to drive partner success and revenue growth for leading technology companies. Her track record of adding measurable success to reseller bottom lines, combined with her deep knowledge of current cybersecurity reseller needs, positions her to build a program that truly serves the partner community.

“The AI security landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and resellers need a partner who understands both the technology and the business of the channel,” said Kat Mills, Head of Channel Partners at Operant AI. “Having been a reseller myself, I know firsthand the challenges partners face and what they need to succeed. This program is built from the ground up with those needs in mind, providing not just world-class technology, but the education, incentives, and support that drive real business outcomes. We're committed to ensuring our partners can confidently lead their customers into the AI-powered future while maintaining the security and responsibility that organizations demand.”

As organizations accelerate their adoption of AI and agentic technologies, the need for robust security measures has never been more critical. Operant AI's Channel Partner Program addresses this urgent market demand by enabling resellers to deliver comprehensive solutions that protect against emerging threats while fostering innovation. Partners joining the program gain access to Operant AI's industry-leading platform, ongoing training and certification opportunities, co-marketing resources, and a collaborative partner community. Organizations interested in joining the Operant AI Channel Partner Program can learn more and apply at [operant.ai/partners] or contact the partner team at [partnerships@operant.ai].

Partners already working with Mills have praised her approach and impact.

“Kat Mills and the Operant AI team have been solid partners to work with,” said Bob Fehrenbach, Sales Director at a leading cybersecurity reseller. “From a reseller perspective, we value partners who understand how to engage through the channel and align to customer needs. As AI security continues to be an important focus area across the market, it’s helpful to work with teams that are responsive and knowledgeable in the space. Our priority is always helping customers evaluate the right strategies and solutions for their environments, and strong partner collaboration supports that process.”

Operant AI is an emerging leader that delivers comprehensive, real-time protection for Agentic AI from agents to AI applications to MCP. Operant’s AI Gatekeeper and MCP Gateway solutions provide real-time discovery, detection, and defense capabilities with in-line auto-redaction of sensitive data and private mode operation, ensuring data privacy standards do not stand in the way of AI innovation, while actively protecting against the most critical AI attacks including prompt injection, data exfiltration, tool poisoning, rogue agents, 0-click attacks, and zero-day vulnerabilities. Operant’s new Agent Protector revolutionizes real-time security for AI Agents across the entire Agentic Ecosystem.

Operant AI is the only vendor featured across six of Gartner’s critical AI security reports in the last year: AI TRiSM Market Guide (Trust, Risk, and Security Management), API Protection Market Guide, MCP Gateways Innovation Insight, Securing the Risks of MCP, How to Secure Custom-Built AI Agents, and LLM Supply Chain Security. Based in San Francisco, California, and founded by a team from Apple, VMware, and Google, Operant AI is backed by Felicis and SineWave Ventures.

For more information, visit https://www.operant.ai/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

