NxGen Brands Launches NxGen Property Group, Entering Tokenized Wellness Hospitality Market

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NxGen Brands Inc. (OTC: NXGB) (“NxGen” or the “Company”), a brand-driven consumer products and experiences company, today announced the launch of NxGen Property Group, a wholly aligned division focused on tokenized real estate and experience-centered wellness hospitality. The move marks a strategic expansion beyond consumer products into immersive, revenue-generating destinations that fuse wellness, hospitality, and NxGen’s signature candy-inspired brand ethos.

NxGen Property Group is designed to unlock new forms of consumer and investor engagement by transforming premium wellness properties into blockchain-enabled, fractionalized assets, while delivering joyful, indulgent, and restorative real-world experiences.

Redefining Wellness Through Tokenized Hospitality

NxGen Property Group will lead the Company’s entry into real estate tokenization, converting traditionally illiquid hospitality assets into accessible, digitally enabled ownership structures. By tokenizing select wellness retreats and boutique hospitality venues, NxGen aims to expand access to high-quality real estate investments while creating destinations that blend sensory delight, playfulness, and deep restoration.

Each property will be thoughtfully curated to reflect NxGen’s brand DNA—where wellness meets fun—offering immersive environments that extend brand engagement far beyond packaged goods. Planned programming includes mindfulness and recovery experiences, corporate offsites, outdoor recreation, culinary journeys, and cultural activations.

Tokenization will be deployed through compliant, optional participation structures, allowing investors to engage via fractionalized digital interests alongside traditional equity models, with the potential for enhanced liquidity pathways.

Positioned for a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Market Opportunity

NxGen’s expansion comes as real estate tokenization accelerates globally. The sector is projected to grow from approximately $120 billion in 2023 to over $3.2 trillion by 2030, driven by demand for fractional ownership, improved liquidity, and blockchain integration across historically illiquid asset classes.

By combining hospitality, wellness, and experiential branding with tokenized infrastructure, NxGen Property Group aims to carve out a differentiated position within this rapidly expanding market—one that prioritizes emotional resonance, experiential value, and consumer joy, not just yield.

A Natural Evolution of the NxGen Brand Vision

NxGen Property Group represents a bold extension of the Company’s long-term vision: transforming beloved brands into living, physical ecosystems. Through tokenized wellness destinations, NxGen is opening new revenue streams, expanding brand loyalty through real-world immersion, and making premium hospitality experiences accessible to a broader audience.

This strategy strengthens NxGen’s ability to monetize both experience and participation, while aligning with the projected growth of tokenized real-world assets over the coming decade.

Phased Rollout and Strategic Execution

NxGen plans a disciplined, phased rollout beginning with the identification and acquisition of historic, character-rich, and scenic properties in high-demand wellness and destination markets. Initial assets will launch as boutique bed-and-breakfast or retreat formats, with phased expansions to increase room count, event capacity, and year-round programming.

Tokenization will be implemented through innovative, regulation-aware structures designed to integrate seamlessly with NxGen’s consumer-first, brand-led philosophy.

About NxGen Brands Inc. (OTC: NXGB)

NxGen Brands Inc. is a consumer brand and experiences company focused on building differentiated platforms at the intersection of culture, wellness, and experiential engagement. Through brand storytelling, physical destinations, and emerging technologies, NxGen creates scalable, next-generation consumer ecosystems designed to inspire joy, connection, and wellness.

NxGen Brands, Inc. focuses on consumer products, brand development, building scalable communities, digital commerce strategies, and performance-based engagement models. Through the Candy Crew initiative and CAND token, NxGen is exploring blockchain-enabled rewards systems designed to support affiliates, customers, and brand partners. The company operates a physical candy company with fun and engaging products that focus on humor, community, and great taste. https://geneseecandyland.com

https://candycrew.mobirisesite.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to market conditions, regulatory developments, execution risks, and financing availability. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.