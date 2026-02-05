Crowd Street Recognized by TIME as One of America’s Best Financial Services Providers for 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street, a private market investment platform helping members achieve their financial goals by providing direct access to investment opportunities, today announced it has been recognized on TIME Magazine’s inaugural list of America’s Best Financial Services 2026, created in partnership with global research firm Statista.

The TIME and Statista recognition comes at a pivotal moment for private markets. While private assets still represent a relatively small portion of individual investor portfolios today, many investors are increasingly exploring ways to broaden their investments beyond traditional public market strategies. Crowd Street is uniquely positioned to support this interest through its expanded platform offerings, continuous technology enhancements, and strategic relationships with leaders across multiple private market asset classes.

“This recognition from TIME is especially meaningful because it’s grounded directly in consumer feedback,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street. “It reinforces our belief that investors want greater transparency, education, and control over their financial futures. Our team is deeply committed to building a self-directed private market investment experience that earns trust and aims to deliver real value to our members.”

Crowd Street has worked to increase access to private market investment opportunities that were once mainly reserved for institutions. By combining an investment marketplace with robust educational resources, Crowd Street empowers accredited investors to confidently explore private equity, private credit, commercial real estate, and other alternative assets on their own terms. This dedication to transparency, education, and investor empowerment has been recognized by respected industry evaluators.

The TIME and Statista award is based on a comprehensive survey of more than 20,000 U.S. consumers conducted between October and December 2025. Participants evaluated financial services providers across ten product categories and criteria including customer service, value for money, trust, digital services, loyalty, overall satisfaction, and likelihood to recommend.

Meeting these consumer benchmarks and minimum performance thresholds, Crowd Street’s inclusion on TIME’s America’s Best Financial Services list underscores its position as an industry leader providing a marketplace of alternative investment opportunities. Although access to the private markets has historically been limited for many individual investors, Crowd Street is reimagining ways to expand investor access, and putting power directly in the hands of accredited investors.

This latest honor builds on a series of recent milestones for Crowd Street, including a recent collaboration with Equity Trust to expand access to self-directed private market investing within retirement accounts, major platform enhancements , and a financial literacy initiative . This ongoing commitment to access and education follows new funds made available from StepStone and Nuveen , as well as a relationship with Callan to support Crowd Street members with diligence and investor education tools.

As part of its commitment to investor education , Crowd Street has published in-depth resources on private market investing, including a Guide to Private Equity Investing and a Guide to Private Credit Investing . These guides provide an overview of how these asset classes work, their potential roles in a portfolio, and some key considerations for accredited investors.

For more information, visit https://crowdstreet.com/ .

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial ambitions through self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these exclusive opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth.