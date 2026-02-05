Back to the Roots Unveils “Meet Your Farmer” Initiative to Bring More Transparency to the Home Gardening Industry

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back to the Roots, the nation’s leading organic gardening company, today announced the launch of its "Meet Your Farmer" initiative, a digital-first transparency campaign designed to reconnect home gardeners with the origins of their garden seeds. Central to the launch is a new dedicated platform on backtotheroots.com that provides an unprecedented look into the organic farms and growers behind the company’s heirloom seed collections.

While most consumers now look for "farm-to-table" transparency in the grocery aisle, a significant gap remains in the gardening industry. Many home gardeners view seeds as a packaged commodity rather than a crop that must be grown, harvested, and processed by skilled farmers. Back to the Roots is bridging this gap by celebrating the farmers who cultivate their 100% organic, non-GMO heirloom seeds.

Starting with the 2026 Spring Season, every new Back to the Roots seed packet will feature a call-to-action for the "Meet Your Farmer" campaign, directing gardeners to an immersive digital experience at backtotheroots.com/farmer. The platform will be a living ecosystem, continually updated with:

Behind-the-scenes farm videos and photography.

and photography. In-depth interviews with organic growers across the country.

with organic growers across the country. Educational content on the importance of heirloom seed preservation and organic land stewardship.



"Many people don't realize that seeds are a crop themselves—they don't just appear in a packet; they are grown with care by incredible farmers dedicated to the land," said Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez, Co-Founders of Back to the Roots. "With "Meet Your Farmer," we want to celebrate those hands in the soil and remind every home gardener that their journey starts long before the seed hits their own backyard. It’s about restoring that vital connection to the land and the people who sustain it."

The "Meet Your Farmer" page is now live and will continue to expand throughout 2026 with new farmer spotlights and interactive content.

