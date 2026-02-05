Structural Composites Inc. Awarded $9M Army Corps of Engineers Contract for Canaveral FRP Sector Gate Project

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structural Composites Inc. (SCI) has been awarded a competitively bid contract valued at more than $9 million by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Canaveral Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Sector Gate Project at Port Canaveral. The small-business set-aside award represents a significant milestone in the adoption of advanced composite materials for critical marine infrastructure and further establishes SCI’s leadership in next-generation Civil Works solutions.

The project includes the design, fabrication, and delivery of two FRP sector gates and associated components for the Canaveral Lock, supporting navigation, water management, and long-term operational reliability. Upon completion, the gates will be the largest FRP structures ever deployed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, marking a major advancement in the transition from traditional steel gate systems to high-performance composite alternatives.

“These composite gates fundamentally change the economics of marine infrastructure,” said Scott Lewit, President of Structural Composites Inc. “SBIR-developed American composite technologies allow us to reduce upfront costs, dramatically lower lifecycle expenses, and deliver infrastructure designed to perform reliably for generations.”

Engineered for harsh marine environments, the composite gates address longstanding challenges associated with corrosion, high maintenance requirements, and escalating lifecycle costs common to steel infrastructure. Compared to conventional steel sector gates, FRP systems offer projected service lives exceeding 100 years. Lifecycle cost analyses indicate potential savings of up to 500 percent due to reduced maintenance demands and extended inspection and replacement intervals.

In addition to long-term performance benefits, the lower acquisition cost of composite gate systems enables public agencies to procure approximately 50 percent more infrastructure capacity for the same capital investment, maximizing limited funding while improving reliability and resilience.

Rob Germann, SCI project advisor and former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior leader, commented, “During my time at USACE, we worked deliberately to expand the use of advanced materials and move beyond traditional steel solutions. It is extremely rewarding to see this project come to fruition. The combination of acquisition cost savings and long-term lifecycle cost reductions represents exactly the kind of win-win outcome needed to modernize and sustain our aging infrastructure.”

The Canaveral FRP Sector Gate Project underscores the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ commitment to innovation, fiscal responsibility, and long-term infrastructure performance, while demonstrating how U.S.-based manufacturing and advanced materials can redefine standards for marine infrastructure nationwide.

Project to leverage collaborative network

The project will also leverage the expertise of the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI), a public–private partnership advancing composite manufacturing technologies. IACMI will serve as the documentation and workforce training partner, capturing and delivering training content through secure, cloud-based platforms to support long-term knowledge transfer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Through IACMI’s collaborative network, which includes industry leaders such as Composite Applications Group and Strongwell Corporation, SCI will access additional technical expertise, testing resources, and manufacturing insight to support successful project execution.

About Structural Composites Inc.

Structural Composites Inc. (SCI) is a U.S.-based advanced manufacturing company specializing in the design, engineering, and fabrication of large-scale composite structures for infrastructure, marine, transportation, and defense applications. SCI develops and deploys high-performance fiber-reinforced polymer systems that deliver extended service life, reduced lifecycle cost, and improved resilience in demanding environments. The company has a strong track record of innovation through federally sponsored research and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) programs, translating advanced materials science into deployable, cost-effective infrastructure solutions.

Learn more at www.structuralcomposites.com

About IACMI – The Composites Institute®

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI) is a national public–private partnership dedicated to advancing composite materials and manufacturing technologies to strengthen U.S. competitiveness. Part of the Manufacturing USA network, IACMI brings together industry, academia, national laboratories, and government agencies to accelerate innovation, develop workforce training programs, and reduce barriers to adoption of advanced composites across multiple markets, including infrastructure, transportation, and defense.

Learn more at www.iacmi.org.

