ATTENTION NASDAQ: RR INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About a Richtech Robotics Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: RR) (“Richtech” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased Richtech securities during the period from January 27, 2026 through January 29, 2026 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Richtech securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 3, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nev., Richtech develops AI-driven robotic solutions and specializes in the design and manufacture of service robots primarily for the restaurant and hospitality industries.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, the defendants falsely represented that Richtech’s relationship with Microsoft was a “hands-on collaboration” and “joint engineering effort.”

The suit claims that investors learned the truth on January 29, 2026 at 12:00 pm Eastern, when Hunterbrook Media published an article titled “Breaking: Microsoft Denies Partnership with Richtech Robotics,” which revealed that “Microsoft tells [Hunterbrook] the engagement was a ‘standard’ customer program with ‘no commercial element.’”

In response, Richtech shares plummeted from a closing price of $5.08 per share on January 28 to a close of $4.02 per share on January 29, down to $3.58 per share on January 30, 2026, a total decline of nearly 30%.

If you are a Richtech investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

