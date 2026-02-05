$27.04 Bn Alternative Protein Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Protein Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Alternative Protein Market is projected to expand from USD 16.98 Billion in 2025 to USD 27.04 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 8.06%.

Defined as food products derived from plant-based ingredients, fermentation processes, or animal cell cultivation, these alternatives aim to replicate the sensory and nutritional characteristics of conventional meat. Growth is primarily driven by the urgent need to mitigate climate change and the global imperative for efficient resource usage to guarantee long-term food security, alongside increasing consumer recognition of the health advantages offered by diverse protein sources. Highlighting this momentum, the Good Food Institute reported that global sales of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives reached $28.6 billion in 2024.

However, the sector encounters significant hurdles arising from a constrained investment climate that limits the capital needed to scale manufacturing operations. This scarcity of financial backing impedes companies from developing the necessary infrastructure to attain technological economies of scale, thereby delaying the achievement of price parity with traditional animal products. According to the Good Food Institute, total funding for the alternative protein sector amounted to just $1.1 billion in 2024. This contraction in investment capital creates a formidable barrier to the rapid industrial expansion essential for securing mass market adoption.

Market Drivers

Technological breakthroughs in extrusion and precision fermentation are crucial for surmounting the texture and cost obstacles that currently impede the widespread adoption of alternative proteins. Specifically, innovations in high-moisture extrusion facilitate the production of whole-cut meat analogues that mimic the fibrous nature of animal muscle, while precision fermentation enables the scalable creation of functional ingredients such as heme and casein. As these technologies graduate from lab-scale prototypes to industrial manufacturing, they become vital for reaching price parity with conventional meat. Per the Good Food Institute's '2024 State of the Industry: Fermentation' report, at least 17 fermentation facilities were opened or announced in 2024, indicating strong growth in global biomanufacturing capacity despite economic challenges, which directly aids in stabilizing supply chains and lowering costs.

Simultaneously, supportive government policies and regulatory frameworks are creating a stable environment for market legitimacy and sustained research and development. Governments increasingly recognize alternative proteins as strategic assets for improving national food security and achieving climate goals, resulting in significant public investment in open-access research and private incentives.

The Good Food Institute's '2024 State of Global Policy' report notes that governments globally committed approximately $510 million in new funding to the sector in 2024. This influx of public capital helps de-risk early-stage innovation and supplements private funding, speeding up commercialization. The success of these drivers is reflected in consumer behavior; according to the Good Food Institute, 59% of U.S. households purchased plant-based foods in the year prior to 2025, proving that better availability and institutional backing are effectively boosting market penetration.

Market Challenges

The restricted investment environment severely impedes the Global Alternative Protein Market by limiting the capital required to scale manufacturing operations. Without adequate access to late-stage growth funds, manufacturers are unable to finance the substantial expenditures necessary for constructing large-scale production facilities. This inability to expand infrastructure prevents companies from realizing the technical economies of scale essential for reducing unit costs. As a consequence, alternative protein products continue to command a price premium over conventional meat, which stalls mass consumer adoption and confines market penetration to niche demographics.

The severity of this financial contraction is underscored by recent data illustrating a sharp decline in funding. According to the Good Food Institute, investment in plant-based protein companies dropped to $309 million in 2024, marking a significant 64% decrease from the previous year. This drastic reduction in available capital compels many firms to suspend or cancel intended facility expansions. Consequently, the industry faces difficulties in transitioning from pilot-scale operations to the industrial-grade output needed to achieve price parity and compete effectively against the traditional animal agriculture sector.

Market Trends

The rise of hybrid products that merge plant-based ingredients with fermentation-derived or cultivated components is becoming a practical strategy to address sensory limitations for flexitarian consumers. By combining various protein sources, manufacturers can offer enhanced taste and texture profiles that are difficult to achieve with pure plant-based formulations, while also optimizing cost structures and nutritional density relative to fully cultivated alternatives. This integrated approach is gaining traction as a familiar option for hesitant buyers; a July 2025 article by Green Queen titled 'Global Survey: 75% of Consumers Still Interested in Plant-Based Meat & Dairy' reported that 64% of global consumers are interested in purchasing blended meat and dairy products featuring mixed protein sources.

In parallel, the growth of mycelium and fungi-based protein platforms is creating a scalable third production pillar, separate from plant isolates and cultivated meat. Biomass fermentation leverages filamentous fungi to naturally mimic the fibrous structure of whole-cut muscle tissue, eliminating the need for heavy extrusion or extensive downstream processing.

Driven by consumer demand for less processed, whole-food options, this technology is moving quickly from pilot demonstrations to mass availability. As reported by AgFunderNews in January 2025, in the article 'Meati expands distribution, anticipates positive gross margins by the year end,' fungi-based manufacturer Meati Foods expanded its retail distribution by 130% year-over-year in 2024, successfully introducing its mycelium-based whole-cut products to thousands of new grocery outlets.

Key Players Profiled in the Alternative Protein Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Inc.

Lightlife Foods, Inc.

Impossible Foods Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group

Glanbia PLC

Bunge Limited

Axiom Foods Inc.

Report Scope

Alternative Protein Market, by Product Type:

Plant Proteins

Microbe-based Protein

Insect Protein

Alternative Protein Market, by Application:

Food & Beverages

Infant Formulations

Clinical Nutrition

Animal Feed

Others

Alternative Protein Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $27.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gvwcag

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment