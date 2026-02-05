Casino Group and Spar International commit to

a long-term partnership

Paris, 5 February 2026

Casino Group announces a major development in its partnership with SPAR International, marking the transition from an agreement that was historically renewable every ten years to an agreement secured until 2039 and designed to continue beyond.

Building on nearly 30 years of collaboration, Casino Group and SPAR International have chosen to anticipate the expiry of the current contract in order to place their relationship on a long-term trajectory.

This partnership provides long-term visibility for both the Group and its franchisees and is designed to sustainably support the development of the store network.

This agreement enables the Group to continue to operate the SPAR brand in France and to further accelerate its development across the country.

As the exclusive partner of the SPAR brand in France for nearly 30 years, Casino Group currently operates a network of more than 700 SPAR stores, the majority of which are franchised. SPAR plays a central role in the Group's strategy, particularly thanks to a network of convenience stores located in the heart of the territories and in ultra-seasonal areas (mountains, coastal zones and Corsica).

This renewal is part of the dynamic of relaunching the SPAR brand in France, driven by the deployment of the "Origins" store concept, unveiled in July 2025. The initiative aims to modernise stores and strengthen their role as local retailers, offering high-quality products tailored to specific local needs.

With this strategic partnership, Casino Group is opening a new chapter of synergies in terms of product offerings with SPAR International and development, serving franchisees and the sustainable performance of the SPAR network in France.

Philippe PALAZZI, Chief Executive Officer of Casino Group, said: "This partnership is designed for the long-term and gives us clear strategic visibility to accelerate the renewal of the SPAR brand in France. It allows us to invest in the network, support our franchisees and strengthen SPAR's presence in all areas where proximity really matters."

Magali DAUBINET-SALEN, Managing Director of Casino, Spar and Vival brands, added: "With our Casino and Vival convenience stores, the renewal of our agreement with SPAR reinforces our leadership in the territories, both in seasonal and rural areas, supported by our unique expertise and logistics in the retail sector."

Tobias WASMUHT, Chief Executive Officer of SPAR International, said : "The SPAR brand has been present in France for 70 years, of which Casino Group has been growing the brand presence for almost 30 years. Independent retailers benefit from the Group’s extensive retail expertise as well as best practice seen across the international SPAR retail network. We are delighted to confirm this continuation of our partnership, which highlights our commitment to growing the brand’s presence through collaboration with local partners, such as Casino Group."

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Attachment