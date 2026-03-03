Casino Group Communication

Information update on the project to adapt and strengthen

the Casino Group’s financial structure

Paris, 3 March 2026

Casino Group is currently engaged in a negotiation process with its creditors to adapt and strengthen its financial structure.

On 10 February 2026, Casino Group informed the market of the proposals and projects presented by various stakeholders as part of the discussions regarding the evolution of its financial structure. In the context of ongoing discussions, the Group announced on 18 February 2026 the postponement of the release of its 2025 full-year results, now expected by the end of March, and the statutory auditors have initiated a formal exchange with the Chairman of the Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of Article L. 234-1 of the French Commercial Code. The Group provided its response on 2 March 2026. The main topics addressed by the statutory auditors are summarized below.

Continuity of Consents

The Group confirmed that the duration of creditors' consents has been extended to allow discussions to continue in a secure environment (press release dated 26 February 2026).

Continuation of operational financings

The extension of operational financing is currently under discussions with bank creditors as part of the broader project to adapt and strengthen the Group's financial structure.

Status of negotiations

Casino Group has informed the Statutory Auditors that discussions are ongoing to date between FRH and the Term Loan B creditors, notably on the terms of value sharing in the context of the planned restructuring.

Negotiation meetings were held on 17 and 24 February 2026. The discussions held at this stage reflect a real interest from the various stakeholders (on the part of both the reference shareholder, FRH, and the Term Loan B creditors) to inject a significant amount of equity into the Group, demonstrating their confidence in the Renouveau 2030 plan.

Casino Group will publish, on 5 March after market closing, the new proposals submitted by the various stakeholders.

Estimated project timeline

Casino is fully aware of the need to reach an agreement with its creditors on the terms of the restructuring within a constrained timeframe.

Casino remains fully committed to achieving a balanced and secure solution by the end of June 2026, as initially planned, providing the Group with the financial resources to implement its Renouveau 2030 plan.

