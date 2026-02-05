Golden Matrix Group Subsidiary Expanse Studios Signs Content Distribution Partnership with Brazino777

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a B2B iGaming content provider and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), has signed a strategic content distribution partnership with Brazino777, one of Brazil’s largest online gaming operators, catapulting it into a market projected to generate over $2.6 billion in online gaming revenue by 2026, following the government’s updated regulatory framework enacted in late 2024.

Under the agreement, Expanse Studios’ proprietary portfolio of online casino games—including slots, table games, crash games and instant-win formats—has been integrated into Brazino777’s platform via a direct distribution model.

The partnership strengthens Expanse Studios’ foothold in Brazil, and forms part of Golden Matrix Group’s broader strategy to scale high-margin B2B operations across select regulated and high-growth territories.

“Brazil is one of the most dynamic and competitive iGaming markets globally,” said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. “Partnering with Brazino777 unlocks direct access to a large and engaged player base and supports our long-term commercial roadmap in South America.”

“For Brazino777, the focus is on delivering fresh, high-performing content that resonates with our players,” said Andre Medeiros, Country Manager for Brazil at Brazino777. “Expanse Studios offers a versatile portfolio of games and a direct integration model that allows us to move quickly, optimize performance, and continuously evolve the player experience.”

Expanse Studios currently operates across more than 1,300 B2B partnerships globally.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of 56 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America.

Learn more at expanse.studio.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian – based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at goldenmatrix.com.

Contact: ir@meridianbet.com