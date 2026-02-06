Societe Generale: Fourth quarter & 2025 full year results

RESULTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2025

Press release

Paris, 6 February 2026 at 6:25 am

RECORD REVENUES OF EUR 27.3BN IN 2025, +6.8%1 VS. 2024

RECORD GROUP NET INCOME OF EUR 6BN IN 2025, +43% VS. 2024

2025 TOTAL DISTRIBUTION OF EUR 4.7BN, +169% VS. 2024

2026 ROTE TARGET UPGRADED TO MORE THAN 10%

Record revenues of EUR 27.3bn in 2025, strongly up by +6.8% vs. 2024 , excluding asset disposals, above the 2025 annual target of >+3%

, excluding asset disposals, above the 2025 annual target of >+3% Costs down -2.0% vs. 2024 , excluding asset disposals, better than the 2025 annual target of >-1%

, excluding asset disposals, better than the 2025 annual target of >-1% Cost-to-income ratio of 63.6% in 2025 , below the 2025 annual target of <65%

, below the 2025 annual target of <65% Cost of risk at 26bps in 2025 , at the lower end of the 2025 annual target range of 25 to 30bps

, at the lower end of the 2025 annual target range of 25 to 30bps Group net income of EUR 6.0bn in 2025, +43% vs. 2024, with a ROTE of 10.2% and 9.6% excluding net gains on other assets , above the annual target of ~9% for 2025

, above the annual target of ~9% for 2025 In Q4 25, strong revenue growth of +6.8% 1 vs. Q4 24, costs down -1.4% 1 vs. Q4 24, cost-to-income ratio of 64.6%, cost of risk at 29bps, Group net income of EUR 1.4bn and ROTE of 9.5%

Proposed ordinary distribution for 2025 of EUR 2,679m, representing a payout ratio of 50% 2 , comprising: a cash dividend of EUR 1.61 3 per share to be proposed to the General Meeting, including an interim dividend of EUR 0.61 4 per share and a final dividend of EUR 1.00 5 per share a share buy-back programme totalling EUR 1,462m . The ECB’s approval has been obtained, and the programme will be launched on 9 February 2026

Total extraordinary distribution of EUR 2bn in the form of two additional share buy-backs of EUR 1bn each already launched in 2025

CET1 ratio of 13.5% at end 2025 , around 320 bps above the regulatory requirement

, around 320 bps above the regulatory requirement Group’s financial targets for 2026: revenue growth of >+2% and reduction in costs of ~-3% vs. 2025, leading to a cost-to-income ratio of <60% in 2026 cost of risk between 25 and 30bps in 2026 profitability upgrade with a ROTE of more than 10% in 2026







Societe Generale’s Board of Directors, which met on 5 February 2026 under the chairmanship of Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, examined the Societe Generale Group’s results for Q4 25 and endorsed the 2025 financial statements.

Slawomir Krupa, the Group’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“In 2025, we took a decisive step in the transformation of our Group. Through the disciplined execution of our strategic roadmap, we have sustainably strengthened our capital position and significantly improved our commercial and financial performance, successfully exceeding all targets set for the year. We achieved both record revenues and net income for the Group, combining robust growth across all businesses with strict cost and risk management. I warmly thank our clients for their trust and our employees for their commitment, as we continue to build a stronger and more efficient bank. Given our strong results, we have significantly increased the return to our shareholders, in particular with the extraordinary distribution of capital through two successive share buy-backs. We will accelerate in 2026 and aim for an upgraded ROTE target of more than 10%. We will hold our Capital Markets Day on 21 September 2026 to present the Group’s next strategic phase and the continued improvement of our sustainable performance, which is a key driver of value for all our stakeholders.”

Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented:

“The Board of Directors is grateful to all teams across the Group and to the leadership team of Societe Generale for delivering a strong set of results in 2025, above expectations in all businesses, including remarkable achievements in terms of revenue growth and cost reduction. In this context, the Board of Directors6 has unanimously decided to renew the mandate of Slawomir Krupa as Chief Executive Officer for a four-year term starting in 2027, to further strengthen the position of Societe Generale as a leading European bank.”

GROUP CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

In EURm Q4 25 Q4 24 Change 2025 2024 Change Net banking income 6,725 6,621 +1.6% +7.6%* 27,254 26,788 +1.7% +7.2%* Operating expenses (4,344) (4,595) -5.5% -0.4%* (17,338) (18,472) -6.1% -1.5%* Gross operating income 2,381 2,026 +17.5% +25.8%* 9,916 8,316 +19.2% +26.9%* Net cost of risk (409) (338) +20.9% +28.6%* (1,477) (1 530) -3.5% +2.9%* Operating income 1,972 1,688 +16.8% +25.3%* 8,439 6,786 +24.4% +32.3%* Net profits or losses from other assets 8 (11) n/s n/s 345 (77) n/s n/s Net income from companies accounted for by the equity method 3 9 -62.1% -61.4%* 18 21 -13.8% -13.8%* Income tax (321) (413) -22.2% -15.4%* (1,771) (1,601) +10.6% +19.5%* Net income 1,662 1,273 +30.6% +39.3%* 7,032 5,129 +37.1% +45.3%* O.w. non-controlling interests 243 233 +4.3% +12.7%* 1,030 929 +10.8% +19.4%* Group net income 1,420 1,041 +36.4% +45.2%* 6,002 4,200 +42.9% +50.8%* ROE 8.4% 5.8% 9.0% 6.1% ROTE 9.5% 6.6% 10.2% 6.9% Cost to income 64.6% 69.4% 63.6% 69.0%

Asterisks* in the document refer to data at constant scope and exchange rates

Net banking income

Net banking income for the quarter stood at EUR 6,725 million, up +6.8% vs. Q4 24, excluding asset disposals.

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance revenues were up +4.6% on Q4 24 (+7.9% excluding asset disposals). They totalled EUR 2,378 million in Q4 25. Net interest income grew by +8.5% vs. Q4 24, excluding asset disposals. Private Banking assets under management (excluding the disposal of private banking activities in Switzerland and the United Kingdom) and life insurance outstandings rose to record levels and grew by +9% and +8%, respectively, in Q4 25 vs. Q4 24. Lastly, BoursoBank reported a record level of acquisition this quarter with around 575,000 new clients, taking the total to 8.8 million clients at end-December 2025.

Global Banking and Investor Solutions reported revenues of EUR 2,408 million in Q4 25, down -2.3% from a very high level in Q4 24. Global Markets posted a fall in revenues of -7.1% in Q4 25 vs. Q4 24. Equity revenues were down -5.3% in Q4 25 from a high level in Q4 24. This was mainly due to a negative FX impact and a slowdown in commercial activity in the European and Asian markets, despite strong client activity in the Americas with revenues up +24% vs. Q4 24. Fixed Income and Currencies recorded a fall in revenues of -13.3%, compared with a strong quarter in Q4 24. This was due to weaker commercial momentum in rates markets, particularly in Europe. Securities Services present an increase in revenues of +3.2%, following strong commercial activity across all business lines. Global Banking & Advisory reported a robust performance, driven by financing activities, led by Infrastructure, Transportation, and Fund Financing. Originated and distributed volumes continued to benefit from strong momentum. Lastly, despite the continuation of strong commercial activity and growth in customer deposits, Global Transaction & Payment Services posted a fall in revenues of -5.0% compared with a strong Q4 24, driven by lower interest rates and currency effects.

Revenues from Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services totalled EUR 1,966 million, up +8.6% excluding asset disposals. International Retail Banking reported revenues up +2.7% at constant perimeter and exchange rates. Revenues from Mobility and Financial Services were up +11.7% at constant perimeter and exchange rates. Ayvens’ revenues grew by +15.0% vs. Q4 24, with higher margins. Consumer Finance revenues were up +5.9%, mainly driven by growth in net interest income.

The Corporate Centre recorded revenues of EUR -27 million in Q4 25.

For 2025, Group revenues increased by +1.7% vs. 2024 and by +6.8% excluding asset disposals to rise to an all‑time high of EUR 27,254 million.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses came to EUR 4,344 million in Q4 25, down -5.5% vs. Q4 24 and

-1.4% excluding asset disposals. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 64.6% for the quarter, down from 69.4% in Q4 24.

For 2025, Group operating expenses fell sharply by -6.1% vs. 2024 and by -2.0% excluding asset disposals. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 63.6% in 2025, down from 2024 (69.0%) and below the 2025 target of a cost-to-income ratio of <65%.

Cost of risk

The cost of risk for the quarter was 29 basis points, or EUR 409 million, consistent with the guidance of between 25 and 30 basis points for 2025. This comprises a EUR 435 million provision for doubtful loans (around 31 basis points) and a reversal of a provision for performing loans for EUR -26 million.

The cost of risk for the year was 26 basis points, or EUR 1,477 million, at the lower end of the guidance range of 25 to 30 basis points for 2025.

The Group had a stock of provisions for performing loans of EUR 2,939 million at end-December 2025, stable from 30 September 2025 while the stock of stage 2 provisions increases by +4% and accounts for 3.9% of the amount of stage 2 loans outstanding.

The gross non-performing loan ratio stood at 2.81%7,8 at 31 December 2025, slightly higher compared with its level at end-September 2025 (2.77%). The net coverage ratio on the Group’s doubtful loans stood at 82%9 at 31 December 2025 (after taking into account guarantees and collateral).

Group net income

Group net income stood at EUR 1,420 million for the quarter, an increase of +36.4%, equating to a Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) of 9.5%.

For 2025, Group net income stood at a record level of EUR 6,002 million, an increase of 42.9%. This equates to ROTE of 10.2%, or 9.6% excluding net profits on other assets, above the target of ~9% for 2025.

Financial targets for 2026

The Group has revised its financial targets for 2026 and now forecasts, at Group level:

Expected annual revenue growth of more than +2% vs. 2025

A reduction in costs of ~-3% vs. 2025

A cost of risk expected to be between 25 and 30 basis points in 2026

A cost-to-income ratio of less than 60% in 2026

Upgraded return on tangible equity (ROTE), expected to exceed 10% in 2026

Organic growth in Group risk-weighted assets (RWA) of around +2% vs. 2025

For the business lines, the financial targets for 2026 presented at the 2023 Capital Markets Day are confirmed:

For French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, a cost-to-income ratio of less than 60% in 2026

For BoursoBank, a positive contribution to Group net income of more than EUR 300 million in 2026

For Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a cost-to-income ratio of less than 65% in 2026

Global Markets revenues above the target range of EUR 5.1 billion to EUR 5.7 billion , including the consolidation of Bernstein in the United States from 1 January 2026 (EUR ~200 million annual revenue contribution)

, including the consolidation of Bernstein in the United States from 1 January 2026 (EUR ~200 million annual revenue contribution) For Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, a cost-to-income ratio of less than 55% in 2026

At Ayvens10, the cost-to-income ratio is expected to be ~52%11 in 2026

Shareholder distribution

The Board of Directors approved the ordinary distribution policy for the 2025 fiscal year, which aims to distribute an amount of EUR 2,679 million, of which EUR 1,217 million in the form of dividends and EUR 1 462 million in the form of share buy-backs12. A cash dividend of EUR 1.6113 per share, up 48% compared to 2024, will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 27 May 2026, which includes the interim dividend of EUR 0.61 per share (ex-dividend date 7 October 2025) paid on 9 October 2025. The final dividend therefore amounts to EUR 1.00 per share. The shares will trade ex-dividend on 1 June 2026, the final dividend being paid on 3 June 2026. The Group obtained all regulatory authorisations, including the one from the European Central Bank, for the share buy-back programme of EUR 1 462 million, which will be launched on 9 February 202614. In total, the ordinary distribution represents 50% of the Group net income15, including 45% in cash dividends and 55% in share buy-backs.

The Group also launched in 2025 two extraordinary capital distributions totalling EUR 2 billion, in the form of two additional share buy-back programmes of EUR 1 billion each.

In total, the 2025 distribution amounts to EUR 4,679 million compared to EUR 1,740 million in 2024, an increase of 169%.

Going forward, communications on the management of the Group's excess capital will be made once a year during the publication of the second quarter results.

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT





The Group is actively pursuing its contribution to the environmental and social transition and is progressing with the decarbonisation of its credit portfolios, ahead of its targets in the most carbon-intensive sectors16. At the same time, the Group is on track to reach its target of EUR 500 billion to support sustainable finance (target set for the period 2024-2030), with ~30% achieved at end-September 2025.

In order to prepare for the future and support the players and solutions of tomorrow, Societe Generale continued to deploy its EUR 1 billion investment, supporting actors of the energy transition and emerging leaders in the sector.

The Group strengthened its partnerships in 2025, notably with a new agreement signed in the fourth quarter with the European Investment Bank, intended to support innovative, fast-growing companies in the cleantech sector.

Lastly, the Group was recognised in 2025 by numerous external awards:

Societe Generale’s ratings have improved with the most widely used extra-financial rating agencies: AAA from MSCI (highest rating), A from CDP (highest rating) and 13.2 from Sustainalytics (placing the Group among the top 7% of diversified banks worldwide); among the awards received, Societe Generale was recognised as “The World’s Best Bank for ESG” by Euromoney in 2025. THE GROUP’S FINANCIAL STRUCTURE



At 31 December 2025, the Group’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.5%, around 320 basis points above the regulatory requirement. In terms of liquidity, the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was well ahead of regulatory requirements at 144% at end-December 2025 (143% on average for the quarter), and the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) stood at 116% at end-December 2025. All liquidity and solvency ratios are well above the regulatory requirements. 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 Requirements CET1 (1) 13.5% 13.3% 10.27% Tier 1 ratio (1) 16.0% 16.1% 12.20% Total Capital (1) 18.5% 18.9% 14.76% Leverage ratio (1) 4.5% 4.34% 3.60% TLAC (% RWA) (1) 29.7% 29.7% 22.37% TLAC (% leverage) (1) 8.3% 8.0% 6.75% MREL (% RWA) (1) 32.5% 34.2% 27.48% MREL (% leverage) (1) 9.1% 9.2% 6.13% End of period LCR 144% 162% >100% Period average LCR 143% 150% >100% NSFR 116% 117% >100%

In EURbn 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 Total consolidated balance sheet 1,547 1,574 Shareholders’ equity (IFRS), Group share 70 70 Risk-weighted assets 393 390 O.w. credit risk 319 327 Total funded balance sheet 934 952 Customer loans 466 463 Customer deposits 605 614 17 As of 31 December 2025, the parent company had issued ~EUR 17 billion of medium and long-term debt under its 2025 vanilla funding programme. The subsidiaries had issued ~EUR 2.8 billion. In all, the Group has issued a total of ~EUR 19.8 billion in medium/long-term debt. As of 20 January 2026, the parent company’s 2026 medium and long-term funding programme was executed at 45% for vanilla issuances. The Group is rated by four rating agencies: (i) FitchRatings - long-term rating “A-”, stable outlook, senior preferred debt rating “A”, short-term rating “F1”; (ii) Moody’s - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A1”, negative outlook, short-term rating “P-1”; (iii) R&I - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A”, stable outlook; and (iv) S&P Global Ratings - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A”, stable outlook, short-term rating “A-1”.

4. FRENCH RETAIL, PRIVATE BANKING AND INSURANCE



In EURm Q4 25 Q4 24 Change 2025 2024 Change Net banking income 2,378 2,273 +4.6% +7.9%* 9,227 8,679 +6.3% +9.7%* Of which net interest income 1,150 1,096 +4.9% +8.5%* 4,319 3,889 +11.1% +15.3%* Of which fees 987 1,029 -4.0% -0.8%* 4,077 4,108 -0.8% +2.2%* Operating expenses (1,560) (1,672) -6.7% -2.5%* (6,100) (6,634) -8.0% -3.9%* Gross operating income 818 601 +36.1% +35.5%* 3,127 2,045 +52.9% +51.5%* Net cost of risk (198) (115) +72.8% +68.8%* (703) (712) -1.2% -1.8%* Operating income 620 487 +27.5% +27.5%* 2,423 1,333 +81.7% +79.7%* Net income/expense from other assets 13 (2) n/s n/s 34 6 x 5.9 x 5.9 Group net income 467 364 +28.2% +28.3%* 1,815 1,007 +80.3% +78.1%* RONE 10.3% 8.7% 10.2% 6.0% Cost to income 65.6% 73.6% 66.1% 76.4% Commercial activity

The SG Network, Private Banking and Insurance

The SG Network’s deposit outstandings totalled EUR 225 billion in Q4 25, down -3% compared with Q4 24, but up +2% compared with Q3 25, with continued growth in retail savings and investment products. The SG Network’s loans outstanding rose by +1% vs. Q4 24 to EUR 193 billion. Excluding PGE (state guaranteed loans) loans are up +2% vs. Q4 24 and stable vs. Q3 25. Corporate loans origination is growing by +19% vs. Q3 25. The loan to deposit ratio stood at 86% in Q4 25. Private Banking activities saw net inflows of EUR 0.6 billion in Q4 25, annualised Q4 25 inflows representing 2% of assets under management. Assets under management 18 grew by +9% vs. Q4 24 to a record level of EUR 137 billion in Q4 25. Net banking income amounted to EUR 320 million for the quarter, up +12.1% at constant perimeter 1 and exchange rates. It totalled EUR 1,301 million for 2025, also up +4.1% vs. 2024 at constant perimeter 1 and exchange rates. Insurance , which covers activities in France and abroad, once again posted a very strong commercial performance. Savings life insurance net inflows amounted to EUR 1.6 billion in Q4 25. Insurance activities continue to gain market share in savings life insurance outstandings. Savings life insurance outstandings increased by +8% vs. Q4 24 to reach EUR 158 billion in Q4 25. The share of unit-linked products remained high at 41%. BoursoBank

BoursoBank reached a total of almost 8.8 million clients in Q4 25. Its target of 8 million clients was reached in July 2025, some 18 months earlier than the target set in the strategic plan presented in September 2023. In 2025, the number of BoursoBank clients grew by 22% vs. 2024, a record high increase of 1.9 million clients year on year with highest onboarding this quarter (~575,000 new clients in Q4 25) while the attrition rate remains still low at less than 4%. Outstanding client savings, including deposits and financial savings, reached EUR 78 billion in Q4 25, up +18% vs. Q4 24. Assets managed (AuA 19 ) represent around EUR 9,000 per client. Deposit balances rose sharply by +15% vs. Q4 24 to stand at EUR 47 billion in Q4 25. Savings life insurance outstandings increased by +13% vs. Q4 24 to reach EUR 14 billion. Brokerage saw a record number of accounts opened +25% vs. Q4 24. Outstanding loans rose by +9% compared with Q4 24, to EUR 17 billion in Q4 25. Net banking income

Over the quarter, revenues amounted to EUR 2,378 million (including PEL/CEL provision), up +4.6% compared with Q4 24 and +7.9% excluding asset disposals. Net interest income grew by +8.5% vs. Q4 24 excluding asset disposals. Fee income fell -0.8% relative to Q4 24 excluding asset disposals. In 2025, revenues reached EUR 9,227 million (including PEL/CEL provision), up +6.3% compared with 2024 and +9.7% 20 excluding asset disposals. Net interest income grew by +11.1% vs. 2024. It rose +15.3% 21 vs. 2024 excluding asset disposals. Fee income rose +2.2% vs. 2024 excluding asset disposals. Operating expenses

Over the quarter, operating expenses came to EUR 1,560 million, down -6.7% vs. Q4 24 and -2.5% excluding asset disposals. Expenses included EUR 18 million of transformation charges. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 65.6% in Q4 25, a sharp improvement of 8 percentage points vs. Q4 24. In 2025 , operating expenses came to EUR 6,100 million, down -8.0% from 2024 and -3.9% excluding asset disposals. Expenses included EUR 66 million of transformation charges. The cost-to-income ratio was 66.1%, a sharp improvement of 10.3 percentage points compared with 2024. Cost of risk

Over the quarter , the cost of risk was EUR 198 million, or 34 basis points vs. 33 basis points in Q3 25. In 2025 , the cost of risk totalled EUR 703 million, or 30 basis points, stable vs. 2024. Group net income

Over the quarter, Group net income totalled EUR 467 million, up +28.2% vs. Q4 24. RONE stood at 10.3% in Q4 25 vs. 8.7% in Q4 24. In 2025 , Group net income totalled EUR 1,815 million, strongly up +80.3% vs. 2024. RONE stood at 10.2% in 2025 vs. 6.0% in 2024. 5. GLOBAL BANKING AND INVESTOR SOLUTIONS



In EURm Q4 25 Q4 24 Change 2025 2024 Change Net banking income 2,408 2,464 -2.3% +0.3%* 10,419 10,153 +2.6% +3.9%* Operating expenses (1,606) (1,644) -2.3% +0.7%* (6,474) (6,542) -1.0% +0.3%* Gross operating income 801 820 -2.3% -0.3%* 3,945 3,611 +9.3% +10.5%* Net cost of risk (109) (97) +12.3% +12.3%* (297) (126) x 2.4 x 2.4* Operating income 692 723 -4.2% -2.1%* 3,649 3,485 +4.7% +5.9%* Group net income 574 633 -9.3% -7.5%* 2,915 2,811 +3.7% +4.9%* RONE 13.8% 15.5% +0.0% +0.0%* 16.7% 17.2% +0.0% +0.0%* Cost to income 66.7% 66.7% +0.0% +0.0%* 62.1% 64.4% +0.0% +0.0%* Net banking income

Global Banking and Investor Solutions reported revenues of EUR 2,408 million, down -2.3% from a high level in Q4 24. In 2025 , revenues were up +2.6% compared with 2024, reaching a record level of EUR 10,419 million vs. EUR 10,153 million in 2024. Global Markets and Investor Services reported revenues of EUR 1,391 million in Q4 25, down -7.1% from Q4 24. For 2025, revenues reached EUR 6,653 million, up +1.2% vs. 2024. Global Markets revenues fell -8.3% to EUR 1,224 million over the quarter compared with a strong Q4 24. For 2025, revenues totalled EUR 5,980 million, up +1.4% vs. 2024, a record high since 2009. Equities recorded a fall of -5.3% for the quarter, compared with a high level in Q4 24. This was largely due to a negative FX impact and a decline in commercial activity in Europe and Asia, despite a strong revenue growth in the Americas, up +24% vs. Q4 24. Revenues amounted to EUR 789 million for the quarter. For 2025, revenues totalled EUR 3,634 million, up +1.6% vs. 2024. Fixed Income and Currencies fell -13.3% over the quarter with revenues of EUR 435 million. This was due to a high base in Q4 24 and challenging commercial conditions in Rates products in Europe versus a more conducive US market. For 2025, revenues rose +1.1% compared with 2024 to stand at EUR 2,346 million. Securities Services revenues were up +3.2% on Q4 24 to EUR 167 million, driven by a strong rebound of commercial activity in all key markets. In 2025 revenues remained stable or -0.1% vs. 2024. Assets under custody and assets under administration amounted to EUR 5,396 billion and EUR 669 billion, respectively. Financial and Advisory revenues totalled EUR 1,017 million in Q4 25, which represent +5.1% increase compared with Q4 24. For 2025, revenues totalled a record high of EUR 3,767 million, up +5.2% vs. 2024. Global Banking & Advisory posted record quarterly revenues, up +8.6% from Q4 24, mainly driven by financing activities led by Infrastructure, Transportation, and Fund Financing with continued momentum in both originated and distributed volumes. Capital markets activities, both debt and equity, also showed sustained growth dynamics, notably in the Americas. In 2025, Global Banking & Advisory revenues grew by +7.5% vs. 2024. Global Transaction & Payment Services posted a -5.0% fall in revenues for the quarter affected by negative interest rates and currency impacts. However commercial activity remained sound and customer deposits continued to grow. Revenues in 2025 fell by -1.2% compared with 2024.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses fell by -2.3% vs. Q4 24 down to EUR 1,606 million in the quarter. The cost-to-income ratio was 66.7% in Q4 25. They include EUR 43 million of transformation charges (CTA). In 2025 , operating expenses contracted by -1.0% compared with 2024, while the cost-to-income ratio fell to 62.1% from 64.4% in 2024. They include EUR 58 million of transformation charges (CTA). Cost of risk

This quarter , the cost of risk was EUR 109 million, or 28 basis points vs. 24 basis points in Q4 24. For 2025 , the cost of risk was EUR 297 million, or 18 basis points vs. 8 basis points in 2024. Group net income

Group net income fell -9.3% vs. Q4 24 to EUR 574 million . For the whole 2025 it grew by +3.7% to EUR 2,915 million for the year. Global Banking and Investor Solutions reported a RONE of 13.8% for the quarter and 16.7% for 2025.

In EURm Q4 25 Q4 24 Change 2025 2024 Change Net banking income 1,966 2,067 -4.9% +7.3%* 7,990 8,504 -6.0% +6.1%* Operating expenses (1,085) (1,240) -12.5% -0.3%* (4,334) (5,072) -14.5% -3.3%* Gross operating income 881 827 +6.5% +18.4%* 3,656 3,432 +6.5% +19.9%* Net cost of risk (107) (133) -19.6% -2.9%* (489) (705) -30.7% -19.4%* Operating income 774 694 +11.5% +22.1%* 3,168 2,727 +16.2% +29.6%* Net profits or losses from other assets 0 (2) n/s n/s (0) 96 n/s n/s Non-controlling interests 220 206 +6.9% +16.8%* 932 838 +11.2% +20.7%* Group net income 374 320 +16.9% +25.9%* 1,489 1,292 +15.2% +28.0%* RONE 14.4% 11.4% 13.9% 11.5% Cost to income 55.2% 60.0% 54.2% 59.6% )()

Commercial activity

International Retail Banking

International Retail Banking remained robust in Q4 25 with loans outstanding up +6.0%* vs. Q4 24 to EUR 64 billion. Deposits outstanding were up +5.4%* vs. Q4 24 to EUR 77 billion. In Europe, loans outstanding, at EUR 49 billion in Q4 25, continued to grow (+7.9%* vs. Q4 24) across all client segments in both countries (+11.0%* vs. Q4 24 in Romania and +7.1%* vs. Q4 24 in the Czech Republic). Deposits outstanding increased by +6.9%* vs. Q4 24 to EUR 60 billion in Q4 25. The loan to deposit ratio stood at 82% in Q4 25. In the Africa, the Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories region, loans outstanding were stable* vs. Q4 24, at EUR 15 billion. The slight increase in deposits outstanding (+0.7%* vs. Q4 24), to EUR 18 billion in Q4 25, was driven by continued growth in retail clients. Mobility and Financial Services

Ayvens’ earning assets amounted to EUR 53 billion in Q4 25. They fell slightly by -1%* vs. 2024, reflecting strategic initiatives aimed at improving profitability and prudent monitoring of residual values. Consumer Finance loans outstanding, which contracted slightly (-2.5% vs. Q4 24), stood at EUR 22 billion in Q4 25. Net banking income

Over the quarter, Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services recorded an increase in revenues of 7.3%* vs. Q4 24, with EUR 1,966 million in Q4 25. In 2025, revenues increased by +6.1%* vs. 2024, to EUR 7,990 million. International Retail Banking revenues reached EUR 919 million in Q4 25, up 2.7%* vs. Q4 24 and +3.1%* vs. 2024, at EUR 3,675 million in 2025. Revenues in Europe, at EUR 549 million, were down slightly by -1.2%* compared with an exceptionally strong Q4 24. In 2025, revenues increased by 3.5%* vs. 2024 to EUR 2,138 million. In Africa, Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories, revenues grew by 9.0%* vs. Q4 24 with EUR 369 million of revenues in Q4 25. This was due to the solid performance of fee income during the quarter. In 2025, revenues improved by +2.7%* vs. 2024 at EUR 1,537 million. Overall, Mobility and Financial Services delivered a solid performance, with revenues up +11.7%* vs. Q4 24 to EUR 1,048 million in Q4 25. In 2025, they were up +8.8%* vs. 2024 to EUR 4,316 million in 2025. At Ayvens, revenues came to EUR 817 million in Q4 25, up +15.0%22 vs. Q4 24. Excluding depreciation adjustments23 and non-recurring items24, they decreased by -8.3%1, as the secondary market for vehicle sales continued to normalise as expected over the quarter. Revenues from used car sales came to EUR 7022 per unit in Q4 25 vs. EUR 1,2672 in Q4 24. Margins increased to 5673 basis points in Q4 25, vs. 5413 basis points in Q4 24, notably as a result of synergies. In 2025, Ayvens achieved the targets set for the year with synergies of about EUR 360 million, as anticipated. Used car sales result per unit in 2025 were EUR 1,0752 (vs. EUR 1,4552 in 2024), within the range of EUR 7002 to 1,1002 previously announced. At a company level, Ayvens posted a cost-to-income ratio of 56.1%25 in 2025, better than the 2025 guidance of between 57%4 and 59%4. Consumer Finance posted growth of +5.9% vs. Q4 24, with EUR 230 million of revenues in Q4 25, driven by the improvement in margins for the quarter. In 2025, revenues grew by 6.3% vs. 2024, to EUR 933 million in 2025. Operating expenses

Over the quarter, operating expenses were stable* vs. Q4 24, at EUR 1,085 million in Q4 25 (including about EUR 40 million in transformation charges). The cost-to-income ratio improved in Q4 25 to 55.2% vs. 60.0% in Q4 24. In 2025, costs came to EUR 4,334 million, down -3.3%* vs. 2024, while the cost-to-income ratio stood at 54.2% vs. 59.6% in 2024. Overall, International Retail Banking posted a slight fall in costs of -0.7%* vs. Q4 24 to EUR 493 million in Q4 25. The two business lines of the Mobility and Financial Services division recorded stable* operating expenses vs. Q4 24, to EUR 592 million in Q4 25. Cost of risk

Over the quarter, the cost of risk amounted to EUR 107 million or 30 basis points, which was lower than in Q4 24 (32 basis points). In 2025, the cost of risk came to 33 basis points vs. 42 basis points in 2024. Group net income

Over the quarter, Group net income came to EUR 374 million, up +25.9%* vs. Q4 24. RONE improved to 14.4% in Q4 25 vs. 11.4% in Q4 24. In International Retail Banking, RONE was 18.0% and 11.8% in the Mobility and Financial Services division in Q4 25. In 2025, Group net income came to EUR 1 489 million, up +28.0%* vs. 2024. RONE improved to 13.9% in 2025 vs. 11.5% in 2024. In International Retail Banking, RONE was 17.1% and 11.7% in the Mobility and Financial Services division in 2025. CORPORATE CENTRE





In EURm Q4 25 Q4 24 Change 2025 2024 Change Net banking income (27) (184) +85.4% +85.4%* (383) (548) +30.2% +30.2%* Operating expenses (93) (39) x 2.4 +22.1%* (429) (224) +91.8% +32.9%* Gross operating income (119) (222) +46.3% +54.0%* (812) (772) -5.2% +6.8%* Net cost of risk 5 7 +19.7% +19.7%* 12 12 +5.9% +5.9%* Net profits or losses from other assets (5) (7) +30.2% +30.2%* 312 (179) n/s n/s Income tax 144 (31) n/s n/s 358 106 n/s n/s Group net income 5 (276) n/s n/s (216) (909) +76.2% +78.0%* The Corporate Centre includes: the property management of the Group’s head office,



the Group’s equity portfolio,



the Treasury function for the Group,



certain costs related to cross-functional projects, as well as various costs incurred by the Group that are not re-invoiced to the businesses.

Net banking income

The Corporate Centre’s net banking income totalled EUR -27 million for the quarter, vs. EUR -184 million in Q4 24. The increase of revenues is mainly related to continued improvement of funding conditions and management of excess liquidity. The Corporate Centre’s net banking income totalled EUR -383 million for the year, compared with EUR -548 million in 2024, which included an exceptional income of EUR 287 million received to settle the remaining exposures in Russia linked to the Group’s former local presence via Rosbank, recorded in the third quarter of 2024. Operating expenses

Operating expenses came to EUR -93 million for the quarter, vs. EUR -39 million in Q4 24. Operating expenses came to EUR -429 million for the year, vs. EUR -224 million in 2024. They include around EUR 100 million in expenses recorded in the second quarter of 2025, related to the Global Employee Share Ownership Programme launched in June 2025. Net profits from other assets

For the full year, the Group recognised EUR +312 million in net profits from other assets for the Corporate Centre, notably following the disposal of SGEF26, Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland, SG Kleinwort Hambros, Societe Generale Burkina Faso and Societe Generale Guinea. Group net income

The Corporate Centre’s Group net income totalled EUR +5 million for the quarter, vs. EUR -276 million in Q4 24. The Corporate Centre’s Group net income totalled EUR -216 million for the year, vs. EUR -909 million in 2024. 8. 2026 FINANCIAL CALENDAR



2026 Financial communication calendar



30 April 2026 First quarter 2026 results 27 May 2026 Combined General Meeting of Shareholders

1 June 2026 Ex-dividend date of the final dividend

3 June 2026 Payment of the final dividend

30 July 2026 Second quarter and half year 2026 results 21 September 2026 Capital Markets Day

5 October 2026 Ex-dividend date for the interim dividend

7 October 2026 Payment of the interim dividend 29 October 2026 Third quarter and nine-month 2026 results





The Alternative Performance Measures, notably the notions of net banking income for the pillars, operating expenses, cost of risk in basis points, ROE, ROTE, RONE, net assets and tangible net assets are presented in the methodology notes, as are the principles for the presentation of prudential ratios.







The difference between the number of shares entitled to dividend on 31 January 2026 and 1 June 2026 will lead to an adjustment of the overall amount of the dividend and accordingly of the total amount to be distributed. 9. APPENDIX 1: FINANCIAL DATA





GROUP NET INCOME BY CORE BUSINESS In EURm Q4 25 Q4 24 Variation 2025 2024 Variation French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance 467 364 +28.2% 1,815 1,007 +80.3% Global Banking and Investor Solutions 574 633 -9.3% 2,915 2,811 +3.7% Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services 374 320 +16.9% 1,489 1,292 +15.2% Core Businesses 1,415 1,317 +7.4% 6,218 5,109 +21.7% Corporate Centre 5 (276) n/s (216) (909) +76.2% Group 1,420 1,041 +36.4% 6,002 4,200 +42.9% MAIN EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS In EURm Q4 25 Q4 24 12M25 12M24 Net Banking Income - Total exceptional items 0 0 0 287 Exceptional proceeds received - Corporate Centre 0 0 0 287 Operating expenses - Total one-off items and transformation charges (102) (76) (363) (616) Transformation charges (102) (76) (262) (613) Of which French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance (18) 7 (66) (132) Of which Global Banking & Investor Solutions (43) (32) (58) (236) Of which Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services (42) (51) (139) (199) Of which Corporate Centre 0 0 0 (47) One-off items 0 0 (101) (3) Global Employee Share Ownership Programme 0 0 (101) (3) Other one-off items - Total 8 (7) 345 (74) Net profits or losses from other assets 8 (7) 345 (74) Of which French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance 13 0 34 0 Of which Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services 0 0 (0) 86 Of which Corporate Centre (5) (7) 312 (160) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET In EUR m 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 Cash, due from central banks 133,322 201,680 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 576,057 526,048 Hedging derivatives 8,007 9,233 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 101,088 96,024 Securities at amortised cost 50,963 32,655 Due from banks at amortised cost 76,287 84,051 Customer loans at amortised cost 454,504 454,622 Revaluation differences on portfolios hedged against interest rate risk (768) (292) Insurance and reinsurance contracts assets 649 615 Tax assets 4,709 4,687 Other assets 73,313 70,903 Non-current assets held for sale 2,496 26,426 Investments accounted for using the equity method 433 398 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 60,498 61,409 Goodwill 5,083 5,086 Total 1,546,641 1,573,545

In EUR m 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 Due to central banks 9,737 11,364 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 398,054 396,614 Hedging derivatives 13,919 15,750 Debt securities issued 151,389 162,200 Due to banks 103,786 99,744 Customer deposits 525,810 531,675 Revaluation differences on portfolios hedged



against interest rate risk (7,436) (5,277) Tax liabilities 2,603 2,237 Other liabilities 87,188 90,786 Non-current liabilities held for sale 3,033 17,079 Insurance and reinsurance contracts liabilities 162,463 150,691 Provisions 3,952 4,085 Subordinated debts 12,616 17,009 Total liabilities 1,467,114 1,493,957 Shareholder's equity - - Shareholders' equity, Group share - - Issued common stocks and capital reserves 19,237 21,281 Other equity instruments 9,762 9,873 Retained earnings 35,862 33,863 Net income 6,002 4,200 Sub-total 70,863 69,217 Unrealised or deferred capital gains and losses (719) 1,039 Sub-total equity, Group share 70,144 70,256 Non-controlling interests 9,383 9,332 Total equity 79,527 79,588 Total 1,546,641 1,573,545 APPENDIX 2: METHODOLOGY





1 –The financial information presented for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 was examined by the Board of Directors on 5 February 2026 and has been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted in the European Union and applicable at that date. The audit procedures carried out by the Statutory Auditors on the consolidated financial statements are in progress. 2 - Net banking income The pillars’ net banking income is defined on page 38 of Societe Generale’s 2025 Universal Registration Document. The terms “Revenues” or “Net Banking Income” are used interchangeably. They provide a normalised measure of each pillar’s net banking income taking into account the normative capital mobilised for its activity. 3 - Operating expenses Operating expenses correspond to the “Operating Expenses” as presented in note 5 to the Group’s consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2024. The term “costs” is also used to refer to Operating Expenses. The Cost/Income Ratio is defined on page 38 of Societe Generale’s 2025 Universal Registration Document. 4 - Cost of risk in basis points, coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings The cost of risk is defined on pages 39 and 748 of Societe Generale’s 2025 Universal Registration Document. This indicator makes it possible to assess the level of risk of each of the pillars as a percentage of balance sheet loan commitments, including operating leases. In EURm Q4-25 Q4-24 2025 2024 French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance







Net Cost Of Risk 198 115 703 712 Gross loan Outstandings 232,638 233,298 232,042 235,539 Cost of Risk in bp 34 20 30 30 Global Banking and Investor Solutions







Net Cost Of Risk 109 97 297 126 Gross loan Outstandings 155,040 160,551 164,110 162,749 Cost of Risk in bp 28 24 18 8 Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services







Net Cost Of Risk 107 133 489 705 Gross loan Outstandings 143,242 167,911 147,466 167,738 Cost of Risk in bp 30 32 33 42 Corporate Centre







Net Cost Of Risk (5) (7) (12) (12) Gross loan Outstandings 26,578 25,730 26,265 24,700 Cost of Risk in bp (8) (11) (4) (5) Societe Generale Group







Net Cost Of Risk 409 338 1,477 1,530 Gross loan Outstandings 557,498 587,490 569,882 590,725 Cost of Risk in bp 29 23 26 26 The gross coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings is calculated as the ratio of provisions recognised in respect of the credit risk to gross outstandings identified as in default within the meaning of the regulations, without taking account of any guarantees provided. This coverage ratio measures the maximum residual risk associated with outstandings in default (“doubtful”). 5 - ROE, ROTE, RONE The notions of ROE (Return on Equity) and ROTE (Return on Tangible Equity), as well as their calculation methodology, are specified on pages 39 and 40 of Societe Generale’s 2025 Universal Registration Document. This measure makes it possible to assess Societe Generale’s return on equity and return on tangible equity.

RONE (Return on Normative Equity) determines the return on average normative equity allocated to the Group’s businesses, according to the principles presented on page 40 of Societe Generale’s 2025 Universal Registration Document. Starting from Q1 25 results, with restated historical data, normative return to businesses is based on a 13% capital allocation. The Q1 25 allocated capital includes the regulatory impacts related to Basel IV, applicable since 1 January 2025.

Group net income used for the ratio numerator is the accounting Group net income adjusted for “Interest paid and payable to holders of deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation”. For ROTE, income is also restated for goodwill impairment.

Details of the corrections made to the accounting equity in order to calculate ROE and ROTE for the period are given in the table below: ROTE calculation: calculation methodology End of period (in EURm) Q4 25 Q4 24 2025 2024 Shareholders' equity Group share 70,144 70,256 70,144 70,256 Deeply subordinated and undated subordinated notes (9,366) (10,526) (9,366) (10,526) Interest payable to holders of deeply & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation(1) 14 (25) 14 (25) OCI excluding conversion reserves 259 757 259 757 Distribution provision(2) (2,697) (1,740) (2,697) (1,740) ROE equity end-of-period 58,354 58,722 58,354 58,722 Average ROE equity 58,677 58,204 58,674 57,223 Average Goodwill(3) (4,201) (4,192) (4,185) (4,108) Average Intangible Assets (2,665) (2,883) (2,757) (2,921) Average ROTE equity 51,811 51,129 51,732 50,194 Group net Income 1,420 1,041 6,002 4,200 Interest paid and payable to holders of deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation (191) (199) (720) (720) Adjusted Group net Income 1,228 842 5,282 3,480 ROTE 9.5% 6.6% 10.2% 6.9% 272829

RONE calculation: Average capital allocated to Core Businesses (in EURm) In EURm Q4 25 Q4 24 Change 2025 2024 Change French Retail , Private Banking and Insurance 18,112 16,801 +7.8% 17,750 16,690 +6.3% Global Banking and Investor Solutions 16,589 16,327 +1.6% 17,417 16,332 +6.6% Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services 10,377 11,241 -7.7% 10,701 11,250 -4.9% Core Businesses 45,078 44,378 +1.6% 45,868 44,273 +3.6% Corporate Center 13,598 13,826 -1.6% 12,806 12,950 -1.1% Group 58,677 58,204 +0.8% 58,674 57,223 +2.5% 6 - Net assets and tangible net assets Net assets and tangible net assets are defined in the methodology, page 41 of the Group’s 2025 Universal Registration Document. The items used to calculate them are presented below:

303132 End of period (in EURm) 2025 2024 2023 Shareholders' equity Group share 70,144 70,256 65,975 Deeply subordinated and undated subordinated notes (9,366) (10,526) (9,095) Interest of deeply & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation (1) 14 (25) (21) Book value of own shares in trading portfolio (22) 8 36 Net Asset Value 60,770 59,713 56,895 Goodwill(2) (4,225) (4,207) (4,008) Intangible Assets (2,625) (2,871) (2,954) Net Tangible Asset Value 53,919 52,635 49,933 Number of shares used to calculate NAPS(3) 754,887 796,498 796,244 Net Asset Value per Share 80.5 75.0 71.5 Net Tangible Asset Value per Share 71.4 66.1 62.7 7 - Calculation of Earnings Per Share (EPS) The EPS published by Societe Generale is calculated according to the rules defined by the IAS 33 standard (see pages 40-41 of Societe Generale’s 2025 Universal Registration Document). The corrections made to Group net income in order to calculate EPS correspond to the restatements carried out for the calculation of ROE and ROTE.

The calculation of Earnings Per Share is described in the following table: Average number of shares (thousands) 2025 2024 2023 Existing shares 790,605 801,915 818,008 Deductions Shares allocated to cover stock option plans and free shares awarded to staff 2,328 4,402 6,802 Other own shares and treasury shares 12,021 2,344 11,891 Number of shares used to calculate EPS(4) 776,255 795,169 799,315 Group net Income (in EURm) 6,002 4,200 2,493 Interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes (in EURm) (720) (720) (759) Adjusted Group net income (in EURm) 5,282 3,481 1,735 EPS (in EUR) 6.80 4.38 2.17 33

8 - Solvency and leverage ratios Shareholder’s equity, risk-weighted assets and leverage exposure are calculated in accordance with applicable CRR3/CRD6 rules, transposing the final Basel III text, also called Basel IV, including the procedures provided by the regulation for the calculation of phased-in and fully loaded ratios. The solvency ratios and leverage ratio are presented on a pro-forma basis for the current year’s accrued results, net of dividends, unless otherwise stated. 9- Funded balance sheet, loan to deposit ratio The funded balance sheet is based on the Group financial statements. It is obtained in two steps: A first step aiming at reclassifying the items of the financial statements into aggregates allowing for a more economic reading of the balance sheet. Main reclassifications:





Insurance: grouping of the accounting items related to insurance within a single aggregate in both assets and liabilities.

Customer loans: include outstanding loans with customers (net of provisions and write-downs, including net lease financing outstanding and transactions at fair value through profit and loss); excludes financial assets reclassified under loans and receivables in accordance with the conditions stipulated by IFRS 9 (these positions have been reclassified in their original lines).

Wholesale funding: includes interbank liabilities and debt securities issued. Financing transactions have been allocated to medium/long-term resources and short-term resources based on the maturity of outstanding, more or less than one year.

Reclassification under customer deposits of the share of issues placed by French Retail Banking networks (recorded in medium/long-term financing), and certain transactions carried out with counterparties equivalent to customer deposits (previously included in short term financing).

Deduction from customer deposits and reintegration into short-term financing of certain transactions equivalent to market resources. A second step aiming at excluding the contribution of insurance subsidiaries, and netting derivatives, repurchase agreements, securities borrowing/lending, accruals and “due to central banks”.





The Group loan/deposit ratio is determined as the division of the customer loans by customer deposits as presented in the funded balance sheet.

NB (1) The sum of values contained in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding rules.

