Tallinna Vesi’s fourth-quarter sales reached €18.9 million

The sales of AS Tallinna Vesi in the fourth quarter of 2025 were €18.9 million, up by 5.9% compared to the same period last year. Growth in revenue was mainly affected by price changes related to investments.

In the fourth quarter, investments amounted to €18.6 million, which is 15.6% more than in the same period of 2024. Aleksandr Timofejev, the CEO of Tallinna Vesi, said that in the fourth quarter the company moved ahead with planned investments and was reassured that its earlier environmental investments had put it on the right track. "The Green Company of the Year award we received at the end of the year shows that we are making an impact and that we are on the right track in investing for the future. When planning investments, we must consider not only future trends and operational continuity, but also the affordability of water services for consumers. At Tallinna Vesi, we are responsible for providing drinking water to about half a million people, as well as ensuring that wastewater is treated in an environmentally friendly way and returned to nature," said Timofejev. In 2025, Tallinna Vesi invested a total of €56 million.

“On the last day of 2025, an exceptional natural event put our crisis plan to the test, but the team quickly resolved the disruptions that occurred. Once again, we apologise that many people in Tallinn had to spend New Year’s Eve stocking up on water, which was otherwise readily available from their taps for all the other 364 days of the year. The water supply was restored to all consumption points during New Year’s Eve. We are analysing technologies to mitigate the impact of similar natural events and improve customer service based on this experience," said Aleksandr Timofejev.

The quality of drinking water remained excellent throughout the fourth quarter, meeting 99.9% of all quality requirements. During the quarter, the company took 1,019 water samples. According to Timofejev, clean tap water is ensured by an efficient water treatment process, regular monitoring of the water distribution network and ongoing preventive maintenance activities, as well as timely investment. Revenue from the sale of water services increased by 7.3% year-on-year, or €1.11 million, to €16.33 million. Revenues from the sale of water services decreased for water services to business customers and increased for water services to private customers. The change in the sales of water services was mainly due to the new prices for water services introduced on 1 May. These prices took into account both the legal obligation to harmonise prices for private and business customers by 1 July 2026, and the need for investment to ensure the sustainability of water services.

Tallinna Vesi’s annual return on assets was 4.2%. The company’s net profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was €4.51 million, which is an increase of €0.36 million compared to the same period the previous year. The growth in net profit has been driven by operational efficiency and the justified return on investments made to ensure a clean environment and service continuity.

“The services provided by our subsidiary Watercom and the successful start-up of the cogeneration plant, which produced 100% of the heat and 59% of the electricity needed for wastewater treatment, made a significant contribution to the company’s financial results,” explained Aleksander Timofejev. The effective management of treatment processes also had a positive effect on this result.

Tallinna Vesi aims to provide an excellent customer experience, future-proof its infrastructure and ensure the continuity of the vital service it provides, all the while keeping the price for the service affordable for consumers.

At the water treatment plant, activities related to the reconstruction of the osonation stage and the procurement of the new building design are ongoing.

In wastewater treatment, the installation of primary and secondary screens in the mechanical treatment, upgrading of the biological treatment, reconstruction of the sludge treatment, and renovation of the secondary clarifiers have been completed. Investments in the wastewater treatment plant amounted to €15.3 million in 2025.

By the end of the fourth quarter, we had rehabilitated and constructed 45.1 kilometres of pipes. Almost half of these, or 22 kilometres, were built using environmentally friendly no-dig methods. We are working closely with the City of Tallinn and other partners so that we can complete as much work as possible at the same time.

In the fourth quarter, major pipe construction work was carried out on Kolde Avenue as part of the development of a strategic stormwater receiving system for the North Tallinn area, on Peterburi Road in cooperation with the City of Tallinn, and on Retke Road in cooperation with Utilitas. Pipe construction also continued on Paljassaare Road. Construction of the Nõlvaku collector is in its final stages, with the final works to upgrade ventilation systems underway. Work started on the reconstruction of water and sewer pipes in Lauteri Street and at the intersection of Endla and Tehnika streets. The renovation of the water pipes on Bornhöhe Road, as well as the construction work in Tuukri and Uus-Sadama streets as part of the extension to the stormwater collector starting from Reidi Road, has been completed. In cooperation with the City of Tallinn and Utilitas, the renovation of Värvi and Mustjõe streets was completed.

A stormwater scheme is being developed for the Mustamäe area. The scheme uses nature-based solutions to ensure longer retention times for stormwater and create a greener urban environment. These stormwater solutions help to reduce the risk of flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

In the fourth quarter, the quality of treated effluent from the Paljassaare wastewater treatment plant outperformed the effluent standards. To keep the Baltic Sea clean, the company uses efficient treatment processes that helped to remove approximately 326 tonnes of solid waste, 55 tonnes of grit, 511 tonnes of nitrogen and 64 tonnes of phosphorus from wastewater during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The water loss rate in the water distribution network fell to 11.87% in the fourth quarter from 12.67% a year earlier. In order to keep water loss rates low, the company carries out continuous online monitoring of the water distribution network and continues with its planned water network rehabilitation programme.

By the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, Tallinna Vesi had installed smart meters for more than 80 per cent of its customers, with the project due to be completed in 2026. The new meters provide information on water consumption, allowing leaks in customers’ pipes to be detected as early as possible. This will help to protect the environment and minimise the risk of property damage caused by water accidents. The switch to smart meters has received very positive feedback from customers, and the meters provide the water company with a clear picture of water consumption in the service area.

As a vital service provider, Tallinna Vesi recognises the importance of raising consumer awareness of the benefits of fresh tap water and of environmental protection. In the fourth quarter, we took part in the Impact Day sustainability festival, and opened the doors of the water treatment plant to the public as part of the Open House Tallinn architecture event.

We were awarded the title of Green Company of the Year at the Estonian Successful Companies Awards. The Estonian Waterworks Association recognised two of our employees and named our cogeneration plant the Water Achievement of the Year.

AS Tallinna Vesi is the largest water utility in Estonia, providing services to approximately 25,000 private and business customers and approximately 500,000 end consumers in Tallinn and its surrounding municipalities. Tallinna Vesi is listed on the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The largest shareholdings in the company are held by the City of Tallinn (55.06%) and the energy group Utilitas (20.36%). 24.58% of the company’s shares are freely floating on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million

except key ratios



Quarter 4 2025/2024



12 months Variance 2025/2024



2025 2024 2023 2025 2024 2023 Sales 18.92 17.86 15.68 5.9% 72.48 65.08 61.75 11.4% Gross profit 7.93 7.39 5.92 7.3% 29.52 26.72 24.11 10.5% Gross profit margin % 41.91 41.37 37.76 1.3% 40.73 41.05 39.04 -0.8% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 8.19 7.52 6.17 9.0% 30.95 27.51 25.40 12.7% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 43.30 42.10 39.37 2.9% 42.70 42.27 41.14 1.0% Operating profit 5.65 5.27 4.05 7.2% 21.22 18.98 17.35 11.8% Operating profit - main business 5.25 4.76 3.55 10.3% 19.87 17.88 15.99 11.1% Operating profit margin % 29.85 29.51 25.85 1.2% 29.27 29.17 28.10 0.4% Profit before taxes 4.67 4.27 3.07 9.5% 17.43 14.78 14.21 18.0% Profit before taxes margin % 24.70 23.89 19.59 3.4% 24.05 22.71 23.01 5.9% Net profit 4.51 4.15 2.98 8.7% 14.27 13.28 12.84 7.4% Net profit margin % 23.84 23.24 18.98 2.6% 19.69 20.41 20.80 -3.5% ROA % 1.28 1.34 1.08 -5.1% 4.21 4.46 3.30 -5.6% Debt to total capital employed % 66.02 61.71 58.47 7.0% 66.02 61.71 58.47 7.0% ROE % 3.71 3.51 2.58 5.6% 11.70 11.20 7.43 4.5% Current ratio 0.93 0.76 1.30 22.4% 0.93 0.76 1.30 22.4% Quick ratio 0.89 0.70 1.24 27.1% 0.89 0.70 1.24 27.1% Investments into fixed assets 18.63 16.11 12.09 15.6% 55.74 49.53 34.93 12.5% Payout ratio % - 79.80 79.41 - 79.80 79.41

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales

ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio – Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business – Water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousand ASSETS Note as of

31 December

2025 as of

31 December

2024 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 3 11,294 3,589 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 10,762 10,746 Inventories 1,163 1,180 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 23,219 15,515 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant, and equipment 4 338,654 296,264 Intangible assets 5 2,699 2,062 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 341,353 298,326 TOTAL ASSETS 364,572 313,841 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 765 875 Current portion of long-term loans 3,742 3,441 Trade and other payables 17,604 13,581 Prepayments 2,781 2,646 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 24,892 20,543 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 52,112 50,106 Leases 1,502 2,178 Loans 155,391 114,241 Provision for possible third-party claims 6 6,018 6,018 Deferred tax liability 697 494 Other payables 165 108 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 215,885 173,145 TOTAL LIABILITIES 240,777 193,688 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 Retained earnings 85,783 82,141 TOTAL EQUITY 123,795 120,153 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 364,572 313,841



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

€ thousand Quarter 4 for the 12 months ended 31 December Note 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue 1, 7 18,915 17,855 72,481 65,078 Cost of goods and services sold 1, 9 -10,988 -10,469 -42,958 -38,364 GROSS PROFIT 1 7,927 7,386 29,523 26,714 Marketing expenses 9 -257 -228 -974 -908 General administration expenses 9 -1,788 -1,719 -6,770 -6,261 Other income and expenses 1, 10 -236 -171 -562 -563 OPERATING PROFIT 5,646 5,268 21,217 18,982 Financial income 11 16 23 106 191 Financial expenses 11 -991 -1,026 -3,889 -4,394 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 4,671 4,265 17,434 14,779 Income tax -192 -116 -3,192 -1,496 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 4,479 4,149 14,242 13,283 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 4,479 4,149 14,242 13,283 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 4,479 4,149 14,242 13,283 Earnings per A share (in euros) 13 0.22 0.21 0.71 0.66

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

€ thousand for the 12 months

ended 31 December Note 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 21,217 18,982 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 9 9,735 8,526 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees 7 -770 -701 Other non-cash adjustments 28 32 Profit (-)/loss (+) from sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -115 -62 Change in current assets involved in operating activities 2 -2,182 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities 730 1,652 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 30,827 26,247 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment,

and intangible assets -53,231 -42,730 Proceeds from targeted funding of property, plant, and equipment. 4 5,869 0 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 1,975 1,996 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment,

and intangible assets 130 111 Interest received 11 106 191 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -45,151 -40,432 CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest and loan financing costs paid -4,934 -5,506 Lease payments -876 -1,144 Loans received 45,000 25,000 Repayment of loans -3,571 -3,604 Dividends paid 12 -10,600 -10,069 Withheld income tax paid on dividends 12 0 -131 Income tax paid on dividends 12 -2,990 -1,508 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES 22,029 3,038 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 7,705 -11,147 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE

BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 3 3,589 14,736 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END

OF THE PERIOD 3 11,294 3,589





