7/2026・Trifork Group: Share-Based Incentive Program 2026

Company announcement no. 7 / 2026

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 6 February 2026



Share-Based Incentive Program 2026

Trifork Group AG (“Trifork”) has granted restricted share units (“RSUs”) under the existing employee long-term share-based incentive program (“ELTIP”) approved by the Board of Directors in 2021.



The First ELTIP 2026 (“ELTIP 2026a”) is covering the grant in January 2026 to certain employees of the Trifork Group.

The ELTIP 2026a is based on RSUs and employees participating in the ELTIP 2026a may, subject to certain terms and conditions, be allocated RSUs by converting bonuses. RSUs granted will be subject to graded vesting over a three-year period.

Further details about the ELTIP 2026a are stated below:

Participants Certain employees of the Trifork Group in selected jurisdictions. Total 10 employees.



Number of RSUs Based on the number of employees participating in the ELTIP 2026a, a total of 8,971 RSUs will be allocated. The number of RSUs is calculated by converting the amount of bonuses and applying the weighted average share price for shares of the last three trading days of 2025.



Granting RSUs comprised by the ELTIP 2026a are granted in January 2026.



Vesting RSUs will vest over a three-year period with 1/3 of the RSUs vesting each year. Vesting is not conditional upon the achievement of any financial or non-financial targets but is conditional upon the participating employee remaining employed with the Trifork Group throughout the vesting period or becoming a good leaver during the vesting period as well as the participating employee having complied in all respects with the terms and conditions of the ELTIP 2026a.



Objective Attraction and retention of employees in selected jurisdictions.



Conversion Once vested and not lapsed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the ELTIP 2026a, each RSU will entitle the holder to receive one Trifork share.



Conditions RSUs are granted based on the conversion of individual salary amounts for each participating employee.



The ELTIP 2026a is subject to customary conditions.



Allocation & theoretical value The allocation is based on the weighted average share price of the last three trading days of 2025 (DKK 89.68). Dividing the converting salary by this amount results in the number of RSUs to be granted. The converting total amounts to DKK 804,525.79 (EUR 107,717) and 8,971 RSUs.



The theoretical value for the RSUs is the market price of the Trifork share at grant date minus the expected dividends for the portions vesting after one, two, and three years.









Information and questions

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

