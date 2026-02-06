Perella Weinberg Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Financial Overview - Full Year

Revenues of $751 Million, Down 14% From a Record 2024

GAAP Pre-Tax Income of $52 Million, Adjusted Pre-Tax Income of $82 Million

GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.47, Adjusted EPS of $0.68



Financial Overview - Fourth Quarter

Revenues of $219 Million, Down 3% From a Year Ago and Up 33% From Last Quarter

GAAP Pre-Tax Income of $22 Million, Adjusted Pre-Tax Income of $29 Million

GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.10, Adjusted EPS of $0.17



Talent Investment

Added Twelve Partners and Eleven Managing Directors in 2025

Two Partners Added in 2026 Year-To-Date

Acquired Devon Park Advisors, Establishing Secondaries Advisory Capability



Capital Management

Strong Balance Sheet with $256 Million of Cash and No Debt

Retired More Than Six Million Shares and Share Equivalents through Purchase, Exchange and Net Settlement in 2025

Returned $163 Million in Aggregate to Equity Holders in 2025

Declared Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share

“2025 marked the third highest revenue year in our Firm’s 20-year history, demonstrating the strength and focus of our platform. Our strategic investments in talent over the last twelve months were the highest in our history and position us to capitalize on what we see as broadly favorable conditions for M&A as well as for financing and capital solutions. Our pipeline entering 2026 stands at record levels and momentum continues to build across our business,” stated Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer.



NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (the “Firm,” “Perella Weinberg,” or “PWP”) (NASDAQ:PWP) today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Revenues

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, revenues were $750.9 million, a decrease of 14% from a record $878.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, driven by fewer closings in M&A partially offset by increased contribution from financing and capital solutions. For the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues were $219.2 million, a decrease of 3% from $225.7 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2024, due to a decrease in large restructuring fees in the current period compared to last year which offset the impact of increased contribution from M&A in the current year period.

Expenses





Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted Operating expenses (Dollars in Millions) (Dollars in Millions) Total compensation and benefits $ 161.5 $ 155.6 $ 156.1 $ 146.0 $ 535.4 $ 511.9 $ 784.2 $ 589.7 % of Revenues 74 % 71 % 69 % 65 % 71 % 68 % 89 % 67 % Non-compensation expenses $ 39.2 $ 36.8 $ 48.2 $ 46.3 $ 167.5 $ 159.3 $ 172.3 $ 162.4 % of Revenues 18 % 17 % 21 % 21 % 22 % 21 % 20 % 18 %



Twelve Months Ended

GAAP total compensation and benefits were $535.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $784.2 million for the prior year period. The prior year period included the impact of the one-time accelerated vesting of certain partnership unit awards (the “Vesting Acceleration”) as well as incremental equity-based compensation expense tied to transaction-related incentive unit awards which began to vest in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted total compensation and benefits were $511.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $589.7 million for the same period a year ago. The decrease reflects lower bonus accruals driven by lower revenues, partially offset by a higher compensation margin.

GAAP non-compensation expenses were $167.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $172.3 million for the prior year period. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $159.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $162.4 million for the same period a year ago. The decrease in non-compensation expenses was largely driven by lower general, administrative and other expenses and lower professional fees, partially offset by higher travel and technology costs.

Three Months Ended

GAAP total compensation and benefits were $161.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $156.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted total compensation and benefits were $155.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $146.0 million for the same period a year ago. The increase reflects a higher compensation margin that was partially offset by lower bonus accruals associated with lower revenues.

GAAP non-compensation expenses were $39.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $48.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $36.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $46.3 million for the same period a year ago. The decrease in non-compensation expenses was largely driven by lower professional fees primarily related to litigation spend and senior advisor fees and lower general, administrative and other expenses.

Provision for Income Taxes

As of December 31, 2025, Perella Weinberg Partners owned 75.1% of the operating partnership (“PWP OpCo”) and is subject to U.S. federal and state corporate income tax on its allocable share of earnings. Income earned by PWP OpCo is subject to certain state, local, and foreign income taxes. The GAAP effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was 7%, which included a tax benefit from restricted stock units (“RSUs”) that vested at share prices in excess of their grant prices.

For purposes of calculating adjusted if-converted net income, we present our results as if all partnership units had been converted to shares of Class A common stock and as if all of our adjusted results were subject to U.S. corporate income tax. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the adjusted if-converted effective tax rate was 16%. Excluding the RSU tax benefit, the adjusted if-converted effective tax rate would have been 32%.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

As of December 31, 2025, we had $255.9 million of cash with no outstanding indebtedness and an undrawn revolving credit facility.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, we returned $163.4 million in aggregate to our equity holders through: (i) the net settlement of 3,400,987 share equivalents at an average price per share of $22.96; (ii) the settlement of unit exchanges of 1,270,086 PWP OpCo units for cash at $22.65 per unit and the repurchase of 1,829,337 shares at an average price per share of $18.40 in open market transactions pursuant to PWP’s Class A common stock repurchase program; and (iii) the payment of aggregate dividends of $22.9 million to Class A common stockholders.

At December 31, 2025, there were 66.7 million shares of Class A common stock and 22.1 million partnership units outstanding.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 9, 2026 to Class A common stockholders of record on February 17, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, February 6, 2026 at 9:00 am ET to discuss Perella Weinberg’s financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

A webcast of the conference call will be made available in the Investors section of Perella Weinberg’s website at https://investors.pwpartners.com/.

The conference call can also be accessed by the following dial-in information:

Domestic: (800) 245-3047

International: (203) 518-9765

Conference ID: PWPQ425



Replay

A replay of the call will also be available two hours after the live call through February 13, 2026. To access the replay, dial (800) 839-6798 (Domestic) or (402) 220-6055 (International). The replay can also be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.pwpartners.com/.

For those who listen to the rebroadcast of the call, we remind you that the remarks made are as of February 6, 2026, and have not been updated subsequent to the initial earnings call.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Chicago, Munich, Palm Beach, Denver, Calgary, and Greenwich. The financial information of Perella Weinberg herein refers to the business operations of PWP Holdings LP and Subsidiaries.

Contacts

For Perella Weinberg Investor Relations: investors@pwpartners.com

For Perella Weinberg Media: media@pwpartners.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, we monitor certain non-GAAP financial measures to manage our business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance and allocate resources. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are key financial indicators of our business performance over the long term and provide useful information regarding whether cash provided by operating activities is sufficient to maintain and grow our business. We believe that the methodology for determining these non-GAAP financial measures can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand the economics of our platform.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not universally consistent calculations, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Other companies may calculate similarly titled financial measures differently. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of our consolidated historical operating results, you should examine our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with our historical consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included elsewhere in this press release.

Management compensates for the inherent limitations associated with using these non-GAAP financial measures through disclosure of such limitations, presentation of our financial statements in accordance with GAAP and reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of PWP are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding the expectations regarding the combined business are “forward looking statements.” In addition, words such as “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “estimated,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “future,” “propose,” “target,” “goal,” “objective,” “outlook” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the parties, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include (but are not limited to): global economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s dependence on and ability to retain employees; the Company’s ability to successfully identify, recruit and develop talent; conditions impacting the corporate advisory industry; the Firm’s dependence on its fee-paying clients and fluctuating revenues from its non-exclusive, engagement-by-engagement business model; the high volatility of the Company’s revenues as a result of its reliance on advisory fees that are largely contingent on the completion of events which may be out of its control; the Company’s ability to appropriately manage conflicts of interest and tax and other regulatory factors relevant to the Company’s business, including actual, potential or perceived conflicts of interest and other factors that may damage its business and reputation; the Company’s successful formulation and execution of its business and growth strategies; substantial litigation risks in the financial services industry; cybersecurity and other operational risks; assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity; extensive regulation of the corporate advisory industry and U.S. and foreign regulatory developments relating to, among other things, financial institutions and markets, government oversight, fiscal and tax policy and laws (including the treatment of carried interest); and other risks and uncertainties described under “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The forward-looking statements in this press release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of PWP are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company has anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 27, 2025 and the other documents filed by the Firm from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.





Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 219,160 $ 225,672 $ 750,903 $ 878,039 Expenses Compensation and benefits 133,567 133,298 425,594 525,941 Equity-based compensation 27,886 22,766 109,759 258,296 Total compensation and benefits 161,453 156,064 535,353 784,237 Professional fees 8,148 17,092 43,456 49,262 Technology and infrastructure 9,890 8,972 38,004 35,721 Rent and occupancy 5,637 6,018 24,533 24,325 Travel and related expenses 6,328 6,041 22,719 19,823 General, administrative and other expenses 3,422 5,055 17,996 22,824 Depreciation and amortization 5,755 5,061 20,832 20,379 Total expenses 200,633 204,303 702,893 956,571 Operating income (loss) 18,527 21,369 48,010 (78,532 ) Non-operating income (expenses) Other income (expense) 3,253 6,418 3,505 10,277 Total non-operating income (expenses) 3,253 6,418 3,505 10,277 Income (loss) before income taxes 21,780 27,787 51,515 (68,255 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 7,983 (4,871 ) 3,512 21,089 Net income (loss) 13,797 32,658 48,003 (89,344 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 4,401 11,884 12,526 (24,616 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Perella Weinberg Partners $ 9,396 $ 20,774 $ 35,477 $ (64,728 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A common shareholders Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.36 $ 0.55 $ (1.22 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.30 $ 0.47 $ (1.22 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 67,490,766 58,023,204 64,208,733 53,187,995 Diluted 101,422,566 73,093,466 100,848,937 53,187,995







GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total compensation and benefits—GAAP $ 161,453 $ 156,064 $ 535,353 $ 784,237 Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) — — — (143,714 ) Public company transaction related incentives(2) (3,181 ) (10,082 ) (20,813 ) (47,609 ) Business realignment costs(3) — — — (3,249 ) Acquisition related incentives(4) (2,689 ) — (2,689 ) — Adjusted total compensation and benefits $ 155,583 $ 145,982 $ 511,851 $ 589,665 Non-compensation expense—GAAP $ 39,180 $ 48,239 $ 167,540 $ 172,334 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(5) (2,254 ) (1,645 ) (7,189 ) (6,580 ) Business combination transaction expenses(6) (86 ) (286 ) (1,066 ) (3,340 ) Adjusted non-compensation expense(7) $ 36,840 $ 46,308 $ 159,285 $ 162,414 Operating income (loss)—GAAP $ 18,527 $ 21,369 $ 48,010 $ (78,532 ) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) — — — 143,714 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 3,181 10,082 20,813 47,609 Business realignment costs(3) — — — 3,249 Acquisition related incentives(4) 2,689 — 2,689 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets(5) 2,254 1,645 7,189 6,580 Business combination transaction expenses(6) 86 286 1,066 3,340 Adjusted operating income $ 26,737 $ 33,382 $ 79,767 $ 125,960 Income (loss) before income taxes—GAAP $ 21,780 $ 27,787 $ 51,515 $ (68,255 ) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) — — — 143,714 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 3,181 10,082 20,813 47,609 Business realignment costs(3) — — — 3,249 Acquisition related incentives(4) 2,689 — 2,689 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets(5) 2,254 1,645 7,189 6,580 Business combination transaction expenses(6) 86 286 1,066 3,340 Adjustments to non-operating income (expenses)(8) (1,299 ) 38 (1,250 ) 264 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 28,691 $ 39,838 $ 82,022 $ 136,501 Income tax expense (benefit)—GAAP $ 7,983 $ (4,871 ) $ 3,512 $ 21,089 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments(9) (831 ) 18,725 6,581 11,375 Adjusted income tax expense $ 7,152 $ 13,854 $ 10,093 $ 32,464 Net income (loss)—GAAP $ 13,797 $ 32,658 $ 48,003 $ (89,344 ) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) — — — 143,714 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 3,181 10,082 20,813 47,609 Business realignment costs(3) — — — 3,249 Acquisition related incentives(4) 2,689 — 2,689 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets(5) 2,254 1,645 7,189 6,580 Business combination transaction expenses(6) 86 286 1,066 3,340 Adjustments to non-operating income (expenses)(8) (1,299 ) 38 (1,250 ) 264 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments(9) 831 (18,725 ) (6,581 ) (11,375 ) Adjusted net income $ 21,539 $ 25,984 $ 71,929 $ 104,037







GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted net income $ 21,539 $ 25,984 $ 71,929 $ 104,037 Less: Adjusted income tax expense (7,152 ) (13,854 ) (10,093 ) (32,464 ) Add: If-converted income tax expense(10) 11,564 13,422 13,470 41,345 Adjusted if-converted net income $ 17,127 $ 26,416 $ 68,552 $ 95,156 Weighted-average diluted shares of Class A common stock outstanding—GAAP 101,422,566 73,093,466 100,848,937 53,187,995 Weighted average number of incremental shares from assumed vesting of RSUs and PSUs(11) — — — 10,941,161 Weighted average number of incremental shares from if-converted PWP OpCo units(12) — 29,403,257 — 34,924,483 Weighted-average adjusted diluted shares of Class A common stock outstanding 101,422,566 102,496,723 100,848,937 99,053,639 Adjusted net income per Class A share—diluted, if-converted $ 0.17 $ 0.26 $ 0.68 $ 0.96 Key metrics:(13) GAAP operating income (loss) margin 8.5 % 9.5 % 6.4 % (8.9) % Adjusted operating income margin 12.2 % 14.8 % 10.6 % 14.3 % GAAP compensation ratio 74 % 69 % 71 % 89 % Adjusted compensation ratio 71 % 65 % 68 % 67 % GAAP effective tax rate 37 % (18) % 7 % (31) % Adjusted if-converted effective tax rate 40 % 34 % 16 % 30 %



Notes to GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results:

(1) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo includes the amortization of awards granted by PWP Professional Partners LP (the “Professional Partners Awards”), which were subject to the Vesting Acceleration in the second quarter of 2024. The vesting of these awards did not economically dilute PWP shareholders’ interests relative to the interests of other investors in PWP OpCo.

(2) Public company transaction related incentives includes equity-based compensation for transaction-related restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and performance restricted stock units (“PSUs”), which are directly related to milestone events that were part of a business combination that closed on June 24, 2021 (the “2021 Business Combination”), as well as employment taxes for these RSUs, PSUs, and certain Professional Partners Awards. These expenses were outside of PWP’s normal and recurring bonus and compensation processes.

(3) During the second quarter of 2023, we began a review of the business, which resulted in headcount reductions in order to improve compensation alignment and to provide greater flexibility to advance strategic opportunities. Costs were incurred through the first quarter of 2024 and included separation and transition benefits and the accelerated amortization (net of forfeitures) of certain equity-based awards, including certain Professional Partners Awards and transaction-related RSUs and PSUs, which would have been adjusted through adjustments (1) and (2) above notwithstanding the business realignment.

(4) Acquisition related incentives includes retention bonus payments and equity-based compensation for RSUs granted in conjunction with the acquisition of Devon Park Advisors (“Devon Park”), as well as associated employment taxes. These expenses were outside of PWP’s normal and recurring bonus and compensation processes.

(5) The adjustment reflects the amortization of intangible assets associated with the Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., LLC (TPH) and Devon Park business combinations. This adjustment was previously referred to as “TPH business combination related expenses” in previous releases.

(6) Business combination transaction costs that were expensed associated with (i) the 2021 Business Combination, including equity-based vesting for transaction-related RSUs issued to non-employees and costs incurred related to the partnership restructuring that was contemplated during the implementation of the up-C structure at the time of the 2021 Business Combination and (ii) the acquisition of Devon Park.

(7) See reconciliation below for the components of the consolidated statements of operations included in non-compensation expense—GAAP as well as Adjusted non-compensation expense.

(8) Includes the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs for all periods presented and minimal charges related to the Vesting Acceleration for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, it includes (i) the fair value adjustments to the liability-classified contingent consideration recognized in the Devon Park acquisition and (ii) a reclassification of the earnings impact of adjustments to the tax receivable agreement (TRA) liability from non-operating income (expenses) to adjusted income tax expense.

(9) The adjusted income tax expense represents the Company’s calculated tax expense on adjusted non-GAAP results. It excludes the impact on income taxes of certain transaction-related items and other items not reflected in our adjusted non-GAAP results. It periodically includes the tax impact related to the reclassification of TRA liability adjustments. It does not represent the cash that the Company expects to pay for taxes in the current periods.

(10) The if-converted income tax expense represents the Company's calculated tax expense on adjusted non-GAAP results assuming the exchange of all PWP OpCo units for PWP Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company’s results for the period being subject to corporate-level tax.

(11) Represents the dilutive impact under the treasury stock method of unvested RSUs and PSUs.

(12) Represents the dilutive impact assuming the conversion of all PWP OpCo units to shares of Class A common stock.

(13) Reconciliations of key metrics from GAAP to Adjusted results are a derivative of the reconciliation of their components.







GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 8,148 $ (86 ) (1 ) $ 8,062 Technology and infrastructure 9,890 — 9,890 Rent and occupancy 5,637 — 5,637 Travel and related expenses 6,328 — 6,328 General, administrative and other expenses 3,422 — 3,422 Depreciation and amortization 5,755 (2,254 ) (2 ) 3,501 Non-compensation expense $ 39,180 $ (2,340 ) $ 36,840 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 17,092 $ (286 ) (3 ) $ 16,806 Technology and infrastructure 8,972 — 8,972 Rent and occupancy 6,018 — 6,018 Travel and related expenses 6,041 — 6,041 General, administrative and other expenses 5,055 — 5,055 Depreciation and amortization 5,061 (1,645 ) (4 ) 3,416 Non-compensation expense $ 48,239 $ (1,931 ) $ 46,308 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 43,456 $ (1,066 ) (1 ) $ 42,390 Technology and infrastructure 38,004 — 38,004 Rent and occupancy 24,533 — 24,533 Travel and related expenses 22,719 — 22,719 General, administrative and other expenses 17,996 — 17,996 Depreciation and amortization 20,832 (7,189 ) (2 ) 13,643 Non-compensation expense $ 167,540 $ (8,255 ) $ 159,285 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 49,262 $ (3,340 ) (3 ) $ 45,922 Technology and infrastructure 35,721 — 35,721 Rent and occupancy 24,325 — 24,325 Travel and related expenses 19,823 — 19,823 General, administrative and other expenses 22,824 — 22,824 Depreciation and amortization 20,379 (6,580 ) (4 ) 13,799 Non-compensation expense $ 172,334 $ (9,920 ) $ 162,414



(1) Reflects an adjustment to exclude transaction and integration costs associated with the Devon Park acquisition.

(2) Reflects an adjustment to exclude the amortization of intangible assets related to the TPH and Devon Park business combinations.

(3) Reflects an adjustment to exclude transaction costs associated with the 2021 Business Combination.

(4) Reflects an adjustment to exclude the amortization of intangible assets related to the TPH business combination.