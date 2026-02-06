Bitcoin Everlight Presale Progresses as Market Participants Revisit Bitcoin’s Early Network Phase

Bitcoin Everlight is drawing comparisons to Bitcoin’s early participation phase as its public presale continues through Phase 2, with total contributions now exceeding $250,000.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight confirmed that its multi-stage public presale remains active, with Phase 2 priced at $0.0010 approaching completion. The current stage of participation has prompted comparisons to Bitcoin’s early network period, when engagement centered on system involvement and infrastructure contribution before widespread attention developed.

Bitcoin’s first years were defined by hands-on participation. Contributors interacted with the network by running nodes, testing transaction behavior, and observing system performance under real conditions. Visibility followed after those foundations were established. That pattern has resurfaced in how early-stage Bitcoin-adjacent networks are now being approached.

Participation Patterns Anchored in Bitcoin’s History

During Bitcoin’s initial growth phase, engagement reflected curiosity about how the network functioned in practice. Participants evaluated reliability, transaction flow, and coordination across the system. Market narratives came later.

Bitcoin Everlight is progressing within a similar participation environment. Current interest has centered on how the network operates, how transactions are coordinated, and how development milestones are communicated as the system evolves. These factors have shaped presale activity independently of short-term Bitcoin price movement.

Development Activity and Update Cadence

Alongside presale participation, Bitcoin Everlight has maintained a steady schedule of developer updates. These updates outline progress across transaction handling, node functionality, and network coordination, with releases tied to completed testing milestones.

The update cadence reflects an execution-driven approach. Information is published as components advance through defined stages, providing visibility into development status without relying on market conditions to frame progress.

“Updates are released when technical checkpoints are reached,” said Michael G. Dennehy, spokesperson for Bitcoin Everlight. “The goal is to document how the system behaves as it develops, not to react to external market signals.”

Network Coordination and Operational Roles

Bitcoin Everlight includes a node layer responsible for transaction routing and coordination across the network. Nodes are designed to operate with lower resource requirements than full Bitcoin nodes, allowing broader operational involvement while maintaining defined availability and performance criteria.

Network capacity expands through controlled onboarding. Transaction flow and coordination behavior are observed as activity increases, allowing readiness to be assessed incrementally as the system grows.

BTCL Supply and Presale Status

The BTCL token operates with a fixed total supply of 21,000,000,000 units. Distribution parameters are set in advance to support network operation and long-term development. Forty-five percent of the total supply is allocated to the public presale, with additional allocations reserved for node-related incentives, liquidity provisioning, team distribution under vesting conditions, and ecosystem development and treasury use.

The public presale is structured across 20 stages. Phase 2, priced at $0.0010, is nearing completion following the conclusion of the initial stage. Presale allocations release with 20% available at the token generation event, followed by linear distribution over a six- to nine-month period. Team allocations follow a separate vesting schedule that includes a 12-month cliff and extended release thereafter.

Context Without Market Assumptions

Comparisons to Bitcoin’s early participation phase describe engagement structure, not outcomes. The parallel reflects how contributors interact with emerging infrastructure during formative stages, not expectations tied to market performance.

As Phase 2 approaches its final allocation, attention remains focused on development continuity, network coordination, and the release of technical updates as Bitcoin Everlight progresses through subsequent presale stages.

About Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight is a transaction-focused network built to operate in parallel with the Bitcoin blockchain. It is designed to coordinate transaction routing and network activity without altering Bitcoin’s underlying protocol or consensus mechanisms. The system maintains a clear separation between transaction handling and Bitcoin’s settlement layer.

Bitcoin Everlight operates with a fixed supply of 21,000,000,000 BTCL and is conducting a multi-stage public presale, with Phase 2 nearing completion, as part of its initial network rollout.

