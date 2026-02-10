Bitcoin Everlight App Expands Access to Node Operations and BTC-Based Network Rewards





Bitcoin Everlight has expanded access to node operations through its Everlight App, enabling participants to manage node activity and view BTC-based network rewards through a unified interface as its public presale continues in Phase 3.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight confirmed that its Everlight App is now available to node operators, providing tools to monitor performance, manage participation, and track BTC earned from verified network usage. The release coincides with the project’s public presale entering Phase 3, with BTCL priced at $0.012.

Recent Bitcoin market conditions have placed increased attention on how network infrastructure operates during periods of volatility. As price movement and sentiment indicators fluctuate, participation within Bitcoin Everlight has centered on operational activity rather than market positioning.

Node Function, BTC Rewards, and Market Context

Bitcoin Everlight operates a dedicated node layer responsible for transaction routing and network coordination. Nodes contribute to network performance through uptime consistency and verified transaction processing, forming the operational backbone of the system.

Node participants receive BTC-denominated rewards tied to measured network usage and performance criteria. Reward distribution reflects actual transaction routing and availability, linking compensation directly to operational contribution rather than token issuance.

Periods of heightened Bitcoin market volatility often place greater emphasis on how infrastructure behaves under stress. As price movement becomes less directional, attention shifts toward systems that continue operating independently of market cycles. Bitcoin Everlight’s node-based structure is designed to function regardless of Bitcoin’s price fluctuations, with activity driven by transaction usage rather than speculative behavior.

Everlight App Interface and Node Management Tools

To support node participation, Bitcoin Everlight provides access to the Everlight App, which serves as the primary interface for managing and monitoring node activity. The app allows operators to oversee participation without requiring constant local supervision.

Through the Everlight App, node participants can view live data on node uptime, routing activity, and network performance. BTC earned from verified network usage is displayed directly within the interface, enabling operators to track rewards alongside operational metrics.

The app also includes alert functionality, notifying users of uptime interruptions, performance changes, and BTC distribution events. These notifications are intended to support consistent participation while reducing the need for manual monitoring.

BTCL Presale Progress and Supply Framework

Bitcoin Everlight operates with a fixed total supply of 21,000,000,000 BTCL. Distribution parameters are defined in advance to support long-term network operation. Forty-five percent of the supply is allocated to the public presale, with remaining allocations reserved for node-related incentives, liquidity provisioning, team distribution under vesting conditions, and ecosystem development and treasury use.

The public presale is structured across 20 stages. Phase 3, priced at $0.012, follows completion of earlier phases. Presale allocations release with 20% available at the token generation event, followed by linear distribution over a six- to nine-month period. Team allocations follow a separate vesting schedule that includes a 12-month cliff and extended release thereafter.

Operational Focus During Market Volatility

Periods of heightened market stress often shift attention toward infrastructure behavior and system reliability. As Bitcoin price movement and sentiment indicators fluctuate, participation within Bitcoin Everlight has remained focused on node operation, transaction coordination, and application-based visibility.

“The app is designed to give operators clear insight into how their nodes are performing and how BTC-based rewards are generated through real network usage,” said Michael G. Dennehy, spokesperson for Bitcoin Everlight. “Operational transparency is essential, especially when market conditions are uncertain.”

About Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight is a transaction-focused network built to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain. It coordinates transaction routing and node activity without modifying Bitcoin’s underlying protocol or consensus mechanisms, keeping settlement on Bitcoin while handling network coordination at a separate layer.

Bitcoin Everlight operates with a fixed supply of 21,000,000,000 BTCL and is conducting a multi-stage public presale, currently in Phase 3, as part of its initial network rollout.

