Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Events for the Investor Community

PORTLAND, Tenn., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical infrastructure solutions for the energy transition market, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor events:

February 26, 2026: Guggenheim Virtual Fireside Chat

Shoals’ CEO, Brandon Moss, and CFO, Dominic Bardos, will participate in a fireside chat with covering analyst Joe Osha. Interested investors should contact their Guggenheim sales representative.

March 3, 2026: Jefferies Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Conference in New York

Shoals’ CEO, Brandon Moss, and VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies sales representative.

March 24, 2026: Roth Annual Conference in California

Shoals’ CFO, Dominic Bardos, and Investor Relations Manager, Corbin Smith, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Roth sales representative.

March 31, 2026: BESS Virtual Webinar with Barclays

Shoals’ President, Jeff Tolnar, and BESS Product Line Manager, Kishan Ponnadurai, will participate in a live virtual webinar moderated by covering Barclays analyst, Christine Cho. The webinar is open to the public and is intended to provide investors and other interested parties with more information about Shoals’ BESS products, paths to market, and competitive advantage. A link to register for the webinar is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.shoals.com.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading manufacturer of advanced electrical infrastructure solutions for mission-critical applications across utility‑scale solar, battery storage, and data center power systems. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has designed innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability at scale. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the energy transition industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

