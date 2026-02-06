Bath & Body Works Declares Cash Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share payable on March 6, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2026.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,934 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 544 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com (as of November 1, 2025).

For further information, please contact:

Bath & Body Works, Inc.:



Investor Relations

Luke Long

InvestorRelations@bbw.com

Media Relations

Emmy Beach

Communications@bbw.com