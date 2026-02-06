New Crypto Mutuum Finance Reports MUTM Presale Progress With Over $20.4M Raised





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital finance world is moving fast in early 2026. While many older top crypto projects are struggling to keep up, one new protocol is making massive waves. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has just reached a major milestone, reporting that its presale has now raised over $20.4 million. This surge in funding comes at a time when investors are looking for real utility instead of just social media hype. With the V1 protocol now live for testing and thousands of new holders joining every week, the momentum behind MUTM is becoming impossible to ignore.

Phase 7 is Selling Fast

The numbers behind the Mutuum Finance presale show a project that is in high demand. The distribution is currently in Phase 7, and the tokens are priced at $0.04. This follows a steady climb from the initial starting price of just $0.01 in early 2025. For those who joined early, the token has already seen a 300% increase in value before even hitting the public exchanges.

However, the urgency is driven by the confirmed official launch price of $0.06. By participating in Phase 7 today, investors are securing an immediate 50% MUTM discount compared to the mainnet launch price. As this phase nears completion, the window to buy at $0.04 is closing. Once Phase 7 ends, the price will jump again, making this the last chance to get in at this specific level.

Growing Community of 19,000 Holders

It is not just about the money raised; it is about the people involved. Mutuum Finance now boasts a community of over 19,000 individual holders. This is a massive number for a project still in its presale stage. Unlike many new launches that are controlled by a few large "insiders," MUTM has built a broad, global base of supporters.

This community growth is being supported by a mix of participation incentives and rising interest from larger contributors. One feature drawing attention is a 24-hour leaderboard, where the top daily contributor may receive a bonus distributed in MUTM tokens, based on the project’s stated rules at the time.

Alongside this, on-chain activity has shown several high-value transactions, including single entries exceeding $115,000, which analysts often interpret as early positioning by larger participants rather than short-term speculation.

From Idea to Reality

The biggest catalyst for the recent $20.4M milestone is the official launch of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This is a major technical win. It proves that Mutuum Finance is not just a promise; it is a working financial tool. Users can now access the app and test the core lending and borrowing flows.

In this test environment, participants can interact with major assets like ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK. They can see how the "health factor" keeps loans safe and how the automated liquidator bot protects the protocol. This transparency has given investors the confidence they need to move capital into the project. They can see the code in action and understand exactly how the liquidity pools will work on the mainnet.





Long-Term Value

The reason people are staying for the long term is the project's utility. Mutuum Finance’s official whitepaper highlights a buy-and-distribute model that is designed to create constant demand. A portion of the fees generated by the lending platform is used to buy back MUTM tokens from the open market. These tokens are then given to the community members who stake their assets.

Another key feature is the mtToken. When you lend your crypto to the platform, you get mtTokens as a receipt. These tokens are "interest-bearing," meaning they grow in value automatically as borrowers pay back their loans. It is a "set it and forget it" way to earn yield on your digital assets. This system links the token's value directly to the platform's usage, rather than just market trends.

Security Standards

Trust is everything in DeFi, and Mutuum Finance has prioritized safety from day one. The protocol has successfully completed a full security audit by Halborn , a world-renowned security firm. They also maintain a high 90/100 score from CertiK, which is one of the highest ratings in the industry.

To keep the system robust, the team offers a $50,000 bug bounty. This encourages ethical hackers from around the world to find and report any potential weaknesses. With these safety measures in place and the V1 protocol testnet already live, the project has checked every box for a successful 2026 launch.

How to Join Before the Price Jump

Mutuum Finance has made it easier than ever for new users to get involved. The "MUTM Payment" system allows you to join using major cryptocurrencies like ETH or USDT. For those who are not as familiar with on-chain transfers, the platform even supports direct card payments. This means you can secure your tokens using a standard debit or credit card in just a few clicks.

As the total raise moves past $20.4 million and Phase 7 enters its final stretch, the urgency is accelerating. The journey toward the $0.06 launch price and the eventual goal of $1.00 is well underway.