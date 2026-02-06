Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 With V1 Protocol Activated and Secured



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The transition from conceptual design to functional infrastructure is a defining moment for any decentralized protocol. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has officially reached this milestone by moving into the activation stage of Roadmap Phase 2. This period is marked by the deployment of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet and the completion of rigorous security reviews.

While many projects remain in the planning phase, this protocol has shifted toward live technical execution. The move has triggered a significant change in market dynamics, as the "quiet build" period concludes and the platform prepares for its full public debut.

V1 Protocol Activation

The activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet is the central achievement of the current roadmap phase. This is not a limited demo but a functional version of the core lending engine. It allows the community to interact with the primary mechanics of the ecosystem in a risk-free environment. The testnet version currently supports high-liquidity assets including ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK, providing a comprehensive simulation of the final mainnet experience.

During this phase, the focus is on testing the protocol’s foundational components. While Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending model is part of the protocol’s planned architecture , is still under development and is not yet active within the current V1 testnet release.

The V1 phase is intended to validate core mechanics and system behavior ahead of the later introduction of these markets, allowing the team to refine performance and risk controls before enabling full lending functionality.

Participants are also testing the mtToken system, which serves as an interest-bearing digital receipt for every deposit. By opening these features to the public now, the project is ensuring that the code is battle-tested and ready for the high-volume demands of the 2026 DeFi cycle.

Verified Security

Protocol safety is a non-negotiable requirement for decentralized lending and borrowing. To meet this standard, Mutuum Finance has completed a full security audit of its V1 protocol smart contracts with Halborn Security. This firm is known for its elite-level code reviews, and their involvement signals that the protocol’s lending logic, collateral handling, and liquidation triggers have been thoroughly vetted.

In addition to the Halborn audit, the native MUTM token holds a high 90/100 score from CertiK, confirming the reliability of its contract structure. To further harden the system, a $50,000 bug bounty program is currently active. This initiative invites the global developer community to identify any potential vulnerabilities before the mainnet launch. By layering these security measures, the project has built a transparent foundation that distinguishes it from unverified competitors in the market.





MUTM Supply Dynamics and Phase 7 Status

The progress on the technical roadmap has had a direct impact on the project's funding and distribution. Mutuum Finance has now raised over $20.4 million, with a holder base that has surged past 19,000 individual wallets. This level of distribution is rare for a project that has not yet hit the open market. It reflects a broad, global commitment to the protocol’s long-term utility.

The token distribution is currently in Phase 7, where the price is set at $0.04. This follows a structured climb from the initial Phase 1 price of $0.01 in early 2025. The official launch price is confirmed at $0.06, meaning that those participating in the current phase are securing tokens at a significant discount compared to the upcoming market debut.

With a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens and exactly 1.82 billion (45.5%) allocated to the presale, the available inventory is shrinking as each phase sells out faster than the last. Reports show that over 840 million tokens have already been claimed, leaving less than half of the community allocation available.

The Final Window and Whale Activity

Recent on-chain data has highlighted "whale" entries exceeding $175,000 in a single transaction. These large-scale allocations suggest that major players are looking to secure their positions before the price moves to the next tier of $0.045 and eventually the $0.06 launch level.

To keep the doors open for everyone, the platform has integrated direct card payments, allowing new users to join the ecosystem instantly without the friction of complex exchange transfers.

The completion of Roadmap Phase 2 represents the last major checkpoint before the protocol moves to the Ethereum mainnet. The combination of a working V1 protocol testnet, a finalized Halborn audit, and a rapidly selling Phase 7 has created a narrow window of opportunity.

As the supply continues to tighten and the project nears its final distribution stages, the focus is shifting entirely to the upcoming launch. When tracking the 2026 DeFi market, the message from Mutuum Finance is clear: the development is proven, the security is verified, and the final stages of the presale are underway.