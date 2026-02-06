TELFAIR MUSEUMS OPENS PERMANENT GALLERY CELEBRATING EVANS’ COLLECTION OF AFRICAN AMERICAN ART AT TELFAIR ACADEMY

Savannah, GA, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telfair Museums is pleased to announce the opening of the Walter and Linda Evans Gallery of African American Art, a permanent installation dedicated to late 19th and early 20th century artworks by African American artists. The gallery, located within the Telfair Academy, is now open to the public.

This new gallery is made possible through the transformative gift of 28 works donated by Dr. Walter and Linda Evans to Telfair Museums. It will provide visitors with a unique opportunity to explore African Americans’ contributions to and experiences of the United States art scene during the 19th and 20th centuries. The exhibition will delve into the challenges these artists faced and the paths they carved to achieve success, highlighting the emergence of African American cultural centers in the Midwest and Northeast.

“Linda and I are thrilled that this collection will be permanently on display at the historic Telfair Academy in our home of Savannah and offer the museum's visitors the ongoing opportunity to enjoy and learn from the works on view,” said Dr. Evans.

In addition to showcasing these key historical narratives, the installation reflects on Telfair’s historic relationship with African American artists. It features works by pivotal Savannah figures such as Virginia Jackson Kiah (1911–2001) and Phillip Jewell Hampton (1922–2016), who played crucial roles in creating spaces for African American artists to exhibit their works during times when Telfair did not.

“The Walter and Linda Evans Gallery of African American Art will not only enrich the Telfair Academy’s storytelling of art history from the 19th and 20th centuries but will also serve as a vital lens for understanding African American contributions to art and culture in Savannah and the Southeast,” shared curatorial collaborators Dr. Elyse Gerstenecker, Director of Curatorial Affairs and Curator of Decorative Arts and Erin Dunn, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art.

To accommodate this new permanent display, the Dining Room at the Telfair Academy underwent its first significant transformation in over 40 years, evolving into the Walter and Linda Evans Gallery of African American Art. Originally debuting as a gallery under Carl Brandt’s direction in 1886 to display works from Mary Telfair’s bequest, the Dining Room’s conversion honors the Academy’s storied past while embracing a more inclusive future for all visitors.

“The return of the Dining Room to a gallery honoring an important gift to the people of Savannah pays homage to the Academy’s past while contributing to the effort to look forward and make this a more inclusive place for all,” said Susan Willetts, Interim Executive Director.

Opening in 1886, Telfair Museums is the oldest public art museum in the Southeast and the first U.S. Museum founded by a woman. The museum features a world-class art collection in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District and encompasses three sites: the Jepson Center for the Arts, the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters, and the Telfair Academy. For more information on Telfair Museums, please visit www.telfair.org.

