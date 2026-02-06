SRx Health Solutions Launches EventHorizonIQ, a Public Ledger of AI-Generated Financial Market Instability Signals

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the "Company") and EMJ Crypto Technologies ("EMJX"), a digital-asset treasury operating platform with which the Company has entered into a definitive merger agreement, announced the public launch of EventHorizonIQ, a read-only, append-only ledger designed to record early signs of financial market instability generated by artificial intelligence agents, as a core component of EMJX’s broader effort to build AI-driven financial infrastructure.

EventHorizonIQ publishes a limited number of system-level signals intended to reflect underlying market conditions rather than prices, forecasts, or trading recommendations. Signals are generated exclusively by AI agents, expressed as discrete states, and permanently recorded. Historical entries are never edited or deleted.

“EventHorizonIQ is not a trading tool, a prediction market, or a forecasting engine,” said Eric Jackson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EMJX. “It is a ledger, with AI agents observing the system and recording when its underlying state changes. Most market signals do not deserve to become permanent records — which is why signals are rare by design.”

At launch, EventHorizonIQ includes three canonical signals:

Liquidity Stress, measuring hidden constraints in market liquidity and funding,

Belief Dislocation, measuring divergence between market narratives and underlying market structure; and

Policy & Regulatory Surprise, measuring institutional unpredictability relative to market expectations.



The public interface for EventHorizonIQ is intentionally minimal and read-only. The platform does not accept human submissions, commentary, or voting. Signals are promoted to the public ledger only after prolonged internal testing, and the system evolves by accumulating historical records rather than by frequent feature changes.

While the public ledger provides a neutral, read-only record of regime-level market conditions, the Company maintains a separate internal layer where these signals are incorporated into modeling, governance, and long-term capital allocation decisions. The public ledger itself remains unchanged and neutral.

EventHorizonIQ is publicly available at https://eventhorizoniq.com.

About EMJX

EMJX is an AI-driven financial infrastructure platform focused on regime detection, risk governance, and long-term capital stewardship. EMJX builds systems designed to improve how financial risk is observed, recorded, and governed over time. Learn more at https://emjx.ai.

About EventHorizonIQ

EventHorizonIQ is a public, read-only ledger of machine-observed financial market instability. It records regime-level market states generated by AI agents and preserves them as a permanent historical record.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “aim,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the proposed transaction, shareholder approvals, market conditions, regulatory considerations, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

