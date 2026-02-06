JPMorgan ETFs (Irlanda) ICAV: Declaración de dividendos

DUBLÍN, Irlanda, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 
JPMorgan ETFs (Irlanda) ICAV
 
RE: Dividendos
 
Los directores de JPMorgan ETFs (Irlanda) ICAV (la "Empresa") desean anunciar los siguientes dividendos, que son ex dividendos al 12 de febrero de 2026, con fecha de registro al 13 de febrero de 2026 y fecha de pago al 6 de marzo de 2026:
   
Descripción de clase de acciónISINTarifa por acción
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.365000
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE00BJLTWS020.318900
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6G930.389600
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMG790.380100
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMC320.312100
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0003UVYC200.157600
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U5MJOZ60.130900
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U9J8HX90.226100
JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE00BL0BMX650.140000
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000AP27VA70.119100
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)IE000UPAYVL70.110600
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)IE0006YCYW060.111400
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000RE0SQM60.113400
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)IE000DDR6DS30.174600
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)IE0006FIW9Z00.190900
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE0006CJGQR90.183500
   
   
Preguntas:  
   
Matheson  
Teléfono: +353 1 232 2000
 

