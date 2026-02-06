JPMorgan ETFs (Irlanda) ICAV: Declaración de dividendos

DUBLÍN, Irlanda, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|JPMorgan ETFs (Irlanda) ICAV
|RE: Dividendos
|Los directores de JPMorgan ETFs (Irlanda) ICAV (la "Empresa") desean anunciar los siguientes dividendos, que son ex dividendos al 12 de febrero de 2026, con fecha de registro al 13 de febrero de 2026 y fecha de pago al 6 de marzo de 2026:
|Descripción de clase de acción
|ISIN
|Tarifa por acción
|JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BDFC6Q91
|0.365000
|JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE00BJLTWS02
|0.318900
|JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BDFC6G93
|0.389600
|JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE00BD9MMG79
|0.380100
|JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE00BD9MMC32
|0.312100
|JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0003UVYC20
|0.157600
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000U5MJOZ6
|0.130900
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000U9J8HX9
|0.226100
|JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE00BL0BMX65
|0.140000
|JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000AP27VA7
|0.119100
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)
|IE000UPAYVL7
|0.110600
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
|IE0006YCYW06
|0.111400
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000RE0SQM6
|0.113400
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)
|IE000DDR6DS3
|0.174600
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
|IE0006FIW9Z0
|0.190900
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE0006CJGQR9
|0.183500
|Preguntas:
|Matheson
|Teléfono: +353 1 232 2000
Esta información es proporcionada por RNS, el servicio de noticias de la Bolsa de Valores de Londres (LSE). RNS está aprobado por la Autoridad de Conducta Financiera para ejercer como Proveedor de Información Principal en el Reino Unido. Términos y condiciones relacionados con el uso y distribución de esta información pueden aplicar. Para más información, comuníquese con: rns@lseg.com o visite, www.rns.com.