Newsweek Reacts to Ongoing Meritless, Burdensome Litigation

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courts have previously dismissed all claims—repeatedly from 2022 through the end of 2025—and continue to reject ongoing related claims filed by IBT Media, Olivet University, and affiliates

Newsweek stated today that every claim brought by IBT Media, Olivet University, the World Olivet Assembly, and their affiliates against Newsweek, its owner and CEO Dev Pragad, and its officers has been (or will be) dismissed by the courts, across multiple lawsuits, jurisdictions, and years.

From 2022 through the end of 2025, courts have consistently thrown out or dismissed these related actions, including renewed and ongoing claims that attempt to revive allegations already resolved. Despite these final rulings, the same parties continue to pursue ongoing claims and related filings, all of which courts have rejected or dismissed, reaffirming that the matters are fully resolved and without legal basis.

Statement from Dev Pragad

“The courts have dismissed every related claim brought against Newsweek and our leadership from 2022 through 2025. Those decisions are clear, final, and repeatedly reaffirmed. There is no legal or factual basis for these ongoing claims,” said Dev Pragad, CEO and owner of Newsweek.

“Rather than accept these outcomes, the same parties continue to advance repeated claims that attempt to relitigate matters already decided. Courts have begun rejecting those efforts, because they present nothing new and do not change the result. We expect that the courts will continue to dismiss these meritless claims.”

Litigation Timeline and Court Outcomes

2022: IBT Media filed suit challenging Newsweek’s 2018 acquisition and ownership structure. The case was dismissed in its entirety by the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

2023: Related and successor claims asserting substantially similar allegations were dismissed or rejected, with courts declining to revisit settled issues.

2024: Additional filings and renewed claims brought by affiliated entities were again dismissed by state and federal courts.

2025: Courts continued to throw out and dismiss ongoing claims, including repeated attempts to repackage previously rejected allegations, reaffirming prior rulings through the end of the year.

Newsweek’s Position

The record is unequivocal: all claims filed from 2022 through 2025 have been dismissed, and continued efforts to revive them have been rejected. Newsweek remains focused on its mission of delivering independent, fact-based journalism.

