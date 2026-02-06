Preclinical Imaging Market to Reach US$ 3,332.2 Million by 2033 Driven by Rising Cell & Gene Therapy R&D, High-Throughput In-Vivo Imaging, and AI-Enabled Multimodal Platforms | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global preclinical imaging market was valued at US$ 2,040.6 million in 2024 and is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ 3,332.2 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the period 2025-2033.

The fundamental need for preclinical imaging is fueling a substantial expansion in research pipelines, directly contributing to record-breaking volumes of studies worldwide. As the life sciences sector increasingly focuses on complex therapies, particularly in cell and gene therapy domains, the demand for in vivo imaging to track therapeutic behavior in animal models has surged dramatically.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/preclinical-imaging-market

In 2024, the number of active preclinical programs dedicated to complex cell and gene therapies requiring in-vivo tracking surpassed 800, underscoring the rapid evolution of advanced therapeutics. Among these, 45 distinct programs specifically employ imaging techniques to monitor the trafficking and behavior of CAR-T cells, a cutting-edge immunotherapy approach. This detailed tracking provides invaluable insights into how engineered cells migrate, persist, and interact within living systems—information essential for refining therapeutic efficacy and minimizing adverse effects.

CFT: Bridging the Gap in Imaging Technology

A powerful new opportunity is emerging with the adoption of Clearing-Facilitated Tomography (CFT), a modality that uniquely bridges the gap between whole-animal optical imaging and high-resolution ex vivo microscopy. CFT combines the advantages of in vivo imaging’s broad spatial context with microscopic-level detail, enabling researchers to visualize biological processes in three dimensions with unprecedented clarity.

In 2024, at least five major pharmaceutical companies integrated CFT platforms into their drug discovery workflows, particularly to enhance biodistribution studies of complex biologics such as antibodies and gene therapies. By providing exact 3D localization of molecular signals at resolutions down to 4 microns—an order of magnitude finer than traditional optical imaging—CFT enables precise mapping of therapeutic agents within tissues.

The growing validation of CFT technology is further reflected in academia, where at least ten leading research institutions established dedicated CFT core facilities in 2024. These specialized centers provide researchers with access to cutting-edge imaging platforms, reagents, and expertise required to harness the full potential of CFT.

From Low-Volume to High-Throughput: A Paradigm Shift in Preclinical Imaging

The preclinical imaging landscape is undergoing a significant transformation as it moves away from traditional low-volume studies toward high-throughput screening directly in animal models. This shift represents a major leap forward in efficiency and scale, enabling researchers to evaluate more compounds faster and earlier in the drug discovery pipeline.

In 2025, cutting-edge automated imaging platforms have emerged that can process up to 100 mice per day for bioluminescence or fluorescence imaging—an impressive fivefold increase compared to conventional systems. This surge in capacity allows for large-scale efficacy and toxicity screening to be conducted much earlier in drug development. By enabling high-volume data collection within shorter timeframes, these platforms help identify promising candidates and discard ineffective or toxic compounds faster, optimizing research resources and reducing costs.

Recognizing this transformative trend, at least three major Contract Research Organizations (CROs) launched dedicated high-throughput screening services in 2024. These services integrate automated imaging systems with advanced robotics and AI-driven data analysis, offering clients comprehensive solutions for rapid preclinical evaluation.

Ultrasound Imaging: A Leader in Preclinical Market Share

Ultrasound imaging has firmly established itself as a dominant force in the preclinical imaging market, commanding a substantial share exceeding 25%. This leadership is driven by the technology’s unique combination of real-time imaging capabilities, high resolution, and non-invasive nature, making it an indispensable tool for researchers studying dynamic biological processes in small animal models.

One of the standout features of ultrasound imaging in preclinical research is its ability to capture data in real time, with some advanced systems achieving frame rates as high as 1000 frames per second. This remarkable speed is essential for monitoring rapid physiological events such as cardiac function, blood flow, and respiratory dynamics. The capacity to visualize these processes live enables researchers to gain deeper insights into biological mechanisms, drug effects, and disease progression with unparalleled temporal precision.

In addition to speed, high-frequency ultrasound systems offer exceptional spatial resolution, capable of visualizing anatomical details as fine as 30 micrometers (µm). This level of precision is particularly valuable for small animal studies, where clear visualization of minute structures is critical. The ability to produce detailed images of small organ systems and tissues enhances the accuracy of preclinical assessments, supporting better experimental outcomes and translational research.

North America: Dominating the Preclinical Imaging Market

North America holds a commanding lead in the global preclinical imaging market, capturing an impressive 43.2% share. This dominant position results from a powerful synergy of factors, including substantial government funding, vibrant venture capital investments, and a thriving pharmaceutical research ecosystem.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) plays a pivotal role in driving the growth of preclinical imaging through targeted financial support. In 2024 alone, the NIH awarded over 150 new grants specifically dedicated to projects requiring advanced in vivo imaging techniques. This influx of funding not only fuels cutting-edge research but also encourages the development of novel imaging methods that improve the precision and predictive power of preclinical studies. NIH’s commitment underscores the strategic importance of imaging in accelerating medical breakthroughs.

Complementing the U.S. efforts, Canada has made significant strides in bolstering its preclinical imaging infrastructure. The Canadian Foundation for Innovation (CFI) program funded the acquisition of eight new high-field MRI systems in 2024, which have been deployed across key university research hubs. These state-of-the-art imaging platforms enhance Canada’s capacity for sophisticated in vivo studies, enabling researchers to conduct more detailed and accurate investigations of disease models. This infrastructure investment strengthens the country’s position as a leader in preclinical biomedical research.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Agilent Technologies

Bruker Corporation

Canon

Fujifilm Corporation

General Electric (GE)

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips

Mediso Limited

MILabs B.V.

Molecubes

MR Solutions

PerkinElmer, Incorporated

Siemens Healthineers

TriFoil Imaging

Varex Imaging

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview:

By Type

Products

Instruments

Reagents

Software Tools

Imaging Services

By Product

CT Imaging

Optical Imaging

Ultrasound Imaging

MRI Imaging

PET/SPECT Imaging

Others

By Application

Research and Development

Drug Discovery

By End User

Biotech Companies

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/preclinical-imaging-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube